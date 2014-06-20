Brazilian Nationals, Meregali Does The Double, Doederlein Brings Gold to USA

SUNDAY, 5th OF MAY, 2019 was the date set for the second day of the adult black belt division in the CBJJ (Brazilian Federation of Jiu-Jitsu) Brazilian National Championship, also known as the Brasileiro. The event is one of the top 5 tournaments in the world and gathered a wide number of high-end athletes, who tested their skills against local Brazilan talent.

Signed on to this year’s tournament were names such as the Miyao brothers, Isaac Doederlein, Nicholas Meregali, Kaynan Duarte, Otávio Sousa, Yuta Shimada, Horlando Monteiro, Hugo Marques, Claudio Calasans, Victor Honório, Rudson Mateus and many, many more.

From the many outstanding performances, we would start with Isaac Doederlein. The American was outdone by the referees a few days ago at the Abu Dhabi Pro event during his match with Paulo Miyao, but was able to keep his composure and defeat his nemesis at the semi-finals of today’s event. Doederlein was in true form at the Brasileiro, submitting almost all of his opponents, some of which are regarded as the countries finest featherweights. He also cements his name in this sport’s history as one of the very first Americans who conquered this trophy as a black belt, after Rafael Lovato Junior‘s performances in 2007 and 2013.

Another positive note to two black belt newcomers, Eduardo Lopes (ultra-heavyweight), Vinicius Ferreira Gazola (heavyweight) and Ygor Rodrigues (lightweight) who took gold today, three young men with tons of talent. Lopes looked outstanding in his final against Brazilian National Team Judo player Felipe Bezerra, taking the judoka down and submitting him from the top after beating Victor Honório in the semi-final. Vinicius also beat two big international names: Gerard Labinski (Ns Brotherhood) and Kaynan Duarte (Atos) for gold.

On the downside of the Brasileiro were the finals of the open-weight and middleweight divisions, where the ‘anti-game’ tactics Rudson Mateus and Claudio Calasans left the referees with no choice but to disqualify both players. Kudos to the referees who were brave enough to make the call, as many would have caved in to the pressure of removing two iconic figures of the game at a final of a major event. Referees on point in São Paulo on many occasions.

In the female division, Ffion Davies continues to rule the featherweight division with ease, while Bia Mesquita rules the world with another double gold medal. Unstoppable these two!

ROOSTER WEIGHT

1/4 Finals

Juan Lopes def. David Herrera by Points

Rodnei Barbosa def. Ricardo Rodrigues by Crucifix armlock

Jose Carlos def. Rafael Freitas by Points

Cleber Sousa def. Raul Gomes by Points

Semi-finals

Cleber Sousa def. Jose Carlos by Points

Rodnei Barbosa def. Juan Lopes by 6-4

Finals

Cleber Sousa def. Rodnei Barbosa by 4-2

LIGHT FEATHERWEIGHT

1/4 Finals

Alex Sodre def. Yuta Shimada by Points

Joao Miyao def. Jonas Lisboa by Injury

Hiago George def. Felipe Correa by 10-0

Semi-finals

Hiago George def. Lucas Ramos by Choke from back

Alex Sodre def. Joao Miyao by 10-4

Finals

Hiago George def. Alex Sodre by advantages

FEATHERWEIGHT

1/4 Finals

Joao Paulo Neto def. Davi Carlos by Points

Isaac Doederlein def. Leandro Oliveira by Choke

Paulo Miyao def. Thiago Macedo by Advantages

Bruno Célio def. Luciano Queiroz by WO

Semi-finals

Isaac Doederlein def. Paulo Miyao by 2-2, Advantages

Joao Paulo Neto def. Breno Celio by 2-0

Finals

Isaac Doederlein def. Joao Paulo Neto by Choke from back

LIGHTWEIGHT

1/4 Finals

Ygor Rodrigues def. Vinicius Pereira by Points

M.Leonison def. Gabriel Rollo by Toe hold

Bruno Bressan def. Yan Lucas by Points

Matheus Costa def. Vitor Moraes by Botinha

Semi-finals

Ygor Rodrigues def. M.Leonison by 4-0

Matheus Costa def. Bruno Bressan by 9-2

Finals

Ygor Rodrigues def. Matheus Costa by 2-0

MIDDLEWEIGHT

1/4 Finals

Claudio Calasans def. Jonas Bruno by 7-0

Marcos Martins def. Caio Caetano by Choke

Otavio Sousa def. Igor Verissimo by Advantages

Ronieri Silva def. Romualdo Lucas by Armlock

Semi-finals

Otavio Sousa def. Ronieri Silva by Short choke

Claudio Calasans def. Marcos Martins by 4-0

Finals

Otavio Sousa def. Claudio Calasans by DQ

MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT

1/4 Finals

Carlos Eduardo def. Matheus Spirandeli by 6-4

Henrique Cardoso def. Ruan Oliveira by Choke from back

Rudson Mateus def. A. Vieira by Armbar

Henrique Moreira def. Joao Oliveira by Points

Semi-finals

Henrique Cardoso def. Carlos Eduardo by Choke from back

Rudson Mateus def. Henrique Moreira by Ref. Decision

Finals

Rudson Mateus def. Henrique Cardoso by Armbar

HEAVYWEIGHT

1/4 Finals

Dimitrius Souza def. Pedro Agrizzi by Points

Vinicius Trator def. Kaynan Duarte by Ref. Decision

Horlando Monteiro def. Fernando Reis by Points

Gerard Labinski def. Daniel Alves by Toe hold

Semi-finals

Dimitrius Souza def. Horlando Monteiro by Choke from back

Vinicius Trator def. Gerard Labinski by Split decision

Finals

Dimitrius Souza close out with Vinicius Trator

SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT

1/4 Finals

Nicholas Meregali def. Hugo Leonardo by Submission

Rodrigo Ribeiro def. Igor Schneider by Kneebar

Guilherme Augusto def. Helton Jose by 2-2, Advantages

Fellipe Andrew didn’t have an opponent as both athletes on the 2nd round of his bracket were DQ’ed for stalling

Semi-finals

Fellipe Andrew def. Guilherme Augusto by Botinha

Nicholas Meregali def. Rodrigo Ribeiro by 0-0, Advantages

Finals

Nicholas Meregali def. Fellipe Andrew by Choke from back

ULTRA-HEAVYWEIGHT

1/4 Finals

Otavio Nalati def. Wesley Sousa by Choke

Felipe Bezerra def. Guilherme Cordiviola by Injury

Eduardo Lopes def. Antonio Asseff by 0-0, Advantages

Victor Honorio def. Andre Lobato by 0-0, Advantages

Semi-finals

Felipe Bezerra def. Otavio Nalati by 3-0

Eduardo Lopes def. Victor Honorio by 2-0

Finals

Eduardo Lopes def. Felipe Bezerra by Shoulder pressure

ABSOLUTE

1/4 Finals:

Kaynan Duarte def. Fellipe Andrew by RNC

Nicholas Meregali def. Pedro Elias by double collar choke from the back

Eduardo Lopes def. Victor Honório by DQ (stalling)

Rudson Mateus def. Igor Schneider by double collar choke from the back

Semi-Finals:

Rudson Mateus def. Eduardo Lopes 0x0, 2×1 adv

Nicholas Meregali def. Kaynan Duarte by double collar choke from the back

Final (set for tomorrow):

Nicholas Meregali vs Rudson Mateus by DQ

FEMALE DIVISIONS

LIGHT FEATHER WEIGHT

Final

Dyna Sena def. Mayssa Bastos by 00ref decision

FEATHER WEIGHT

Final

Ffion Davis def. Ana Carolina Schmitt by Choke from back

LIGHT WEIGHT

Final

Bianca Basilio def. Luciane Silva by Toe hold

MIDDLE WEIGHT

Final

Beatriz Mesquita def. Renata Marinho by Kimura

MEDIUM-HEAVY WEIGHT

Final

Rafaela Pires def. Sabatha Lais by Points

HEAVY WEIGHT

Final

Fernanda Mazzeli def. Claudia DoVal by Referee decision

SUPER-HEAVY WEIGHT

Final

Carina Santi def. Izadora Cristina by Choke from back

ULTRA-HEAVYWEIGHT

Final

Jessica Flowers closed out with Joaquina Bomfim

ABSOLUTE

Final

Beatriz Mesquita def. Sabatha Lais by Bow and arrow