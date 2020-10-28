Wallace Costa da Silveira is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Gabriel Marinho and a representative of GFT (Grappling Fight Team). Wallace first made waves in the sport’s international circuit during his colored belt divisions run, particularly in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league where Costa conquered important titles in the World (gi and no-gi), Pan and South American Championships.v

Wallace Costa Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Wallace Costa da Silveira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César > Gabriel Marinho > Wallace Costa

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 blue)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2018 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018 / 2019 purple)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 brown)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, RJ (2019 brown)

2nd Place European Open (2019* purple)

2nd Place Brazilian Nationals (2017 blue)

2nd Place Brazilian Team Nationals (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2018* purple)

2nd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, RJ (2018 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018* / 2019* purple)

3rd Place European Open (2019 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Pressure Passing

Weight Division: Pesadíssimo (over 100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: GFT

Wallace Costa Biography

Wallace Costa was born on August 26, 1993, in Realengo, a neighborhood in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Growing up, Wallace was very connected with sports and particularly martial arts, starting through judo, an activity in which trained and competed during his childhood, going on to muay Thai after with the intent of competing in the striking art as well. Unfortunately for Costa, his parents only allowed him to compete if he had good grades in school and, much to Wallace’s misfortune, he did not do well. As he was not allowed to enter the ring, the young Rio de Janeiro native slowly lost interest in this combat style.

In 2014 Wallace started training jiu-jitsu, influenced by his friends, who already practiced the gentle art at a local grappling club with coach Manuel. Costa earned his blue belt at this local academy but, at the time, his instructor’s life was too hectic, leading Manuel to put the class on hold. Already fascinated by jiu-jitsu, Wallace found another gym to train, then joining Gabriel Marinho’s GF Team affiliate gym in Rio de Janeiro.

Although a late starter to the game, Wallace dedicated himself fully to jiu-jitsu from the very start of his white belt career and his progression was quick, earning important medals in many of the sport’s main tournaments.

In 2019, after successful runs during the first few months in BJJ’s competitive circuit, where Costa earned a silver medal in the European Open and gold at the Pan American Championship, everything looked set for Wallace to make a real challenge for the World title at purple belt. Unfortunately, with 5 days left until the big event, a bacteria infected Costa’s knee. The infection spread into his blood system and left the vigorous athlete in a life-threatening condition, one he recovered after a few weeks, this way missing his chance to win his second world title.

During October 2020, after experiencing great success on the mats in every belt division, Wallace Costa was promoted to black belt by his long time instructor, Mr. Gabriel Marinho.