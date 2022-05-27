Gabriela Pereira is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Carlos Durlin who represents the Vision Jiu-Jitsu Academy of Qatar in the sport’s international scene, with great success in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Tour (AJP) circuits. Gabi Pereira first broke through in jiu-jitsu during her colored belt career by winning the IBJJF World Championships and South American Championships in her division.

Gabriela Pereira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriela A. Pereira

Nickname: “Gabi”, short for Gabriela.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > César Tozi > Carlos Durlin > Gabriela Pereira

Main Achievements:

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2022)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018 purple, 2017 / 2016** blue)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 brown, 2018 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 blue)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2020 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: N/A

Weight Division: Peso Pena (58,50 kg / 129.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Vision BJJ

Gabriela Pereira Biography

Gabriela Pereira was born on May 12, 1999, in Campinas, a Brazilian municipality in São Paulo State, Brazil, where she grew up.

Sports were a big part of Gabi’s upbringing, starting during her first primary school year, age of 6. The learning institution offered two sports as a part of the extra-curricular activities, ballet, and judo. Despite Pereira’s initial choice of pursuing ballet, her behavior got her expelled from the class, leading the young Paulista to judo.

After two years of practicing the Japanese art of throwing, Pereira joined a local jiu-jitsu academy where she became a student of Ricardo Oliveira, going through all juvenile belts under his guidance, later joining César Tozi’s workgroup.

As a purple belt, Gabi Pereira began working with Carlos Durlin, also in Campinas who awarded her the brown and black belt ranks, the latter, on December 18, 2021.

Prior to her black belt promotion, Gabriela was invited to the Abu Dhabi World Pro camp in Qatar, alongside the local Vision Team, one of the most successful academies in the region. After the experience, Pereira was invited to become a part of the squad, an offer accepted by the athlete.