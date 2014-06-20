Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Alexis Alduncin
Alexis Alduncin

Alexis Alduncin Barragan is a Mexican born black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a rank he earned from coach Mario Delgado in 2016. Although suffering from partial blindness, Alexis Alduncin managed to overcome his disadvantage to become the first top-tier BJJ athlete from a Mexico academy, a reputation earned while competing in grappling’s international circuit, in which he conquered numerous International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) titles and medals.

Alexis Alduncin Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Alexis Alduncin Barragan

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Renzo Gracie > Mario Delgado > Alexis Alduncin

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF Austin Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Mexico City Open Champion (2017)
  • UAEJJF Mexico National Pro Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF New York Summer Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Mexico City Winter Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Mexico City Summer No-Gi Open Champion (2017)
  • GT Open Super-fight Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Austin No-Gi Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Pan No-Gi 2nd Place (2016 / 2018)
  • IBJJF Mexico City Summer Open 2nd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF Chicago Summer Open 2nd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF Chicago Summer No-Gi Open 2nd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF Mexico City Open 3rd Place (2017*)
  • UAEJJF Grand Slam LA 3rd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF Miami Spring Open 3rd Place (2017)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 2nd Place (2015 brown)
  • IBJJF American Nationals No-Gi 2nd Place (2015 / 2016 brown)
  • IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown)
  • IBJJF American Nationals 3rd Place (2016 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Modern Guard

Weight Division: Pluma (64,00 kg/141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Renzo Gracie Mexico

Alexis Alduncin Biography

Alexis Alduncin was born on November 30, 1992, in Mexico City, Mexico, where he was raised.

As an infant, Alexis suffered a life-changing accident. He was 9 months old, practicing his first few steps with the aid of a Baby Walker at his home, when he walked inside the kitchen. He found the liquor cabinet there, where a bottle of champagne was kept with a towel under it. Alexis pulled the towel and the bottle fell to the ground exploding into different glass shards, these tragically found their way into Alduncin’s eye.

Alexis went through a long period of surgeries and processes to fix his detached retina, and the many other related eye injuries caused by the kitchen accident, but in the end, none could save his sight. With zero visibility on his right eye, Alduncin had to adapt to not having depth perception and challenge his limitations. In an interview given to BJJ Heroes on November 2018, Alduncin said:

What I struggled with the most was not having confidence in myself, especially around other people. Kids can be too honest sometimes and I used to get a lot of questions and stares from people throughout my childhood because my eye looked different. Ultimately this made me a very reserved and introverted person. At the same time, it sort of fueled me to want to prove something to the world. I wanted to prove not only that I could do whatever everyone else did, but that I could be the better. So everything I do, I try to stand out. I had the best grades throughout school, and in college, I graduated with honors for being the head of my class.

As a child, Alduncing was most enthusiastic about football (soccer), playing competitively and even doing trial tests for a European team in Spain, though his small frame led the interest of the club to cool off.

At the age of 13, Alexis’ eye started getting worse due to a pressure built up. This forced him to have another surgery. The operation meant that part of his eye was replaced with a prosthetic, a procedure that had a lasting effect in Alexis martial arts career:

“Because of my prosthetic and limited vision I discarded sports such as boxing, MMA, and other impact sports, but jiu-jitsu seemed to fit perfectly. I didn’t need to see my opponent as much as I needed to feel him. I even enjoy blindfolding myself in rolling because of this and I feel I have developed a higher ability to distinguish touch and feel of opponents” [through this process].

During Alduncin’s mid-teens, his older brother Salvador started practicing jiu-jitsu. Alexis was living in the United States at the time (Austin, TX), but whenever they met, the big brother would show him a few moves, an exchange that fuelled his desire to join an academy. This eventually happened on June 2009, once Alexis returned to Mexico. He was 16 years old at the time.

Training under Mario Delgado, a Renzo Gracie black belt, Alexis became addicted to the sport, practicing it diligently and earning his blue belt in 9 months. Believing he had the talent to be one of the best in the world, shortly after his promotion, Alduncin decided to travel to São Paulo, Brazil to train with the best BJJ team at the time, Alliance. Alexis shared an apartment with some of the best athletes in the world there, including Bruno Malfacine, Bernardo Faria and Michael Langhi.

Unfortunately for Alexis at the time, was also a reality check, as the level was leaps more advanced than anything he had experienced in Mexico. Disenchanted with how his level paired up with that of São Paulo’s circuit, Alexis returned to base after 2 months, continuing his progress under Delgado with the hopes of one day returning to the international stage. This would happen a few years later, as a brown belt.

After a positive brown belt campaign, where Alexis medalled in 3 of the top tournaments on the IBJJF calendar, Alduncin was promoted to black belt, a celebration that took place on July 16, 2016.

Alexis Alduncin Grappling Record

32 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    13 (41%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (3%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    15 (47%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (9%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

15 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Alexis Alduncin Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
7708Russ MiuraLHeel hookEBI 465KGR12015
10186Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPts: 13x0Austin Open70KGSF2016
10199Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPts: 6x2Austin NG Open67KGSF2016
10296Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPts: 5x0Grand Slam LA62KGSF2016
11108Eddie CummingsEddie CummingsLInside heel hookEBI 1061KG4F2016
11213Michael LieraMichael LieraLCross ChokeFIVE CaliforniaABSSF2017
11902Samir ChantreSamir ChantreLPts: 11x0Pan American64KGR12017
12239Nicky RyanLOutside heel hookADCC WC Trials66KG4F2017
12393Cleber SousaCleber SousaLPts: 5x0World Pro62KGRR2017
12394Mikey MusumeciMikey MusumeciLPointsWorld Pro62KGRR2017
12681Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPointsMiami Spring Open64KGSF2017
13350Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPts: 31x0Chicago SMO64KGF2017
13371Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPointsChicago SMNGO61KGF2017
13444Pablo SilvaPablo SilvaLPointsMexico City Open64KGF2017
13513Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLChoke from backGrand Slam LA62KGSF2017
14661John CombsJohn CombsLBotinhaMexico Pro77KGSF2018
15036Pedro DiasPedro DiasLPts: 2x0Grand Slam LDN62KG4F2018
15041Wellington LimaLPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam LDN62KGRPC2018
15620Wanki ChaeWanki ChaeLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Pro62KGSF2018
15911Nobuhiro SawadaLSubmissionWorld Champ.57KGR12018
16769Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLArmbarNo Gi Pan Am.61KGF2018
16899Gabriel SousaGabriel SousaLPts: 4x2Grand Slam LA62KG4F2018
16905G. CarvalhoLSubmissionGrand Slam LA62KGRR2018
17669Livio RibeiroLivio RibeiroLPointsGT Open64KGSPF2018
9032Daniel MaldonadoWInside heel hookGrappling ING61KGSF2016
9033Jimmy SantiagoWRNCGrappling ING61KGF2016
9034N/AWPointsGrappling Ind.61KG4F2016
9035N/AWPointsGrappling Ind.61KGSF2016
9036N/AWPointsGrappling Ind.61KGF2016
11103Ashley WilliamsWPointsEBI 1061KGR12016
11210CristobalWInside heel hookESL67KGSPF2016
11211UnknownWChoke from the BackFIVE California62KGF2017
11212UnknownWReferee DecisionFIVE CaliforniaABS4F2017
11214Arun SharmaWRNCFIVE California62KGF2017
11215Alberto SerranoWReferee DecisionUAE Mexico ProABSSF2017
11216Pablo RogelWChoke from the BackUAE Mexico ProABSF2017
11746Luis Felipe NinjaWChoke from the BackMexico City Open62 KGF2017
12218Pedro SerranoWPts: 4x2ADCC WC Trials66KGRS2017
12234Nohel NestasWPts: 3x0ADCC WC Trials66KG8F2017
12396Hiago GeorgeHiago GeorgeWPts: 2x0World Pro62KGRR2017
12679R. OliveiraWPointsMiami Spring Open64KG4F2017
13147Sidemar HonorioWChoke from backNY Summer Open64KGSF2017
13148David HerndonWN/ANY Summer Open64KGF2017
13349Juan LopesJuan LopesWChoke from backChicago SMO64KGSF2017
13370Juan LopezWPointsChicago SMNGO61KGSF2017
13443Alessandro ChagasWPointsMexico City Open64KGSF2017
13454Javier LopezWRNCMexico NG Open61KGSF2017
13455Alessandro ChagasWRNCMexico NG Open61KGF2017
13515Jorge NakamuraWPts: 2x2, AdvGrand Slam LA62KG3RD2017
14087Marcelo CohenMarcelo CohenWPointsGT Open57KGSPF2017
14829Audrey AdamWChoke from backMexico Winter Open64KGF2018
15616Reuben SagmanWChoke from backWorld Pro62KG4F2018
16378Paulo MeloWReferee DecisionAustin Open64KGSF2018
16379Arnold MonterrosoWPointsAustin Open64KGF2018
16391Paulo MeloWRNCAustin NGO67KGSF2018
16767Perez FigueroaWRNCNo Gi Pan Am.61KGSF2018

Alexis Alduncin Highlight

 

