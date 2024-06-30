Andrew Soares dos Santos is a Brazilian grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Carlos Holanda and Darlony Rideen, who worked extensively with coach Fabricio Moreira in the Vision Team’s headquarters in Qatar. Soares made waves in the sport while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) circuits, where he conquered important medals.

Andrew Soares Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Andrew Soares dos Santos

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Faustino Neto (Pina) > Carlos Holanda > Andrew Soares

Main Achievements:

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, MIA (2023)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2020 purple)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57.60kg / 127.00 lbs) & Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Vision

Andrew Soares Biography

Andrew Soares was born on October 21, 1999, in Manaus, the capital of the Brazilian state of Amazonas.

Jiu-Jitsu appeared in Andrew’s life by the influence of a family member. Excited about the sport, Soares joined Darlony Rideen Academy in 2008, at the age of 8 and remained there through all the kids’ belts.

As an orange belt, Andrew started taking jiu-jitsu seriously and making plans to become a professional athlete. As a blue belt, he decided to move to a more competitive team so he could pursue his goals and started training with Carlos Holanda.

Under the guidance of Holanda, Andrew Soares became one of the top prospects in the Manaus region – one of the sport’s most prosperous developers of talent – which earned him an offer from Team Vision, a professional jiu-jitsu squad based in the country of Qatar, led by Fabricio Moreira.

Splitting his time between Qatar and Manaus, Andrew Soares was promoted to the black belt rank in March 2022 from the hands of coach Carlos and Darlony Rideen with whom he maintained a student-coach relationship throughout his career.