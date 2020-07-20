Meyram Maquine Alves is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Luiz “Guigo” Guilherme, who also worked extensively under Lloyd Irvin and Alcenor Alves’ tuition. Originally from Manaus, Brazil, Meyram made a name for himself as a colored belt while representing the São Paulo based team Guigo JJ, with whom Maquine conquered important titles in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and the United Arab Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) circuits, such as the World, Pan, and South American Championships, Brazilian Nationals, as well as the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour.

Meyram Maquine Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Meyram Maquiné Alves

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson G. > Jorge Pereira > Luiz Guilherme > Meyram Maquine

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile (2017)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018 purple, 2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 brown)

1st Place ACBJJ South American Championship (2018 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Juvenile (2016 / 2017**)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Teen (2014)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, AD (2020 brown)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, RJ (2018 purple)

1st Place CBJJE World Championship (2018 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Guigo JJ

Meyram Maquine Biography

Meyram Maquine was born on October 29, 2000, in Manaus, the capital of the vast state of Amazonas. In the heart of the Amazon Jungle.

Martial arts and sporting activities came in at an early age for Meyram, who joined capoeira at the age of 5, influenced by his father, a capoeira, and jiu-jitsu enthusiast. It wasn’t long after this initial contact with the Brazilian kicking combat style that Manique joined a BJJ classroom as well, being around 5 or 6 years old at the time.

Manique’s first grappling instructor was Alcenor Alves, who graded Meyram up until his blue belt. It was also coach Alves who first believed in the young athlete’s capabilities, incentivizing Meyram to seek a more challenging experience with a larger jiu-jitsu team, setting up a transfer of the Manaus prodigy to São Paulo state, where he was offered an athletic scholarship with the famous team – Guigo Jiu-Jitsu.

At Guigo’s academy, being tutored by Mr. Guigo himself (Luiz Guilherme), Meyram, a blue belt at the time, quickly became recognized as one of the country’s most promising athletes. His reputation would hit more global proportions once he started competing in the United States.

During 2016 Meyram did his first camp in Maryland, United States, making the most of Guigo JJ/Team Lloyd Irvin’s link/student exchange protocol. The visit was a success and Maquine returned to the famous fight-camp from then on every year, in preparation for major international tournaments, representing both TLI and GG.

After a few solid years in the colored belt divisions during 2017, 2018, and 2019, Meyram Maquine worked hard with Guigo and his personal trainer Anaue Pavanello, with the objective of making 2020 his last and best competitive year under the brown belt rank. Unfortunately, the COVID19 pandemic put most of the grappling tournament scene on hold that year, as well as Meyram’s World title aspirations as a colored belt. Understanding that the career of Manique could not be stifled by another year in this division, coach Guigo decided to promote the talented athlete to black belt on June 20, 2020.

Meyram Maquine Purple Belt Highlight