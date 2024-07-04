2024 Brazilian No-Gi Nationals Results, 3 Foreigners Take Gold At Biggest BRA Grappling Tournament

JULY 4, 2024, This past weekend we had the pleasure of witnessing one of the biggest no-gi events on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) schedule, the Brazilian No-Gi Nationals, an event that spanned across two days and gathered many of the sport’s top grappling talent, particularly from the region of Brazil and South America in general. This included athletes like Patrick Gaudio, Alexandre Jesus, Julia Boscher, Rafael Paganini, Jessica Caroline, to name a few who mixed in with the hottest prospects on the continent, like Artur Lanes, Gabriel Brod, Giovanna Carneiro, etc.

Despite the many solid matches observed, the talk of the tournament was the 3 foreigners who managed to secure gold medals in one of the biggest Brazilian tournaments of the year. An event seldom won by outside talent. Those 3 brave athletes were Chris Tran of Crazy 88 (Maryland, US), Julian Espinosa (Costa Rica), and Yigit Hanay the first-ever Turkish grappler to win the Brasileiro Sem Quimono in the adult black belt division.

Chris competed in the roosterweight division, the smallest in the adult male black belt category, taking his match via 2 points. Espinosa went through 3 opponents in the featherweight division, making it look fairly easy with 2 submissions and a win over Richard Bukovcsan with an 8-point margin.

The most impressive of the 3 disruptors was Turkey’s Yigit Hanay. In a tough lightweight division, Hanay beat 2 of the favorites, taking out Gabriel Neves in the first round via RNC, and Luis Felipe Ribas via 9×0, ending the tournament with 4 victories and 2 submissions. Even more impressive is the fact that this was Yigit’s IBJJF debut as a black belt.

Also on the rise is Giovanna Carneiro. Currently representing Fratres, Carneiro had been promoted to black belt only 2 days before the tournament, but she took the assignment very seriously, proving how well-prepared she was for the moment. 3 matches, 3 submissions, and a gold medal.

MALE, ROOSTER

Final:

– Chris Tran def. Weslei Costa via 2×0

MALE, LIGHT-FEATHER

Semi-Finals:

– Welerson Goncalves def. Lucas Canto via 6×0

– Leonardo Souza def. Lucas Feitosa via Straight ankle lock

Final:

– Leonardo Souza def. Welerson Goncalves via Inside heel hook

MALE, FEATHER

Semi-Finals:

– Jhonatha Angelim def. Felipe Nacib via Inside heel hook

– Julian Espinosa def. Richard Bukovcsan via 10×2

Final:

– Julian Espinosa def. Jhonatha Angelim via Inside heel hook

MALE, LIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Yigit Hanay def. Luis Felipe Ribas via 9×0

– Ricardo Guimaraes def. Artur Lanes via 2×0

Final:

– Yigit Hanay def. Ricardo Guimaraes via 2×0

MALE. MIDDLE

Semi-Finals:

– Alexandre Jesus def. Arley Pacheco via 2×0

– Italo Oliveira def. Pierpaolo Chiappe via advantages

Final:

– Alexandre Jesus def. Italo Oliveira via 12×0

MALE, MEDIUM-HEAVY

Semi-Finals:

– Gabriel Alves def. Luan Carvalho via 5×2

– Rafael Paganini def. Thiago Silva via Guillotine

Final:

– Rafael Paganini def. Gabriel Alves via RNC

MALE, HEAVY

Semi-Finals:

– Jardel Costa def. Jorge Escudero via leaf-clover/calf slicer

** Gracie Barra Team Close Out between Leo Goncalves, Gabriel Brod, and Jardel Costa

MALE, SUPER-HEAVY

Semi-Finals:

– Elionai Braz def. Weslley Santos via Shoulder pressure

– Patrick Gaudio advanced as the two athletes from 1/4 finals on his side of the bracket were DQ’ed

Final:

– Patrick Gaudio def. Elionai Braz via 5×0

MALE, ULTRA-HEAVY

Semi-Finals:

– Gabriel Jesus def. Vinicius Castro via advantages

– Antonio Assef def. Alexandre Oliveira via decision

Final:

– Antonio Assef def. Gabriel Jesus via 4×2

MALE, OPEN

Semi-Finals:

– Patrick Gaudio def. Eldeson Silva via Inside heel hook

– Darlan Casaca def. Andre Marques via 2×0

Final:

– Patrick Gaudio def. Darlan Casaca via Katagatame

FEMALE, LIGHT-FEATHER

Semi-Finals:

– Jessica Caroline def. Leticia Gomes via kneebar

– Barbara Silva def. Hellen Ferreira via 4×0

Final:

– Jessica Caroline def. Barbara Silva via DQ

FEMALE, FEATHER

Semi-Finals:

– Laura Peretti def. Jennyffer Martins via RNC

– Evellyn Azevedo def. Thauany Correa via N/A

Final:

– Evellyn Azevedo def. Laura Peretti via Armbar

FEMALE, LIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Vitoria Vieira def. Angela Alarcon via 7×0

– Mayra Abrahao def. Franciele Nascimento via 7×0

Final:

– Vitoria Vieira and Mayra Abrahao closed out for GFT

FEMALE, MIDDLE

Semi-Finals:

– Jamile Lima def. Gabriela Deoclecio via 8×0

– Julia Boscher def. Alexia Oliveira via Inside heel hook

Final:

– Jamile Lima def. Julia Boscher via decision

FEMALE, MEDIUM-HEAVY

Semi-Finals:

– Ana Soares def. Maria Pereira via 5×0

– Giovanna Carneiro def. Thaynara Conceicao via Armbar

Final:

– Giovanna Carneiro def. Ana Soares via RNC

FEMALE, HEAVY

Semi-Finals:

– Cleidiane Ferreira def. Karen Correia via RNC

– Eliza Vasconcelos def. Fernanda Virginia via Americana

Final:

– Cleidiane Ferreira def. Eliza Vasconcelos via 8×0

FEMALE, SUPER-HEAVY

Semi-Finals:

– Roberta Ribeiro def. Isabely Generoso via Outside heel hook

– Mikaela Lima def. Bruna Braga via RNC

Final:

– Roberta Ribeiro def. Mikaela Lima via advantage

FEMALE, OPEN

Semi-Finals:

– Julia Boscher def. Thais Loureiro via Inside heel hook

– Mikaela Lima def. Juliana Teixeira via 2×0

Final:

– Mikaela Lima def. Julia Boscher via decision