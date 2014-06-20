Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
Wanki Chae
, / 172 0

Wanki Chae

BJJ Fighter Database
SHARE
Digitsu Free BJJ Techniques

Wanki Chae is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under John Frankl, as well as a top contender in this sport’s featherweight division while being also one of the first high end competitors to come out of South Korea. Chae is well known for his submission oriented game and for his wins in important tournaments such as the IBJJF London Winter Open, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour and Rickson Cup.

Wanki Chae Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Wanki Chae

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Carlos Gracie Junior > Roberto Maia > John Frankl > Wanki Chae

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF London Winter Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF London Fall Open Champion (2015)
  • UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Tokyo Champion (2017)
  • Rickson Cup Champion (2016)
  • IBJJF Asian Open 2nd Place (2016)
  • IBJJF American Nationals 2nd Place (2015)
  • UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 2nd Place (2018)
  • UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, London 2nd Place (2018)

Favorite Position/Technique: Berimbolo

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: John Frankl Jiu-Jitsu

Wanki Chae Biography

Wanki Chae was born on June 25, 1987 in a small town named Pocheon – one hour drive from Seoul, South Korea.

The country of South Korea is one of the strongest martial arts hotbeds in the world, a landmass where popular combat systems such as hapkido and taekwondo were created. As such, most of South Korea’s youth is introduced to these activities early on. This was also the case for Chae who started practicing at the age of 14, going on to become a 4th degree black belt in both martial arts.

Chae found jiu jitsu as a 15 year old through a fellow hapkido training partner, who was one of the few BJJ blue belts in the country at the time. Wanki immediately liked the dynamics of BJJ and started training regularly, later becoming a John Frankl student – a pioneering American black belt who developed one of the very first grappling programs in South Korea.

From the very get go Wanki Chae decided to train full time, and believed he would achieve greatness in the sport. On June 13, 2014 he earned his black belt in jiu jitsu from Mr Frankle and quickly established himself as one of the leading athletes in Asia’s professional circuit.

Wanki Chae Grappling Record

20 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    7 (35%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (10%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    11 (55%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

11 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Choke from back
91
10
#86e620
Bow and arrow
9
1
11
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
12 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    7 (58%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    4 (33%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (8%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

#214eb8
Mounted triangle
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Wanki Chae Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
7441Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 8x4US No Gi Nat.70KGF2015
7874Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLMounted triangleAsian Open70KGSF2015
9352Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 4x4, AdvWorld Pro69KGR12016
9728Ed RamosLPointsWorld Champ.70KGR12016
10292Daisuke ShirakiLAdvAsian Open70KGF2016
11233Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 5x2European Open70KG8F2017
12677Rubens CharlesRubens CharlesLAdvWorld Champ.70KG8F2017
14789Hiago GeorgeHiago GeorgeLPts: 3x0Grand Slam LDN62KGF2018
15257Celso ViniciusCelso ViniciusLPts: 0x0, AdvKing of Mats69KGRR2018
15269Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 13x2King of Mats69KGRR2018
15270Thiago BarretoThiago BarretoLPts: 2x0King of Mats69KGRR2018
15342Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPts: 7x2World Pro62KGF2018
7439Arthur MolinaWPts: 4x0US No Gi Nat.70KG4F2015
7440Samir ChantreSamir ChantreWPts: 4x0US No Gi Nat.70KGSF2015
8639Carlos EduardoWChoke from backLondon Fall Open70KGSF2015
8640Tsuyoshi TamakiWChoke from backLondon Fall Open70KGF2015
10290Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWPts: 8x2Asian Open70KG4F2016
10291Ichitaro TsukadaWPts: 4x2Asian Open70KGSF2016
11096Shinkai MarcosWChoke from backRickson Cup76KGSF2016
11097Noue SatoshiWChoke from backRickson Cup76KGF2016
11098Leandro KusanoWPts: 4x0Japan Nat. ProABSNA2016
11230Luciano AraújoWPts: 2x0European Open70KGR12017
12669Wellington DiasWellington DiasWBow and arrowWorld Champ.70KGR12017
12963Ricardo YagiWChoke from backGrand Slam Tokyo69KG4F2017
12965Mario SilvaWChoke from backGrand Slam Tokyo69KGSF2017
12967Shiraki DaisukeWAdvGrand Slam Tokyo69KGF2017
14197Jeff GloverJeff GloverD---Battle Field76KGSPF2017
14652Adam DashedWChoke from backLondon W. Open70KGSF2018
14653Sparato StephaneWChoke from backLondon W. Open70KGF2018
14784Jorge NakamuraWPts: 4x0Grand Slam LDN62KG4F2018
14788Wellington LimaWChoke from backGrand Slam LDN62KGSF2018
15339Jarrah AlhazzaWChoke from backWorld Pro62KG4F2018
15341Alexis AlduncinWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Pro62KGSF2018

Wanki Chae vs Spataro Stephane

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
The Grappling Authority Store
Deus Fightwear and Kimonos
Meerkatsu Jiu Jitsu Gis and Apparel
Never Tap Knee Support
RVCA Rashguards
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN