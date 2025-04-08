Rerisson dos Santos Gabriel is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Cleison Santos (his older brother) and team leader Rodrigo Thiago “Travecks”. Rerisson Gabriel first made waves in the sport while competing in the colored belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), where he conquered numerous important medals on the global circuit, but it was his 2025 gold medal performance at the IBJJF Pan Championship that truly cemented his name as one of the top athletes of his generation.

Rerisson Gabriel Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Rerisson dos Santos Gabriel

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Ricardo Vieira > Douglas Rufino > Cleisson Santos > Rerisson Gabriel

Main Achievement:

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2025)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2024)

Main Achievement (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 purple)

1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2023 purple, 2024 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2024 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2022 purple)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 purple)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2024 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)



Team/Association: Alliance

Rerisson Gabriel Biography

Rerisson Gabriel was born on August 2002, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, growing up in the PPG slum, a community combined by 3 favelas, namely Pavão-Pavãozinho-Cantagalo.

The PPG is one of the most well-known favelas in Jiu-Jitsu due to the many sporting champions built in this location. Names like Fernando Terere, Jansen Gomes, Alan Finfou, Dudu Granzotto, to name a few and the sport is often sought after by the local children, and it was this allure that brought Rerisson’s older brother, Cleison Santos, to the mats and later Rerisson as well, when he was around 7 years old.

Rerisson worked at the local Cantagalo Project for many years, under the guidance of Douglas Rufino (Trator) and “Sandrinho” Vieira, deciding to pursue this sport as a profession at the age of 17.

In 2024, one of Rerisson’s best friends and teammates, Felipe Santos, switched camps in search of better living conditions and moved to the Alliance professional squad in Rio de Janeiro, a team led by coach Rodrigo “Travecks” Thiago. He would later intervene for Rerisson (then a brown belt) and his brother Cleisson (already a black belt) to also join the workgroup. The brothers switched camps a few months later and, on June 7th, Rerisson Gabriel was promoted to black belt by his brother Cleison Santos and team leader Thiago.