Nikki Lloyd-Griffiths is an Australian grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Dave Marinakis and Lee Ting, who represents the Immersion Mixed Martial Arts team in the sport’s global circuit. Lloyd-Griffiths made waves in the sport with successful runs in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC), and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) leagues where she earned important trophies such as the ADCC Trials and World Masters.

Nikki Lloyd-Griffiths Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Nikki Lloyd-Griffiths

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Jean Jacques Machado / Rigan Machado > John Will > David Hart > Dave Marinakis / Lee Ting > Nikki Lloyd-Griffiths

Main Achievements (Pro):

1st Place ADCC Asia & Oceania Trials (2022)

1st Place IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Con (2023)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Pacific Championship (2022**)

1st Place Boa Super 8 Grand Prix (2022)

Main Achievements (Masters):

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Masters (2022 M1)

1st Place IBJJF Masters North America (2023 M1)

3rd Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2023** M1)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2016 blue)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017* blue, 2018 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2020 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Lower Limb Submissions

Weight Division: Meio-Pesado (74 kg / 163.1 lb)

Team/Association: Immersion MMA

Nikki Lloyd-Griffiths Biography

Nikki Lloyd-Griffiths was born on March 27, 1991, in Murrumbeena, Victoria, Australia.

An avid sports player from an early age, Nikki played a variety of activities at a good competitive level during her formative years. Among Lloyd-Griffiths’ main sporting experiences was a stint at a local Aussie Rules Football (AFL) & Rugby Club where she competed as the only female in the squads.

As a teenager, Nikki played on 3 different basketball teams, participating in 3 games per week (!) with one of those teams being a -A grade club in the Victorian Junior Basketball League (VJBL). Nikki was also a member of her high school’s rowing team, where she played for 3 years in Division 2.

At the age of 23, however, Nikki’s life took a big turn. She had finished her studies and found herself with no competitive outlet and a in turbulent relationship that got Lloyd-Griffiths thinking she should learn how to defend herself. The time was 2014 when Ronda Rousey was dominating women’s mixed martial arts with jaw-dropping performances which led Nikki to present herself at a local martial arts gym to try a judo class – Rousey’s specialty.

Although the gym held judo classes, Nikki was advised to try another schedule that included more female athletes on a daily basis. Without knowing what jiu-jitsu was, she gave it a try and was immediately fascinated by this combat sport. Nikki started jiu-jitsu under the instruction of Ben Hall at a Carlson Gracie team affiliate. She would later train with Lachlan Giles at Absolute MMA where she was awarded her blue belt and started making waves in the sport at an international level by earning medals in the IBJJF World Championships with the gi and in the no-gi ruleset.

As a blue belt, Nikki Lloyd-Griffiths joined Immersion MMA, under the guidance of Dave Marinakis and Lee Ting. It was at this gym that Nikki truly became one of Australia’s main jiu-jitsu athletes after she conquered her first world title (2019) and her first ADCC Qualifier (2022).

Lloyd-Griffith’s good form led to her black belt promotion in June 2022, in a ceremony led by her long-time coaches, Dave Marinakis and Lee Ting.