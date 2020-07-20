18YO Sub-Only Star Grace Gundrum Promoted To Black Belt

JULY 20, 2020. One of the most exciting prospects in the submission-only facet of jiu-jitsu, Grace Gundrum earned her black belt last night from coaches Zach Maslany, JM Holland, and team leader Eddie Bravo, a promotion that comes a little over 1 month after the Chinese-American’s 18th birthday.

Gundrum is an undefeated prospect from 10th Planet Bethlehem who competes exclusively under the submission-only ruleset, currently holding a 34-0-2 record. Last year, 16YO purple belt Grace took multiple time roosterweight world champ Rikako Yuasa to a draw at the Quintet tournament, a fight that propelled the young grappler to stardom. She went on to win the Finishers Only tournament on November 18, 2019, which led to her brown belt promotion.

Last night Gundrum defeated Silver Fox’s Danielle Kelly on EBI overtime rules (fastest escape) at a grappling show organized by Bravo and was subsequently awarded her well deserved black belt. We hope to see Grace against some of the top talents of the roosterweight division soon.