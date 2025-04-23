Kennedy Franklin is an American grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Erick Raposo, who first made her name in the sport while competing on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit where she conquered numerous important medals in the Gi and No-Gi rulesets.

Kennedy Franklin Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Kennedy Paige Franklin

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie >Carlson Gracie > Ricardo Libório > André Almeida > Leandro Escobar > Erick Raposo > Kennedy Franklin

Main Achievement:

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2025)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2024)

Main Achievement (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2023 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Peso Médio (69,00 kg / 152.5 lbs)

Weight Division: Guard Player

Team/Association: Inicio Jiu-Jitsu

Kennedy Franklin Biography

Kennedy Franklin was born in October 1996, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA.

Always interested in sports, Kennedy decided to embrace a martial art at 16 after being a victim of bullying, choosing taekwondo to start her journey in combat sports, adding powerlifting to her training routine shortly after.

Franklin competed in TKD and powerlifting extensively for some time, but in 2016, she decided it was time for a change of goals and opted to pursue a different martial art, finding what she was looking for in jiu-jitsu at a local Gracie Barra gym.

Coach Jamie Gomez was Franklin’s first instructor and the person behind her early success. However, after winning an IBJJF world title (2021 purple belt, no-gi), Kennedy realized she had the potential to make an effort towards professionalism in this sport. With that in mind, the young American grappler decided to join Erick Raposo’s academy, where she felt she would have a better chance for success.

After two and a half years, training at Erick Raposo‘s academy, on December 14, 2023, Kennedy Franklin was promoted to the black belt rank.