Pablo Mantovani is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Guilherme and Guto Campos, as well as a representative of the Atos Jiu Jitsu Academy, having also worked extensively with coach André Galvão at the team’s headquarters in San Diego, California. Mantovani is regarded as one of the top light-featherweight (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs) athletes of his generation, having titles in important tournaments such as the IBJJF World Championships, Pan American Championships and ADCC Trials.

Full Name: Pablo Mantovani Dutra

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Sérgio Penha > Walter Matos > Gustavo Campos > Pablo Mantovani

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2016 brown)

ADCC Brazilian Trials Champion (2017)

IBJJF World Champion (2014 blue)

IBJJF Pans Champion (2017 brown, 2015 purple)

UAEJJF Brazil National Pro Champion (2015 purple)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF Floripa International Open No-Gi Champion (2015 purple)

UAEJJF World Pro Championship Runner-up (2015 purple)

IBJJF Floripa International Open Runner-up (2015 purple)

IBJJF Pans Championship Runner-up (2014 blue)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2017/2016 brown, 2015 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Good All Round Game

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos JJ

Pablo Mantovani Biography

Pablo Mantovani Dutra was born on June 3, 1995 in Garopaba – a municipality inside the state of Santa Catarina – Southern region of Brazil, though Pablo grew up in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul.

In 2004 Mantovani’s father, a well known actor, started bringing Pablo to his jiu jitsu practice on a regular basis. It didn’t take long for the dad (Marcelo) to invite Pablo to participate in the activities, a challenge enthusiastically accepted by the 8 year old at the time.

The Campos brothers (Guto and Guilherme) at the Ghetto Jiu Jitsu Academy were Pablo’s first instructors, guiding Mantovani’s steps in jiu jitsu from white belt onwards. With great results from the get-go, Mantovani’s first major medal was a second place at the Brazilian Nationals in 2009 as an orange belt.

Unfortunately the following year (2010) was one of great tragedy for the Mantovani family, when robbers shot and killed Pablo’s father during a daylight robbery in his hometown. Overwhelmed with grief, Pablo relied on jiu jitsu to keep his focus and overcome his sorrow, an activity greatly supported by his mother Vanessa, both emotionally and financially.

With a rampant career in the lower belt divisions Pablo started aiming for bigger goals, and in 2012 he decided to attend the Atos camp at the team’s headquarters in San Diego – California, ahead of the IBJJF World Championships. He returned the following years with this fruitful relationship growing stronger with each passing tournament. In 2016 Mantovani decided to move to the United States in order to train full time at the famous academy, under the guidance of Angelica and André Galvão.

His time focussing 100% on jiu jitsu led to great results. During the 2016-2017 BJJ season, as a brown belt Pablo conquered numerous important titles including the IBJJF World No-Gi Championship, the IBJJF Pan American Championship, the UAEJJF World Abu Dhabi Pro as well as the ADCC Brazilian Trials in São Paulo. These incredible achievements helped cement the case for his promotion, which happened while at the podium of the World Championship (June 2017) from the hands of Guilherme and Guto Campos.

Cover photo by Bruna Letícia – IG: @bruna_leticiananik

Pablo Mantovani Purple Belt Highlight

