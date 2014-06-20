Eliezer David Raab Skaf, commonly known as David Raab, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Eduardo Santoro (Português) and a former member of Cia Paulista. Well known as one of the top middleweights of his generation with medals in important International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) tournaments such as the Pan and Brazilian Nationals, Raab is also revered for his “ronin” lifestyle in this sport/martial art, being an independent/self-reliant competitor and highly respected member of this community.

David Raab Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Eliezer David Raab Skaf

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Valdomiro Junior > Milton Maximiliano > Eduardo Santoro > David Raab

Main Achievements:

CBJJE World Champion (2017)

IBJJF Pan Champion (2018 Master 1)

CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2018 Master 1)

IBJJF Curitiba Fall Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF Seatle Open 2nd Place (2018)

IBJJF São Paulo Open 2nd Place (2012**)

IBJJF Salvador Spring Open 2nd Place (2018**)

IBJJF New York Summer Open 2nd Place (2017)

IBJJF Chicago Summer Open 2nd Place (2017)

IBJJF South American 3rd Place (2018)

IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2019 Master 1)

IBJJF Atlanta Summer Open 3rd Place (2017)

IBJJF Rio Winter Open 3rd Place (2017)

IBJJF Austin Open 3rd Place (2017)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2010/2011 brown)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2008 purple, 2009 brown)

IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2010 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Unaffiliated

David Raab Biography

David Raab was born on February 26, 1984, in São Paulo city a municipality located in the Southeast Region of Brazil – the most populous city in the country.

During his childhood, David practiced football (soccer) and swimming, two sports he played diligently for years. As he reached his mid-teens (15YO) Raab added weigh-lifting to his weekly routine, and it was at his lifting gym that he discovered jiu-jitsu. Not a fan of cardio work, David joined the grappling class, located on that same building, as a way to get his aerobic training done once in a while. As time went by, Raab started enjoying BJJ on its own, becoming his sporting life’s main focus.

The well respected Eduardo Santoro, also known as Português, was David Raab’s first and foremost jiu-jitsu instructor, and it was under his tutelage that Raab earned all belts, including his black belt in 2011.

Midway through 2014 Português left São Paulo to settle in the United States. With his coach away, David began his ronin lifestyle, training and representing no specific flag or coach. He did, however, spend most of his BJJ training time from 2014-2018 with Leandro Lo and his workgroup. This period also coincided with Raab’s brief focus in mixed martial arts (MMA), a career in which David gathered a perfect record (4-0-0) by 2019.

David Raab vs Rafael Formiga

