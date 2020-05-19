Nabil Aziz (Master Nabil)

Nabil Aziz, commonly known as “Mestre Nabil”, is a 4th-degree jiu-jitsu black belt, a rank earned under Omar Salum in 2004. Nabil is well known for his work in the Amazonas region (Manaus) as one of the greatest producers of grappling talent in the sport from his academy Nabil Jiu-Jitsu, having worked with numerous high-end athletes such as Diego “Pato” Oliveira, Hygor Brito, Alex Sodré, Diego Sodré, Pedro “Bolo” Silva, Ronaldo Silva, Gabriel Mendes.

Nabil Aziz Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Nabil Lelis de O. Abdel Aziz

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Omar Salum > Nabil Aziz

Main Achievements:

1st place FJJAM Amazonas State Championship (2005 / 2010 / 2013 / 2014 / 2018)

1st place FJJAM Amazonas State NoGi Championship (2018)

1st place FJJE Amazonas State Championship (2010 / 2014)

1st Place IBJJF Manaus International Open (2014)

2nd Place IBJJF Manaus International Open (2015)

Favorite Position/Technique: N/A

Weight Division: Pesadíssimo (over 100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Nabil JJ

Nabil Aziz Biography

Nabil Lelis Abdel Aziz was born on August 15, 1977, in Manaus, on the banks of the Negro River in northwestern Brazil, the capital of the vast state of Amazonas inside the Amazon Rainforest.

Although not an avid sports player, Nabil was large and athletic during his mid-teens, an advantage he used to its full extent at the regular play-fights his circle of friends used to organize. A King Of The Hill / Fight Club style get together Aziz and his friends had on a regular basis. Nabil’s physicality, however, was always put to the test against one of the local kids, a boy named Antônio “Bodo” Pereira, who trained jiu-jitsu at a well-known jiu-jitsu academy named HBJ.

Bodo became somewhat of a nemesis for Nabil, which drove the young Aziz to secretly join a jiu-jitsu academy himself, hoping to surprise Pereira at a future gathering. The year was 1993 and Nabil was 15 years old at the time.

Coach Paulo “Ameba” Barros of Barraco Jiu-Jitsu was Nabil’s first instructor, with the young Manaurara’s tuition being later taken over by the legendary Omar Salum, who graded Nabil Aziz in all of his belts, including the black belt.

In 2001, as a purple belt, Nabil started his career as an instructor assisting the classes at Salum’s gym, going on to open his own space in December 2003 as a brown belt, still affiliated to his instructor.

The partnership with his coach remained up until September 2015. As Omar Salum moved to the United States, coach Nabil decided to form his own association (Nabil JJ), going on to make his mark in the state.