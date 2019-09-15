Nisar Loynab is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt under André Galvão, who worked extensively with Saulo and Alexandre Ribeiro and is one of the top medium-heavyweight grapplers of his generation, a status he achieved while competing for the Atos Academy (San Diego, California). Among Nisar’s top competitive achievements are wins over important athletes such as Yago Souza, Gabriel Almeida, Alec Baulding to name a few, while conquering significant tournaments of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit.

Nisar Loynab Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Nisar Amin Loynab

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > O. Alves > Luis Dagmar > André Galvão > Nisar Loynab

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF San Diego Spring Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Las Vegas Summer Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Portland Open (2019)

2nd Place IBJJF Portland Open (2019*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship Juvenile (2010)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2014 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile (2010*)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2013 purple, 2015 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: 50/50 Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos JJ

Nisar Loynab Biography

Nisar Loynab was born on March 31, 1993, in Fairfax – Virginia, USA, where he lived for the first 16-years of his life.

While growing up Loynab played a variety of sports, including football (soccer) and American football, though basketball was where he excelled. Having in his father – a great basketball enthusiast, his inspiration, Nisar went on to play for a state youth league nearly every day for a number of years.

As an 8-year-old Nisar was introduced to karate, and although he did practice the Japanese striking art for a while, he never went past white-belt. His love for martial arts would rise again during Loynab’s mid-teens, a time when Nisar started experiencing a few behavioral issues. His lack of social shrewdness led his parents to sign Loynab on to a jiu-jitsu school, hoping the social interaction/structure and physical exertion would keep their son away from trouble, and indeed it did.

Nisar’s first instructor was a purple belt named Jeremy, whose last name did not withstand the test of time. He would later find black belt Tony Passos, with whom Loynab trained for 6 months before deciding he wanted to pursue a career in jiu-jitsu. Looking to become the best version of a grappler he could be, Nisar moved to San Diego (2009) as a juvenile blue belt to train with two legends of the sport, namely Saulo and Alexandre Ribeiro (Xande).

Training at the Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu Association, Nisar climbed up to the rank of purple belt, and it was there that Loynab became a full-time athlete, as an 18-year-old, shortly after graduating from high school.

Although successful with the Ribeiro Brothers, Nisar watched as the neighboring academy, Atos, conquer the local competition scene, particularly at the black belt during the early days of the team in San Diego. Considering how much Loynab admired the grappling style of Atos’s pro athletes, after a long thought process, Loynab decided to change teams one last time and moved to Atos’ headquarters.

At Atos Nisar met coach André Galvão, the team leader who promoted Loynad with his brown and black belts – the latter on February 19, 2018.