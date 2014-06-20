Alexandre Vieira is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Murilo Bustamante, having also worked extensively with Master Paulo Maurício Strauch while being also one of the top representatives of the BTT academy in the sport’s international circuit. A well accomplished competitor, Vieira is also known for his unique style of grappling which earned him strong praise by media outlets such as the BJJ Scout and FloGrappling, particularly after his world famous loop choke over Tomoshige Sera at the UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour in Tokyo (2017).

Alexandre Vieira Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Alexandre de Souza Vieira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Murilo Bustamante > Alexandre Vieira

Main Achievements:

UAEJJF Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro No-Gi Champion (2016)

IBJJF Rio Fall Int. Open 2nd Place (2015)

ADCC SP Trials 2nd Place (2015)

ADCC RJ Trials 3rd Place (2015)

ACB JJ World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2017)

CBJJ Brasileiro No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2016)

UAEJJF Grand Slam Tokyo Championship 3rd Place (2017)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF No-Gi World Champion(2014 brown)

CBJJ Brasileiro No-Gi Champion (2013 brown)

IBJJF Rio International Open Champion (2013**/2012 brown)

CBJJ Brasileiro Championship 3rd Place (2014 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Crucifix Position / Loop Choke

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: BTT

Alexandre Vieira Biography

Alexandre Vieira was born on April 12, 1990 in Rio de Janeiro – growing up in the world famous Zona Sul, Copacabana district – where he picked up an interest in martial arts.

The kicking art of capoeira was Alexandre Vieira’s first experience with a combat style, one he practiced regularly from the age of 5 to 15. Although he had many coaches along the way, none was more important than Master Rodrigo Escorpião, the man who taught Vieira not only technique but also the rich history of this martial art.

As a 7 year old Vieira was approached by Carlson Gracie jiu jitsu black belt Marcelo Saporito after a capoeira class. The well known BJJ instructor saw great talent in the young Alexandre and invited him to take part in his kids program under a scholarship, thus initiating Vieira in grappling.

Vieira’s time with Saporito was short lived, as a yellow belt he moved to Flávio Nobre’s “Bushidô Academy”, an affiliate school of the illustrious Paulo Maurício Strauch. When Bushidô closed its doors a few years later Vieira moved to Strauch’s headquarters, Alexandre was a teenager then.

As a 15 year old Alexandre Vieira added kickboxing to his weekly routine, combining it with BJJ. He competed in the ring under full contact rules and earned his black belt in this striking style a few years later. Although Vieira did not aspire to become a mixed martial artist when he started, given his grappling and striking experience MMA ended up crossing paths with the young Brazilian.

Alexandre’s cage fighting debut occurred in 2012 with the WOCS MMA promotion, having had no real preparation for the cage prior to the bout Vieira managed to make quick work of his opponent. On the corner of his challenger was veteran MMA fighter Alexandre Pimentel, who ended up befriending Vieira after the fight.

Alexandre Pimentel (AKA Pulga) saw a potential training partner in Alexandre and asked him to visit the Brazilian Top Team (BTT) HQ, to help him prepare for a match. After working with BTT and meeting team leader Murilo Bustamante it made sense for Vieira to prepare for a possible career in MMA there, and for that reason he dropped Academia Strauch to join BTT – he was a brown belt at the time.

On December 17, 2014 Vieira earned his black belt from Murilo Bustamante. He would later reconsider his plans of becoming a professional cage fighter to dedicate himself full time to grappling.

Cover photo by Carlos Arthur Junior.

Alexandre Vieira Grappling Record 22 WINS BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

22 ( 100 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

22 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 RNC 55 12 #86e620 Crucifix choke 18 4 #5AD3D1 Loop choke 9 2 #d1212a Choke 9 2 #fad11b Submission 5 1 #f58822 Collar choke 5 1 22 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 14 LOSSES BY POINTS

5 ( 36 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

3 ( 21 %)

BY SUBMISSION

6 ( 43 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

6 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Armbar 33 2 #86e620 RNC 33 2 #5AD3D1 Choke from back 17 1 #d1212a Cross face 17 1 6 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS Alexandre Vieira Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 6780 Kim Terra Kim Terra L Pts: 7x4 Rio Fall Open 70KG F 2015 6824 Fernando Carsadale L Pts: 2x0 ADCC RJ 66KG SF 2015 6903 Gabriel Marangoni Gabriel Marangoni L Pts: 3x0 ADCC SP 66KG F 2015 7788 Geo Martinez Geo Martinez L Armbar ADCC 66KG R1 2015 10543 Isaque Paiva Isaque Paiva L RNC Brasileiro NoGi 67KG 4F 2016 10741 Rafael Mansur Rafael Mansur L Adv Grand Slam RJ 69KG 4F 2016 11187 Rubens Charles Rubens Charles L Choke from back European Open 70KG 4F 2017 11723 Victor Genovesi Victor Genovesi L Armbar Pan American 70KG 4F 2017 11867 Erberth Santos Erberth Santos L Cross face Rio F. NG Open ABS SF 2017 12903 Shiraki Daisuke L RNC Grand Slam Tokyo 69KG SF 2017 13241 Vitor Otoniel L Pts: 0x0, Adv Grand Slam LA 69KG R1 2017 13244 Thiago Macedo L Pts: 4x0 Grand Slam LA 69KG 4F 2017 13250 Vitor Moraes L Pts: 0x0, Adv Grand Slam LA 69KG 3RD 2017 13955 Pablo Mantovani Pablo Mantovani L Pts: 15x0 ACB JJ Worlds 65KG SF 2017 6779 Johnny Crispim W Choke Rio Fall Open 70KG SF 2015 6821 Pedro Nejaime W RNC ADCC RJ 66KG R2 2015 6822 De Assis W RNC ADCC RJ 66KG R3 2015 6823 Victor Dias W RNC ADCC RJ 66KG 4F 2015 6827 Bruno Celio W RNC ADCC RJ 66KG 3RD 2015 6897 Unknown W Submission ADCC SP 66KG R1 2015 6899 R. Cardoso W RNC ADCC SP 66KG 4F 2015 6902 Antonio Guimaraes W RNC ADCC SP 66KG SF 2015 10542 Julio Rufino W RNC Brasileiro NoGi 67KG R1 2016 10736 Pedro Neto W Collar choke Grand Slam RJ 69KG R2 2016 10811 Geovan Carmo W RNC G.S. Rio NoGi 66KG F 2016 11182 Tuomas Tamilehto W Choke European Open 70KG 8F 2017 11712 Nielton Soares W Crucifix choke Pan American 70KG R1 2017 11719 Bruno Frazatto Bruno Frazatto W Crucifix choke Pan American 70KG 8F 2017 11865 Unknown W Crucifix choke Rio F. NG Open ABS R1 2017 11866 Unknown W RNC Rio F. NG Open ABS 4F 2017 12902 Tomoshige Sera W RNC Grand Slam Tokyo 69KG 4F 2017 12904 Ricardo Yagi W Loop choke Grand Slam Tokyo 69KG RR 2017 12905 Tomoshige Sera W Loop choke Grand Slam Tokyo 69KG 3RD 2017 13248 Brandon Walenski W Crucifix choke Grand Slam LA 69KG RR 2017 13953 Kim Terra Kim Terra W RNC ACB JJ Worlds 65KG 4F 2017 13957 Asadulaev Agate W RNC ACB JJ Worlds 65KG 3RD 2017

Alexandre Vieira vs Tomoshige Sera



Alexandre Vieira BJJ Scout Analyisis



Alexandre Vieira BJJ Pix Highlight

