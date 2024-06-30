Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Andrew Soares

BJJ Heroes,
413 0
Craig Jones Instructionals

Andrew Soares dos Santos is a Brazilian grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Carlos Holanda and Darlony Rideen, who worked extensively with coach Fabricio Moreira in the Vision Team’s headquarters in Qatar. Soares made waves in the sport while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) circuits, where he conquered important medals.

Andrew Soares Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Andrew Soares dos Santos

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves >  Faustino Neto (Pina) > Carlos Holanda > Andrew Soares

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, MIA (2023)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2020 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57.60kg / 127.00 lbs) & Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Vision

Andrew Soares Biography

Andrew Soares was born on October 21, 1999, in Manaus, the capital of the Brazilian state of Amazonas.

Jiu-Jitsu appeared in Andrew’s life by the influence of a family member. Excited about the sport, Soares joined Darlony Rideen Academy in 2008, at the age of 8 and remained there through all the kids’ belts.

As an orange belt, Andrew started taking jiu-jitsu seriously and making plans to become a professional athlete. As a blue belt, he decided to move to a more competitive team so he could pursue his goals and started training with Carlos Holanda.

Under the guidance of Holanda, Andrew Soares became one of the top prospects in the Manaus region – one of the sport’s most prosperous developers of talent – which earned him an offer from Team Vision, a professional jiu-jitsu squad based in the country of Qatar, led by Fabricio Moreira.

Splitting his time between Qatar and Manaus, Andrew Soares was promoted to the black belt rank in March 2022 from the hands of coach Carlos and Darlony Rideen with whom he maintained a student-coach relationship throughout his career.

Andrew Soares Grappling Record

26 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    12 (46%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    4 (15%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (35%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (4%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Choke from back
67
6
#86e620
Submission
11
1
#5AD3D1
Shoulder pressure
11
1
#d1212a
Armbar
11
1
9
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
13 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    6 (46%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (23%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (8%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (23%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

#214eb8
Choke from back
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Andrew Soares Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
32363Lucas PinheiroLucas PinheiroLPts: 2x0ADGS ABDB62KGSF2022
33758Bruno BorgesLReferee DecisionFujairah Pro62KGSF2022
34863Bruno BorgesLPts: 3x3UAE Nat Pro62KGF2022
37743Seokhyeon SeoLPts: 4x2London Open64KGF2023
37772Jansen GomesJansen GomesLChoke from backLondon OpenABSR12023
39585Bebeto OliveiraLReferee DecisionBrasileiro58KG4F2023
40345Diego OliveiraDiego OliveiraLPts: 7x2World Champ.64KG8F2023
42341Tiago CarvalhoLPts: 4x0Manaus Open70KGSF2023
44691Guthiery MeloLPts: 2x1ADWP Qualifier62KGRR2023
46396Thalison SoaresThalison SoaresLPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean Open57KG4F2024
48706Kalel SantosLReferee DecisionADGS Rome62KGR12024
49171Leonardo MarioLeonardo MarioLPts: 0x0, AdvBrasileiro64KG4F2024
50188Zayed AlkatheeriZayed AlkatheeriLPts: 2x2, AdvWorld Champ.57KGSF2024
32360Kalel SantosWPts: 2x1ADGS ABDB62KG4F2022
32365Xavi BasWPts: 7x0ADGS ABDB62KGRPC2022
32367Yuri HendrexYuri HendrexWPts: 3x1ADGS ABDB62KG3RD2022
33760Sultan AlowaisWSubmissionFujairah Pro62KG3RD2022
34860Sultan AlowaisWPts: 5x1UAE Nat Pro62KG4F2022
34861Zayed AlkatheeriZayed AlkatheeriWPts: 8x2UAE Nat Pro62KGSF2022
37740Adam ZilinskiWChoke from backLondon Open64KG4F2023
37741Lucas BosshardWShoulder pressureLondon Open64KGSF2023
38097Kennedy SilvaWChoke from backCuritiba SMO64KGSF2023
38099Klaus MaineWPts: 10x4Curitiba SMO64KGF2023
38955Willian FreitasWChoke from backSalvador FO64KGSF2023
38956Jonatan BatistaWArmbarSalvador FO64KGF2023
39583Matheus FonsecaWChoke from backBrasileiro58KGR12023
40344Thalys PontesThalys PontesWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.64KGR12023
42340Fabio FernandesWChoke from backManaus Open70KGSF2023
43039Jairo AlejandroWPts: 5x0ADGS Miami62KG4F2023
43042Jefferson FagundesWPts: 1x0ADGS Miami62KGSF2023
43043Yuri HendrexYuri HendrexWPts: 2x1ADGS Miami62KGF2023
44693Marcos FroedeWPts: 2x1ADWP Qualifier62KGRR2023
46394Johnif RochaJohnif RochaWPts: 3x0European Open57KGR12024
48131Lucas FeitosaWChoke from backMilan Open64KGRR2024
48132Jonas AndradeJonas AndradeWAdvMilan Open64KGRR2024
49164Felipe LimaWPts: 0x0, AdvBrasileiro64KG8F2024
50173Tomoro IdeWPts: 5x2World Champ.57KGR12024
50179Thalison SoaresThalison SoaresWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.57KG8F2024
50184Tadiyah DanforthTadiyah DanforthWPts: 4x4, AdvWorld Champ.57KG4F2024
Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....