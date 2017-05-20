Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

ACBJJ Grand Prix Live Broadcast (FREE)
ACBJJ Grand Prix Live Broadcast (FREE)

BJJ News
SEPTEMBER 9, 2017 – FULL EVENT Live, ACBJJ 7 is rivalling some of the world’s best events in the level of talent brought to the mat with ADCC, Worlds and Pans champions and a wide range of nationalities. Check full line-up right here.

Certainly one of the most eclectic and well structured professional events in the sport today. Below is a run-down of the athletes and respective categories on display this weekend.

ACBJJ 7 – live stream

Location: Barra da Tijuca
Date: September 9
Stream: acbjj.com/live
Start Time: 6pm (Rio Time)

