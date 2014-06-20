Wanki Chae is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under John Frankl, as well as a top contender in this sport’s featherweight division while being also one of the first high end competitors to come out of South Korea. Chae is well known for his submission oriented game and for his wins in important tournaments such as the IBJJF London Winter Open, UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour and Rickson Cup. Wanki Chae Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Wanki Chae Nickname: N/A Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Carlos Gracie Junior > Roberto Maia > John Frankl > Wanki Chae Main Achievements: IBJJF London Winter Open Champion (2018) IBJJF London Fall Open Champion (2015) UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Tokyo Champion (2017) Rickson Cup Champion (2016) IBJJF Asian Open 2nd Place (2016) IBJJF American Nationals 2nd Place (2015) UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 2nd Place (2018) UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, London 2nd Place (2018) Favorite Position/Technique: Berimbolo Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs) Team/Association: John Frankl Jiu-Jitsu Wanki Chae Biography Wanki Chae was born on June 25, 1987 in a small town named Pocheon – one hour drive from Seoul, South Korea. The country of South Korea is one of the strongest martial arts hotbeds in the world, a landmass where popular combat systems such as hapkido and taekwondo were created. As such, most of South Korea’s youth is introduced to these activities early on. This was also the case for Chae who started practicing at the age of 14, going on to become a 4th degree black belt in both martial arts. Chae found jiu jitsu as a 15 year old through a fellow hapkido training partner, who was one of the few BJJ blue belts in the country at the time. Wanki immediately liked the dynamics of BJJ and started training regularly, later becoming a John Frankl student – a pioneering American black belt who developed one of the very first grappling programs in South Korea. From the very get go Wanki Chae decided to train full time, and believed he would achieve greatness in the sport. On June 13, 2014 he earned his black belt in jiu jitsu from Mr Frankle and quickly established himself as one of the leading athletes in Asia’s professional circuit. Wanki Chae Grappling Record 20 WINS BY POINTS 7 (35%) BY ADVANTAGES 2 (10%) BY SUBMISSION 11 (55%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 11 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Choke from back 91 10 #86e620 Bow and arrow 9 1 11 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 12 LOSSES BY POINTS 7 (58%) BY ADVANTAGES 4 (33%) BY SUBMISSION 1 (8%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Mounted triangle 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION Wanki Chae Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 7441Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 8x4US No Gi Nat.70KGF20157874Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLMounted triangleAsian Open70KGSF20159352Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 4x4, AdvWorld Pro69KGR120169728Ed RamosLPointsWorld Champ.70KGR1201610292Daisuke ShirakiLAdvAsian Open70KGF201611233Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 5x2European Open70KG8F201712677Rubens CharlesRubens CharlesLAdvWorld Champ.70KG8F201714789Hiago GeorgeHiago GeorgeLPts: 3x0Grand Slam LDN62KGF201815257Celso ViniciusCelso ViniciusLPts: 0x0, AdvKing of Mats69KGRR201815269Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 13x2King of Mats69KGRR201815270Thiago BarretoThiago BarretoLPts: 2x0King of Mats69KGRR201815342Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPts: 7x2World Pro62KGF20187439Arthur MolinaWPts: 4x0US No Gi Nat.70KG4F20157440Samir ChantreSamir ChantreWPts: 4x0US No Gi Nat.70KGSF20158639Carlos EduardoWChoke from backLondon Fall Open70KGSF20158640Tsuyoshi TamakiWChoke from backLondon Fall Open70KGF201510290Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWPts: 8x2Asian Open70KG4F201610291Ichitaro TsukadaWPts: 4x2Asian Open70KGSF201611096Shinkai MarcosWChoke from backRickson Cup76KGSF201611097Noue SatoshiWChoke from backRickson Cup76KGF201611098Leandro KusanoWPts: 4x0Japan Nat. ProABSNA201611230Luciano AraújoWPts: 2x0European Open70KGR1201712669Wellington DiasWellington DiasWBow and arrowWorld Champ.70KGR1201712963Ricardo YagiWChoke from backGrand Slam Tokyo69KG4F201712965Mario SilvaWChoke from backGrand Slam Tokyo69KGSF201712967Shiraki DaisukeWAdvGrand Slam Tokyo69KGF201714197Jeff GloverJeff GloverD---Battle Field76KGSPF201714652Adam DashedWChoke from backLondon W. Open70KGSF201814653Sparato StephaneWChoke from backLondon W. Open70KGF201814784Jorge NakamuraWPts: 4x0Grand Slam LDN62KG4F201814788Wellington LimaWChoke from backGrand Slam LDN62KGSF201815339Jarrah AlhazzaWChoke from backWorld Pro62KG4F201815341Alexis AlduncinWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Pro62KGSF2018 Wanki Chae vs Spataro Stephane