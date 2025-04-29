Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Nia Blackman

Nia Blackman is a British grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Marco Canha, who first gained notoriety in the sport while competing in the junior & juvenile divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), where she conquered many important titles. Her good form translated to the adult category, where she became one of the top athletes in the pro-circuit with medals at the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC), Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), and the IBJJF as mentioned above.

Nia Blackman Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Nia Vivienne Blackman

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Ricardo Vieira > Marco Canha > Nia Blackman

Main Achievement:

  • 1st Place ADCC Europe & Asia Trials (2024)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2025)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2023)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2024)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2025)

Main Achievement (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2022** purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2022** purple, 2023** brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship NOGI (2023** brown)
  • 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, LDN (2022 purple)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022** purple)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022* purple, 2023/2024 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023** brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023* brown)

Main Achievement (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2021**)
  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2020** / 2021**)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Kids Championship (2017 / 2019)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Las Vegas Kids International (2018 / 2019)
  • 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi Youth World Championship (2018)

* Weight
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard & Outside Passing

Weight Division: Meio-Pesado (74,00 kg / 163.00 lbs)

Team/Association: Royal Jiu-Jitsu

Nia Blackman Biography

Nia Blackman was born in June 2004 in London, England, and grew up in the Southwest region of the UK capital.

Connected to sports from an early age, Nia eventually found her way to jiu-jitsu at the age of 8 (2012), starting with Felipe Souza at the BJJ School in Battersea, a tuition that would later be taken over by Anthony Chahal.

Heavily supported by her family, namely parents George & Sherise Blackman, Nia took off on the competition scene, competing first at a national level and soon after, internationally, with her younger brother and sister soon accompanying her on the tournament circuit.

As an orange belt, Nia decided to embrace a career in BJJ and sought to train in a more competitive environment. She found what she was looking for in 2018 at Fightzone in East London with coach Marco Canha, who ran one of the best competitive programs in the country.

As she moved across the ranks, Nia Blackman became widely regarded as one of the rising stars of Europe’s grappling, a reputation earned with many big wins in the IBJJF league. Her medals earned Nia her black belt on June 17, 2024, from the hands of Marco Canha.

Later in 2024, Nia became a representative of the Birmingham-based Royal Jiu-Jitsu Academy, a workgroup led by Bradley Hill and a former colleague at FZN, Samantha Cook.

Nia Blackman Grappling Record

30 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    15 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (7%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (30%)
  • BY DECISION
    4 (13%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Choke from back
67
6
RNC
11
1
Kimura
11
1
Armbar
11
1
9
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
14 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    8 (57%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (7%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (7%)
  • BY DECISION
    4 (29%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Straight ankle lock
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Nia Blackman Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
38504Izadora CristinaLPts: 8x1ADGS LDN70KG4F2023
38514Maria CarolinaLPts: 2x1ADGS LDN70KG3RD2023
45121Ingridd AlvesIngridd AlvesLPts: 2x1World Pro70KGF2023
49065Izadora CristinaLPts: 2x2ADGS Rome70KGSF2024
50859Anna RemnevaLStraight ankle lockADGS Istanbul70KGSF2024
52626Rafaela GuedesRafaela GuedesLPts: 2x0ADCCO65KG4F2024
54270Anabel LopezAnabel LopezLReferee DecisionEuro NoGi79KGF2024
54271Ane SvendsenLReferee DecisionEuro NoGiABSR12024
54573Helena CrevarHelena CrevarLReferee DecisionPolaris 3070KGSPF2024
56183Caitlin HugginsLPts: 2x0World NoGi72KGSF2024
56698Alexia ArantesLPts: 2x0European Open74KGR12025
57967Karoline CaramoriLReferee DecisionPan Champ.ABSR12025
58037Maria VicentiniMaria VicentiniLPts: 2x2, AdvPan Champ.74KGSF2025
58584Thamara FerreiraThamara FerreiraLPts: 3x2ADGS LDN70KGSF2025
38501Sara LehtoWPts: 1x0ADGS LDN70KGR12023
38511Ane SvendsenWPts: 6x4ADGS LDN70KGRPC2023
45114Beri RasulWChoke from backWorld Pro70KGR12023
45117Aurelie VernAurelie VernWPts: 1x0World Pro70KG4F2023
45119Magdalena LoskaWPts: 5x3World Pro70KGSF2023
47360Venla LuukkonenVenla LuukkonenWPointsADCC EU TrialsO65KGR12024
47363Emily GunzlerWPts: 2x0ADCC EU TrialsO65KG4F2024
47365Maria MalyjasiakMaria MalyjasiakWPts: 2x0ADCC EU TrialsO65KGSF2024
47366Salla SimolaSalla SimolaWPts: 5x0ADCC EU TrialsO65KGF2024
49059Emily EylesWChoke from backADGS Rome70KGR12024
49069Laura SieradzanWPts: 4x3ADGS Rome70KGRPC2024
49070D. KrahnWPts: 4x2ADGS Rome70KG3RD2024
50162Magdalena LoskaWReferee DecisionADXC 470KGSPF2024
50857Camille CoueWPts: 3x1ADGS Istanbul70KG4F2024
50861Rima YacoubWArmbarADGS Istanbul70KGRPC2024
50862Emily EylesWPts: 26x0ADGS Istanbul70KG3RD2024
53772Astrid ScholinWPointsLondon FOABSF2024
54268Elizabeth MitrovicElizabeth MitrovicWReferee DecisionEuro NoGi79KGSF2024
56182Deise LeonanjoWRNCWorld NoGi72KG4F2024
57523Mayara RibeiroWPts: 2x0ADGS Rome70KGR12025
57529Aleks PlemiashovaWPts: 1x0ADGS Rome70KG4F2025
57533Anna RemnevaWChoke from backADGS Rome70KGSF2025
57534Gabriela BarrosoWReferee DecisionADGS Rome70KGF2025
58034Fernanda CristoFernanda CristoWPts: 0x0, AdvPan Champ.74KG4F2025
58366Nicole OliveiraWChoke from backNY SPO74KGF2025
58372Thais TeixeiraWChoke from backNY SPOABS4F2025
58373Janine MuttonWChoke from backNY SPOABSSF2025
58375Graciele FavaWPts: 0x0, AdvNY SPOABSF2025
58582A. MoutonWKimuraADGS LDN70KG4F2025
58587Sabatha LaisWReferee DecisionADGS LDN70KG3RD2025
