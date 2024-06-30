Andrew Soares dos Santos is a Brazilian grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Carlos Holanda and Darlony Rideen, who worked extensively with coach Fabricio Moreira in the Vision Team’s headquarters in Qatar. Soares made waves in the sport while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) circuits, where he conquered important medals.
Andrew Soares Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Andrew Soares dos Santos
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Faustino Neto (Pina) > Carlos Holanda > Andrew Soares
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, MIA (2023)
- 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2024)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2020 purple)
- 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020 brown)
Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard
Weight Division: Peso Galo (57.60kg / 127.00 lbs) & Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)
Team/Association: Vision
Andrew Soares Biography
Andrew Soares was born on October 21, 1999, in Manaus, the capital of the Brazilian state of Amazonas.
Jiu-Jitsu appeared in Andrew’s life by the influence of a family member. Excited about the sport, Soares joined Darlony Rideen Academy in 2008, at the age of 8 and remained there through all the kids’ belts.
As an orange belt, Andrew started taking jiu-jitsu seriously and making plans to become a professional athlete. As a blue belt, he decided to move to a more competitive team so he could pursue his goals and started training with Carlos Holanda.
Under the guidance of Holanda, Andrew Soares became one of the top prospects in the Manaus region – one of the sport’s most prosperous developers of talent – which earned him an offer from Team Vision, a professional jiu-jitsu squad based in the country of Qatar, led by Fabricio Moreira.
Splitting his time between Qatar and Manaus, Andrew Soares was promoted to the black belt rank in March 2022 from the hands of coach Carlos and Darlony Rideen with whom he maintained a student-coach relationship throughout his career.
Andrew Soares Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
12 (46%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
4 (15%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
9 (35%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (4%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
9 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
6 (46%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
3 (23%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
1 (8%)
-
BY DECISION
3 (23%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
1 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Andrew Soares Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|32363
|Lucas PinheiroLucas Pinheiro
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|ADGS ABDB
|62KG
|SF
|2022
|33758
|Bruno Borges
|L
|Referee Decision
|Fujairah Pro
|62KG
|SF
|2022
|34863
|Bruno Borges
|L
|Pts: 3x3
|UAE Nat Pro
|62KG
|F
|2022
|37743
|Seokhyeon Seo
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|London Open
|64KG
|F
|2023
|37772
|Jansen GomesJansen Gomes
|L
|Choke from back
|London Open
|ABS
|R1
|2023
|39585
|Bebeto Oliveira
|L
|Referee Decision
|Brasileiro
|58KG
|4F
|2023
|40345
|Diego OliveiraDiego Oliveira
|L
|Pts: 7x2
|World Champ.
|64KG
|8F
|2023
|42341
|Tiago Carvalho
|L
|Pts: 4x0
|Manaus Open
|70KG
|SF
|2023
|44691
|Guthiery Melo
|L
|Pts: 2x1
|ADWP Qualifier
|62KG
|RR
|2023
|46396
|Thalison SoaresThalison Soares
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|European Open
|57KG
|4F
|2024
|48706
|Kalel Santos
|L
|Referee Decision
|ADGS Rome
|62KG
|R1
|2024
|49171
|Leonardo MarioLeonardo Mario
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Brasileiro
|64KG
|4F
|2024
|50188
|Zayed AlkatheeriZayed Alkatheeri
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|World Champ.
|57KG
|SF
|2024
|32360
|Kalel Santos
|W
|Pts: 2x1
|ADGS ABDB
|62KG
|4F
|2022
|32365
|Xavi Bas
|W
|Pts: 7x0
|ADGS ABDB
|62KG
|RPC
|2022
|32367
|Yuri HendrexYuri Hendrex
|W
|Pts: 3x1
|ADGS ABDB
|62KG
|3RD
|2022
|33760
|Sultan Alowais
|W
|Submission
|Fujairah Pro
|62KG
|3RD
|2022
|34860
|Sultan Alowais
|W
|Pts: 5x1
|UAE Nat Pro
|62KG
|4F
|2022
|34861
|Zayed AlkatheeriZayed Alkatheeri
|W
|Pts: 8x2
|UAE Nat Pro
|62KG
|SF
|2022
|37740
|Adam Zilinski
|W
|Choke from back
|London Open
|64KG
|4F
|2023
|37741
|Lucas Bosshard
|W
|Shoulder pressure
|London Open
|64KG
|SF
|2023
|38097
|Kennedy Silva
|W
|Choke from back
|Curitiba SMO
|64KG
|SF
|2023
|38099
|Klaus Maine
|W
|Pts: 10x4
|Curitiba SMO
|64KG
|F
|2023
|38955
|Willian Freitas
|W
|Choke from back
|Salvador FO
|64KG
|SF
|2023
|38956
|Jonatan Batista
|W
|Armbar
|Salvador FO
|64KG
|F
|2023
|39583
|Matheus Fonseca
|W
|Choke from back
|Brasileiro
|58KG
|R1
|2023
|40344
|Thalys PontesThalys Pontes
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|World Champ.
|64KG
|R1
|2023
|42340
|Fabio Fernandes
|W
|Choke from back
|Manaus Open
|70KG
|SF
|2023
|43039
|Jairo Alejandro
|W
|Pts: 5x0
|ADGS Miami
|62KG
|4F
|2023
|43042
|Jefferson Fagundes
|W
|Pts: 1x0
|ADGS Miami
|62KG
|SF
|2023
|43043
|Yuri HendrexYuri Hendrex
|W
|Pts: 2x1
|ADGS Miami
|62KG
|F
|2023
|44693
|Marcos Froede
|W
|Pts: 2x1
|ADWP Qualifier
|62KG
|RR
|2023
|46394
|Johnif RochaJohnif Rocha
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|European Open
|57KG
|R1
|2024
|48131
|Lucas Feitosa
|W
|Choke from back
|Milan Open
|64KG
|RR
|2024
|48132
|Jonas AndradeJonas Andrade
|W
|Adv
|Milan Open
|64KG
|RR
|2024
|49164
|Felipe Lima
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Brasileiro
|64KG
|8F
|2024
|50173
|Tomoro Ide
|W
|Pts: 5x2
|World Champ.
|57KG
|R1
|2024
|50179
|Thalison SoaresThalison Soares
|W
|Referee Decision
|World Champ.
|57KG
|8F
|2024
|50184
|Tadiyah DanforthTadiyah Danforth
|W
|Pts: 4x4, Adv
|World Champ.
|57KG
|4F
|2024