Jaine Fragoso is a professional grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Davi Ramos, who has also worked extensively with Caio Terra. Although Fragoso was regarded as a hot prospect in the sport since her 2019 gold medal performance at the Brazilian Nationals as a blue belt, Jaine’s black belt breakthrough performance took place in 2023 at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan Championship in the No-Gi ruleset, her first gold medal at a major tournament in the pro circuit.

Jaine Fragoso Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jaine da Silva Fragoso

Nickname: “Bah” is an expression/exclamation commonly used in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, where Jaine Fragoso was born, which was also a part of her vocabulary. For that reason her training partners back in the Atos camp of Mogi das Cruzes (Sao Paulo), used to call her “Bah!”.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Walter Guimaraes > Cesar Guimaraes > Davi Ramos > Jaine Fragoso

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2023)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2024)

1st Place ADCC Las Vegan Open (2024)

1st Place ADCC Sao Paulo Open (2023)

2nd Place ADCC Belo Horizonte Trials (2024)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2024)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 blue)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2022 brown)

1st Place CBJJ South American Championship (2022 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 purple, 2022 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ South American Championship (2021** purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Closed Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Caio Terra Association (CTA)

Jaine Fragoso Biography

Jaine da Silva Fragoso was born in February 1998, in Caxias do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Growing up Jaine practiced and competed in a variety of scholastic sports, which she carried throughout the school system. She was also taught muay thay and basic mixed martial arts from age 10 by her older brother, a practitioner of these combat styles, for self-defense purposes.

6 months into her 17th birthday, Fragoso decided to join a jiu-jitsu club. Being a competitor from an early age, she dove into the local tournament scene after only 4 weeks, losing every match she had for 6 months. She eventually graduated to adulthood and won her first tournament in her very first competition as an adult.

Jaine started her path in BJJ under the guidance of Mateus Bernardi, the founder of the JA Jiu-Jitsu club in her hometown. Still, as she became more invested in her grappling career and opted to make it her profession, she passed through a few teams before finding the Atos team affiliate in Rio de Janeiro, under the guidance of former ADCC champion Davi Ramos. Ramos promoted Fragoso to the black belt rank on January 17, 2023. She would move to the United States in 2024 where she started training under the guidance of Caio Terra.