Pierre-Olivier Leclerc

Pierre-Olivier Leclerc is a professional Canadian grappler and a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu under Firas Zahabi, as well as a representative of the Montreal, Quebec-based TriStar Gym. Leclerc has also worked extensively with John Danaher as well as the B-Team squad and was part of the well-known workgroup that pioneered the revival of the leg-lock game in professional grappling during the late 2010s.

Pierre-Olivier Leclerc Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Pierre-Olivier Leclerc

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Renzo Gracie > John Danaher> Firas Zahabi > Pierre-Olivier Leclerc

Main Achievement:

  • 1st Place ADCC Dallas Open (2023)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 2nd Place ADCC Las Vegas Open (2024)
  • 2nd Place KASAI Qualifier (2018)
  • 3rd Place BJJ Fanatics GP (2021)

Main Achievement (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2019 purple, 2022 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2019 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Foot Sweeps & Heel Hooks

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82kg/181lbs)

Team/Association: TriStar Gym

Pierre-Olivier Leclerc Biography

Pierre-Olivier Leclerc was born in May 1993, in Longueuil, Québec, Canada, where he grew up.

Being in Canada, Winter sports were a part of Pierre’s upbringing, particularly Skiing and Ice Hockey, the latter of which, Leclerc competed in extensively for 10 years.

At the age of 18, Pierre-Olivier Leclerc relocated to Montreal, Longueuil’s neighboring city. While living in the largest city of the Québec province, POL gained an interest in mixed martial arts (MMA), partially influenced by Canada’s most popular cage fighter, George St-Pierre (GSP).

To help him get initiated in combat sports, Leclerc sought the gym that developed GSP, TriStar, in 2014. There, he met head coach Firas Zahabi, who became his mentor in this new endeavor.

The following year, 2015, the heel hook revolution was well underway in the sport of Jiu-Jitsu, led by American athlete Eddie Cummings and his training partners at New York’s famous Blue Basement workspace. Following the trend, coach Firas Zahabi brought Cummings and one of Eddie’s main colleagues, Gary Tonon, to help the TriStar team learn this segment of the game. The experience opened the eyes of Pierre-Olivier Leclerc and his close training partners Oliver Taza & Ethan Crelinsten to the power of this new school of grappling, which led the trio to focus on leg locks and entanglements.

Another one of Pierre’s TriStar colleagues, MMA fighter Tom Breese, was also interested in the teachings of coach John Danaher at the Blue Basement. He started making regular trips to New York and, at one point, while preparing for a cage match, Breese brought one of Danaher’s top students, Gordon Ryan, to be part of his training camp at TriStar. Ryan was a purple belt at the time, but his talent was already undeniable.

The experience of training alongside Ryan helped Leclerc and his friends develop even further in their leg-lock games. The enthusiasm led some of them to start making regular trips to New York, USA, to train at the aforementioned Blue Basement, including Pierre.

Although always a representative of TriStar throughout his career, Pierre spent extended periods with John Danaher during his purple and brown belt days. After Danaher’s workgroup split and some of John’s students formed the B-Team, Leclerc also spent much of his training with this squad in Austin, Texas.

Pierre-Olivier Leclerc was promoted to the black belt rank on January 14, 2023, by his instructor, Firas Zahabi.

REGARDING PIERRE LECLERC’S RECORD

Although BJJ Heroes traditionally accounts for adult black belt records only, as this is regarded as the professional division of the sport in the Gi, Pierre-Olivier Leclerc competed almost exclusively in No-Gi where waters are murkier, particularly in events outside of the major federations’ jurisdiction. As a purple belt, Pierre was already competing against black belts in events such as Kasai & the ADCC Trials, therefore, we also added his matches in these (and other) professional events in a time when Leclerc was still a colored belt, given the matches’ significance in his career.

Pierre Leclerc Grappling Record

35 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    7 (20%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (3%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    23 (66%)
  • BY DECISION
    4 (11%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

23 SUBMISSIONS WINS

23
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
21 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    14 (67%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (10%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (5%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (10%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (5%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Pierre Leclerc Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
15711Nick CalvaneseNick CalvaneseLPointsKasai Qualifier85KGF2018
15876Felipe MotaFelipe MotaLPts: 9x0Kasai Pro 284KGRR2018
15879Richie MartinezRichie MartinezD---Kasai Pro 284KGRR2018
15880Matheus DinizMatheus DinizLJapanese necktieKasai Pro 284KGRR2018
19802Athos MirandaLPointsKasai 5ABSSPF2019
23863John CombsJohn CombsLPoints3CG Kumite III81KG4F2020
23900Andrew WiltseAndrew WiltseLPointsSub Spectrum84KGSF2020
28062PJ BarchPJ BarchLReferee DecisionBJJ FanaticsABSSF2021
28936William TackettWilliam TackettLPts: 5x0ADCC EC Trials77KG4F2021
31527Daniel SmithLPts: 2x0ADCC WC Trials77KGR42022
35043Z. GhalayiniLPts: 3x0ADCC Vegas76KGR22022
38096Richard OdgenLPts: 4x2Dallas NGO79KG4F2023
38106Lukete SilvaLukete SilvaLAdvDallas NGOABS4F2023
39385Martin DemersLPts: 3x0ADCC CAN76KGSF2023
39387Paul GrantLPts: 3x0ADCC CAN76KG3RD2023
44423Mathieu HouangLInjuryEuropean NoGi79KGR12023
48363Harrison WoodsLPts: 3x0ADCC WC Trials77KGR22024
52936Michael LieraMichael LieraLPenADCC Vegas76KGF2024
53300Amr GhoneimLPts: 11x0Toronto NGOABS4F2024
53968Max HansonMax HansonLReferee DecisionEnigma InvNASPF2024
54161Fabyury KhrysthyanFabyury KhrysthyanLPts: 0x0, AdvEuro NoGi79KGF2024
54643Eduardo AvelarEduardo AvelarLPts: 2x0NoGi Pan79KG4F2024
15707Jonathan PottsWHeel hookKasai Qualifier85KG4F2018
15709Steven KastenWPts: 7x2Kasai Qualifier85KGSF2018
28057Mathias LunaMathias LunaWInside heel hookBJJ FanaticsABSR12021
28060Aaron WilsonWInside heel hookBJJ FanaticsABS4F2021
28882Andrew BirnhakWInside heel hookADCC EC Trials77KGR12021
28910Paul BoudreauxWInside heel hookADCC EC Trials77KGR32021
28923Brett PastoreWInside heel hookADCC EC Trials77KGR42021
28931Daniel MairaDaniel MairaWInside heel hookADCC EC Trials77KGR52021
29384Dinu BucaletWReferee DecisionGrappleFest80KGSPF2021
31484Hunter KollarikWPts: 7x0ADCC WC Trials77KGR12022
31501TJ ChavezWInside heel hookADCC WC Trials77KGR22022
31517Jeovanny OrtizWPts: 3x0ADCC WC Trials77KGR32022
35042Victor CortezWAnacondaADCC Vegas76KGR12022
39376Zack GhalayiniWOutside heel hookADCC CAN76KGR12023
39380Rory ConnorsWPts: 11x0ADCC CAN76KG8F2023
39382Luca MartelWPts: 7x0ADCC CAN76KG4F2023
41089Roman CoronaWReferee DecisionADCC Dallas75KGR12023
41091Dylan CollinsWAoki lockADCC Dallas75KGR22023
41094Troy RussellWAoki lockADCC Dallas75KG8F2023
41097Derek RayfieldWReferee DecisionADCC Dallas75KG4F2023
41100Ben EddyWPts: 2x0ADCC Dallas75KGSF2023
41101Michael SainzWPts: 5x2ADCC Dallas75KGF2023
41970Andrew RacineWInside heel hookOshawa OP77KGRR2023
41971TJ LaramieWAoki lockOshawa OP77KGRR2023
41974Kieran KichukKieran KichukWStraight ankle lockOshawa OP77KGRR2023
43839Jeff ChildsWOutside heel hookADCC ECTrials77KGR12023
43857Anthony SalvatoreWOutside heel hookADCC ECTrials77KGR22023
52925Michael HaydenWOutside heel hookADCC Vegas76KGR12024
52930Jonathan WilsonWReferee DecisionADCC Vegas76KG4F2024
52935Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeWInside heel hookADCC Vegas76KGSF2024
54144D. HondronikolasWReverse triangleEuro NoGi79KGR12024
54153Mateusz FlagaWAoki lockEuro NoGi79KG8F2024
54155Tarik HopstockTarik HopstockWPts: 0x0, AdvEuro NoGi79KG4F2024
54159Ellis YoungerWLeaf cloverEuro NoGi79KGSF2024
54638Caleb IsaacksWRNCNoGi Pan79KG8F2024
