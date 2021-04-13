Yatan Bueno is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Fernando “Boi” Marques and Ubiratam dos Santos (Jacaré), who represents the Dream Art Project in the sport’s international circuit. Bueno’s reputation as one of the top ultra-heavyweight (+100,50 kg / +222.0 lbs) athletes of his generation was earned during his colored belt career, particularly after his wins over Victor Hugo as a purple belt at the CBJJE World Championships and AJP Goiania Pro (Hugo was one of the stars of the division at the time), a stock that continued to rise as Yatan advanced through the rank system.

Yatan Bueno Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Yatan Martins Bueno

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie >André Pederneiras > Fernando Marques > Paulo Henrique Lima Cintra > Ubiratam dos Santos > Yatan Bueno

Main Achievements:

1st Place CBJJE World Championship (2021)

1st Place IBJJF Rio Open (2021*)

2nd Place IBJJF Curitiba Summer Open (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF Rio Open (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Juvenile (2014)

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro (2016 purple)

1st Place CBJJE World Championship (2016 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2016 purple)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Scissor-Choke (Quebra Nozes)

Weight Division: Pesadíssimo (over 100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Dream Art / Academia Fernando Boi

Yatan Bueno Biography

Yatan Bueno was born on August 5, 1997, in Goiânia, the capital of Goiás state in central Brazil, where he grew up.

Martial arts were part of Bueno’s lifestyle from a very early age. His father, Mr. Ubiratam dos Santos, was a capoeira Master, a combat style that played a big role in Yatan’s upbringing which he officially picked up at the age of 4.

When Yatan was 8 years old, his father started training jiu-jitsu. Being very closely connected with his son, Ubiratam took what he learned home and to his own gym, teaching Yatan from then on. Bueno earned his belts from his father, up to his blue belt, but – in trying to pursue jiu-jitsu as a career – opted to move to a more competitive environment soon after, then joining the Fernando “Boi” Academy, the most successful BJJ gym in Goiânia and a gym linked to his father’s own instructor.

During his time with Fernando Boi, Yatan also practiced judo, a sport he maintained up to purple belt. In attempting to become a pro-jiu-jitsu athlete, Bueno started making regular trips to São Paulo – the most competitive circuit in Brazil – where he represented a few different teams, including Almeida JJ and NS Brotherhood. Although training in São Paulo for extended periods of time, Bueno maintained regular trips to his father’s gym (who had since become a black belt) and Fernando Boi’s, receiving his promotion updates from the latter.

After a lengthy career in both the São Paulo and Goiânia circuits as a colored belt, Yatan Bueno was promoted to black belt by his father and Fernando Boi, in a ceremony that took place in late November 2017.

Being a big fan of the Dream Art Project, in 2021 – shortly after his victory at the CBJJE World Championship – Yatan messaged the workgroup, trying to find a placement in the squad. Bueno went through a triage process and was accepted, then joining one of the most successful grappling programs in the world.