Kennedy Franklin is an American grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Erick Raposo, who first made her name in the sport while competing on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit where she conquered numerous important medals in the Gi and No-Gi rulesets.

Kennedy Franklin Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Kennedy Paige Franklin

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie >Carlson Gracie > Ricardo Libório > André Almeida > Leandro Escobar > Erick Raposo > Kennedy Franklin

Main Achievement:

  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2025)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024)

Main Achievement (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021 purple)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2023 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Peso Médio (69,00 kg / 152.5 lbs)

Weight Division: Guard Player

Team/Association: Inicio Jiu-Jitsu

Kennedy Franklin Biography

Kennedy Franklin was born in October 1996, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA.

Always interested in sports, Kennedy decided to embrace a martial art at 16 after being a victim of bullying, choosing taekwondo to start her journey in combat sports, adding powerlifting to her training routine shortly after.

Franklin competed in TKD and powerlifting extensively for some time, but in 2016, she decided it was time for a change of goals and opted to pursue a different martial art, finding what she was looking for in jiu-jitsu at a local Gracie Barra gym.

Coach Jamie Gomez was Franklin’s first instructor and the person behind her early success. However, after winning an IBJJF world title (2021 purple belt, no-gi), Kennedy realized she had the potential to make an effort towards professionalism in this sport. With that in mind, the young American grappler decided to join Erick Raposo’s academy, where she felt she would have a better chance for success.

After two and a half years, training at Erick Raposo‘s academy, on December 14, 2023, Kennedy Franklin was promoted to the black belt rank.

Kennedy Franklin Grappling Record

9 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    3 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (22%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (44%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

4 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Americana
25
1
#86e620
Choke
25
1
#5AD3D1
Katagatame
25
1
#d1212a
RNC
25
1
4
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
5 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (40%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (20%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (40%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Kimura
50
1
#86e620
Armlock
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Kennedy Franklin Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
48237Thalyta SilvaThalyta SilvaLPts: 4x0Pan American69KG4F2024
48256Vannessa GriffinVannessa GriffinLPts: 0x0, AdvPan AmericanABS4F2024
52766Emily FernandezEmily FernandezLKimuraJJ CON69KGSF2024
57968Maria ClaudiaLArmlockPan Champ.ABSR12025
58030Gisele MenezesLPts: 2x0Pan Champ.69KGSF2025
46752Elizabeth LieraWAmericanaAustin WO64KGRR2024
46753Elizabeth LieraWN/AAustin WO64KGF2024
46754Emily FernandezEmily FernandezWPts: 0x0, AdvAustin WOABSSF2024
46756Mikaela LimaWChokeAustin WOABSF2024
46927Lorena BalliWKatagatameNOrleans NGOABSF2024
48235Gabriela MatosWRNCPan American69KGR12024
52764Gabrielle CzernikWPts: 11x6JJ CON69KG4F2024
58024Larissa MartinsWPts: 2x2, AdvPan Champ.69KGR12025
58029Chloe McNallyChloe McNallyWPts: 8x6Pan Champ.69KG4F2025
