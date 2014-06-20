Alexandre Vieira is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Murilo Bustamante, having also worked extensively with Master Paulo Maurício Strauch while being also one of the top representatives of the BTT academy in the sport’s international circuit. A well accomplished competitor, Vieira is also known for his unique style of grappling which earned him strong praise by media outlets such as the BJJ Scout and FloGrappling, particularly after his world famous loop choke over Tomoshige Sera at the UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour in Tokyo (2017). Alexandre Vieira Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Alexandre de Souza Vieira Nickname: N/A Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Murilo Bustamante > Alexandre Vieira Main Achievements: UAEJJF Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro No-Gi Champion (2016) IBJJF Rio Fall Int. Open 2nd Place (2015) ADCC SP Trials 2nd Place (2015) ADCC RJ Trials 3rd Place (2015) ACB JJ World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2017) CBJJ Brasileiro No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2016) UAEJJF Grand Slam Tokyo Championship 3rd Place (2017) Main Achievements (Colored Belts): IBJJF No-Gi World Champion(2014 brown) CBJJ Brasileiro No-Gi Champion (2013 brown) IBJJF Rio International Open Champion (2013**/2012 brown) CBJJ Brasileiro Championship 3rd Place (2014 brown) * Absolute ** Weight and absolute Favorite Position/Technique: Crucifix Position / Loop Choke Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs) Team/Association: BTT Alexandre Vieira Biography Alexandre Vieira was born on April 12, 1990 in Rio de Janeiro – growing up in the world famous Zona Sul, Copacabana district – where he picked up an interest in martial arts. The kicking art of capoeira was Alexandre Vieira’s first experience with a combat style, one he practiced regularly from the age of 5 to 15. Although he had many coaches along the way, none was more important than Master Rodrigo Escorpião, the man who taught Vieira not only technique but also the rich history of this martial art. As a 7 year old Vieira was approached by Carlson Gracie jiu jitsu black belt Marcelo Saporito after a capoeira class. The well known BJJ instructor saw great talent in the young Alexandre and invited him to take part in his kids program under a scholarship, thus initiating Vieira in grappling. Vieira’s time with Saporito was short lived, as a yellow belt he moved to Flávio Nobre’s “Bushidô Academy”, an affiliate school of the illustrious Paulo Maurício Strauch. When Bushidô closed its doors a few years later Vieira moved to Strauch’s headquarters, Alexandre was a teenager then. As a 15 year old Alexandre Vieira added kickboxing to his weekly routine, combining it with BJJ. He competed in the ring under full contact rules and earned his black belt in this striking style a few years later. Although Vieira did not aspire to become a mixed martial artist when he started, given his grappling and striking experience MMA ended up crossing paths with the young Brazilian. Alexandre’s cage fighting debut occurred in 2012 with the WOCS MMA promotion, having had no real preparation for the cage prior to the bout Vieira managed to make quick work of his opponent. On the corner of his challenger was veteran MMA fighter Alexandre Pimentel, who ended up befriending Vieira after the fight. Alexandre Pimentel (AKA Pulga) saw a potential training partner in Alexandre and asked him to visit the Brazilian Top Team (BTT) HQ, to help him prepare for a match. After working with BTT and meeting team leader Murilo Bustamante it made sense for Vieira to prepare for a possible career in MMA there, and for that reason he dropped Academia Strauch to join BTT – he was a brown belt at the time. On December 17, 2014 Vieira earned his black belt from Murilo Bustamante. He would later reconsider his plans of becoming a professional cage fighter to dedicate himself full time to grappling. Cover photo by Carlos Arthur Junior. Alexandre Vieira Grappling Record 22 WINS BY POINTS 0 (0%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 22 (100%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 22 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 RNC 55 12 #86e620 Crucifix choke 18 4 #5AD3D1 Loop choke 9 2 #d1212a Choke 9 2 #fad11b Submission 5 1 #f58822 Collar choke 5 1 22 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 14 LOSSES BY POINTS 5 (36%) BY ADVANTAGES 3 (21%) BY SUBMISSION 6 (43%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 6 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Armbar 33 2 #86e620 RNC 33 2 #5AD3D1 Choke from back 17 1 #d1212a Cross face 17 1 6 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Alexandre Vieira Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 6780Kim TerraKim TerraLPts: 7x4Rio Fall Open70KGF20156824Fernando CarsadaleLPts: 2x0ADCC RJ66KGSF20156903Gabriel MarangoniGabriel MarangoniLPts: 3x0ADCC SP66KGF20157788Geo MartinezGeo MartinezLArmbarADCC66KGR1201510543Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLRNCBrasileiro NoGi67KG4F201610741Rafael MansurRafael MansurLAdvGrand Slam RJ69KG4F201611187Rubens CharlesRubens CharlesLChoke from backEuropean Open70KG4F201711723Victor GenovesiVictor GenovesiLArmbarPan American70KG4F201711867Erberth SantosErberth SantosLCross faceRio F. NG OpenABSSF201712903Shiraki DaisukeLRNCGrand Slam Tokyo69KGSF201713241Vitor OtonielLPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam LA69KGR1201713244Thiago MacedoLPts: 4x0Grand Slam LA69KG4F201713250Vitor MoraesLPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam LA69KG3RD201713955Pablo MantovaniPablo MantovaniLPts: 15x0ACB JJ Worlds65KGSF20176779Johnny CrispimWChokeRio Fall Open70KGSF20156821Pedro NejaimeWRNCADCC RJ66KGR220156822De AssisWRNCADCC RJ66KGR320156823Victor DiasWRNCADCC RJ66KG4F20156827Bruno CelioWRNCADCC RJ66KG3RD20156897UnknownWSubmissionADCC SP66KGR120156899R. CardosoWRNCADCC SP66KG4F20156902Antonio GuimaraesWRNCADCC SP66KGSF201510542Julio RufinoWRNCBrasileiro NoGi67KGR1201610736Pedro NetoWCollar chokeGrand Slam RJ69KGR2201610811Geovan CarmoWRNCG.S. Rio NoGi66KGF201611182Tuomas TamilehtoWChokeEuropean Open70KG8F201711712Nielton SoaresWCrucifix chokePan American70KGR1201711719Bruno FrazattoBruno FrazattoWCrucifix chokePan American70KG8F201711865UnknownWCrucifix chokeRio F. NG OpenABSR1201711866UnknownWRNCRio F. NG OpenABS4F201712902Tomoshige SeraWRNCGrand Slam Tokyo69KG4F201712904Ricardo YagiWLoop chokeGrand Slam Tokyo69KGRR201712905Tomoshige SeraWLoop chokeGrand Slam Tokyo69KG3RD201713248Brandon WalenskiWCrucifix chokeGrand Slam LA69KGRR201713953Kim TerraKim TerraWRNCACB JJ Worlds65KG4F201713957Asadulaev AgateWRNCACB JJ Worlds65KG3RD2017 Alexandre Vieira vs Tomoshige Sera Alexandre Vieira BJJ Scout Analyisis Alexandre Vieira BJJ Pix Highlight