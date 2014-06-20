Rolando Samson is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under André Galvão, being also one of the most talented athletes of his generation – a reputation Rolando earned while competing in the lower ranks of this sport/martial art, through his victories in important International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) tournaments such as the World Championship, World No-Gi Championship and American Nationals. Samson is also recognised for his hard work ethics, being one of the few high level competitors in this sport who maintain a part-time training schedule.

Rolando Samson Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Rolando Villanueva Samson

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > R. Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Luis Dagmar > André Galvão > Rolando Samson

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2013 blue)

IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2013 purple, 2012 blue)

USBJJF/IBJJF American Nationals Champion (2014/2013 purple)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2014 purple)

IBJJF Juvenile World Champion (2011 blue)

USBJJF/IBJJF Juvenile American Nationals Champion (2012 blue)

IBJJF Mexico City No-Gi Open Champion (2017**)

IBJJF Mexico City Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF San Diego Open Champion (2017 brown)

UAEJJF US National Pro Champion (2015** purple)

IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2017/2016 brown)

IBJJF Pans Championship 2nd Place (2015 purple, 2013 blue)

IBJJF Juvenile Pans Championship 2nd Place (2011 blue)

IBJJF Mexico City Open Championship Runner-up (2017*)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2017** purple, 2014 purple)

IBJJF Juvenile Pans Championship 3rd Place (2010 blue)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Long-step and Knee-slide Passing

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg /181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos Jiu Jitsu

Rolando Samson Biography

Rolando Samson was born on September 13, 1994 in San Diego, California – United States of America.

As a child, influenced by cartoons such as Dragon Ball Z Rolando gained interest in martial arts. This same curiosity was increased when Samson started watching classes at the after-school karate program in his neighbourhood.

Showing curiosity over martial arts, Samson was guided by his father to a Brazilian jiu jitsu school at the age of 9. Rolando’s dad was a mixed martial arts (MMA) fan and had a decent understanding of grappling and it’s value in hand-to-hand combat, opting to register his son to Alex Brandão’s academy – a gym under the lineage of Master Fábio Santos.

Rolando went through the child and juvenile belt system competing for Brandão, for whom he conquered his first IBJJF World title. More focussed on his jiu jitsu career as a blue belt, Samson started dwelling over the idea of switching to a more competition focussed gym. This thought was doubled down on after a conversation with fellow competitor Michael Liera Junior – who advised Rolando to try a class at Atos HQ in San Diego.

Already a big fan of André Galvão‘s game, Rolando decided to take the challenge and visit this famed grappling stable. Once there, and given that Samson was already a relatively well known blue belt competitor, he was put through ‘the ringer’. In an interview given to BJJ Heroes in 2017 Rolando remembered that first experience at Atos HQ: “I tried to keep up and I was completely exhausted. I learned so much in that one night and I was already looking forward to the next class right after the class finished. That was how I knew Atos was where I wanted to be“.

While training and competing regularly, Rolando Samson’s focus never strayed from his academic studies having attended a junior college for 3 years before being transferred to San Diego State University to further his education – all this while also working part-time.

On June 2017, after another fantastic competitive year where he achieved a silver medal at the Worlds (while training only 2 times per week), Samson was promoted to black belt by André Galvão.

Rolando Samson Grappling Record 8 WINS BY POINTS

5 ( 63 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

3 ( 38 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Submission 33 1 #86e620 Injury 33 1 #5AD3D1 Armbar 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 1 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 100 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Loop choke 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Rolando Samson Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 13091 Osvaldo Moizinho Osvaldo Moizinho L Loop choke Mexico City Open F ABS 2017 13086 Julio Reyes W Points Mexico City Open SF 88KG 2017 13087 Anderson Souza W Pts: 7x0 Mexico City Open F 88KG 2017 13088 Alci Costa W Submission Mexico City Open 4F ABS 2017 13089 Samir Chantre Samir Chantre W Points Mexico City Open SF ABS 2017 13092 Itua Salles W Points Mexico NG Open SF 85KG 2017 13093 Anderson Souza W Injury Mexico NG Open F 85KG 2017 13094 Alika Angerman W Points Mexico NG Open SF ABS 2017 13095 Anderson Souza W Armbar Mexico NG Open F ABS 2017

Rolando Samson vs Ali Monfaradi



Rolando Samson vs Alex Souza

