Raul Gomes Marcello is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Admilson Brites (Juquinha), being also one of the top rooster-weights Peso Galo (57,50 kg / 127.0 lbs) of his generation in this sport/martial art. A representative of Gracie Humaitá and later Ribeiro Jiu Jitsu teams in competition, Raul Gomes is known for his wins in tournaments such as the IBJJF Masters World and International Masters & Seniors Championship as well as the CBJJF Brazilian Nationals and South American Championship.

Raul Gomes Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Raul Gomes Marcello

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Admilson Brites > Raul Gomes

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Masters World Champion (2016 Master 1)

IBJJF International Masters & Seniors Champion (2015 Master 1)

CBJJF Brasileiro Champion (2011 brown)

CBJJ South American Champion (2014)

IBJJF São Paulo Open Champion (2015/2014)

IBJJF Rio Summer Open Champion (2016)

IBJJF Rio Fall Open Champion (2017)

UAEJJF Brasília Pro Champion (2016)

IBJJF Masters World Championship Runner-up (2014 Master 1)

CBJJF Brasileiro Championship Runner-up (2010 brown)

IBJJF International Masters & Seniors Championship 3rd Place (2016 Master 1)

IBJJF Masters World Championship 3rd Place (2013 Master 1)

ACBJJ World Championship 3rd Place (2017)

CBJJF Brasileiro Championship 3rd Place (2017, 2007 blue)

CBJJ South American Championship 3rd Place (2012)

Favorite Position/Technique: Back Attacks

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57,50 kg / 127.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Ribeiro JJ

Raul Gomes Biography

Raul Gomes Marcello was born on June 26, 1983 in Brasília, Brazil. While growing up in Distrito Federal Raul was interested in swimming, diving as well as basketball. This before he found capoeira during his tweens.

Gomes’ cousin, Hernani grew up to be an excellent jiu jitsu competitor and it was through his influence that Raul decided to start training in the gentle art at the age of 18, with instructor Carlos Henrique Garibaldi (Tim). After a short spell with both Tim and coach ‘Neguito’, Raul Gomes joined the renowned competitor and instructor Admilson Brites – commonly known as Juquinha.

It was under Juquinha’s teachings that Raul climbed through the ranks, earning the reputation of being one of the best rooster-weights in the country. It was also during this period that Gomes started learning the coaching trade, starting his own class in 2010 with just two students.

On December 2011, after a very successful year competing in the Brazilian circuit, Raul Gomes was promoted to black belt by Admilson Brites, going on to become one of the top athletes of his generation.

Cover photo by Kailton Max.

Raul Gomes vs Levy Oliveira



Raul Gomes vs Jorge Nakamura

