Brazilian Nationals, Meregali Does The Double, Doederlein Brings Gold to USA

SUNDAY, 5th OF MAY, 2019 was the date set for the second day of the adult black belt division in the CBJJ (Brazilian Federation of Jiu-Jitsu) Brazilian National Championship, also known as the Brasileiro. The event is one of the top 5 tournaments in the world and gathered a wide number of high-end athletes, who tested their skills against local Brazilan talent.
Signed on to this year’s tournament were names such as the Miyao brothers, Isaac Doederlein, Nicholas Meregali, Kaynan Duarte, Otávio Sousa, Yuta Shimada, Horlando Monteiro, Hugo Marques, Claudio Calasans, Victor Honório, Rudson Mateus and many, many more.
From the many outstanding performances, we would start with Isaac Doederlein. The American was outdone by the referees a few days ago at the Abu Dhabi Pro event during his match with Paulo Miyao, but was able to keep his composure and defeat his nemesis at the semi-finals of today’s event. Doederlein was in true form at the Brasileiro, submitting almost all of his opponents, some of which are regarded as the countries finest featherweights. He also cements his name in this sport’s history as one of the very first Americans who conquered this trophy as a black belt, after Rafael Lovato Junior‘s performances in 2007 and 2013.
Another positive note to two black belt newcomers, Eduardo Lopes (ultra-heavyweight), Vinicius Ferreira Gazola (heavyweight) and Ygor Rodrigues (lightweight) who took gold today, three young men with tons of talent. Lopes looked outstanding in his final against Brazilian National Team Judo player Felipe Bezerra, taking the judoka down and submitting him from the top after beating Victor Honório in the semi-final. Vinicius also beat two big international names: Gerard Labinski (Ns Brotherhood) and Kaynan Duarte (Atos) for gold.
On the downside of the Brasileiro were the finals of the open-weight and middleweight divisions, where the ‘anti-game’ tactics Rudson Mateus and Claudio Calasans left the referees with no choice but to disqualify both players. Kudos to the referees who were brave enough to make the call, as many would have caved in to the pressure of removing two iconic figures of the game at a final of a major event. Referees on point in São Paulo on many occasions.
In the female division, Ffion Davies continues to rule the featherweight division with ease, while Bia Mesquita rules the world with another double gold medal. Unstoppable these two!
ROOSTER WEIGHT
1/4 Finals
Juan Lopes def. David Herrera by Points
Rodnei Barbosa def. Ricardo Rodrigues by Crucifix armlock
Jose Carlos def. Rafael Freitas by Points
Cleber Sousa def. Raul Gomes by Points
Semi-finals
Cleber Sousa def. Jose Carlos by Points
Rodnei Barbosa def. Juan Lopes by 6-4
Finals
Cleber Sousa def. Rodnei Barbosa by 4-2
LIGHT FEATHERWEIGHT
1/4 Finals
Alex Sodre def. Yuta Shimada by Points
Joao Miyao def. Jonas Lisboa by Injury
Hiago George def. Felipe Correa by 10-0
Semi-finals
Hiago George def. Lucas Ramos by Choke from back
Alex Sodre def. Joao Miyao by 10-4
Finals
Hiago George def. Alex Sodre by advantages
FEATHERWEIGHT
1/4 Finals
Joao Paulo Neto def. Davi Carlos by Points
Isaac Doederlein def. Leandro Oliveira by Choke
Paulo Miyao def. Thiago Macedo by Advantages
Bruno Célio def. Luciano Queiroz by WO
Semi-finals
Isaac Doederlein def. Paulo Miyao by 2-2, Advantages
Joao Paulo Neto def. Breno Celio by 2-0
Finals
Isaac Doederlein def. Joao Paulo Neto by Choke from back
LIGHTWEIGHT
1/4 Finals
Ygor Rodrigues def. Vinicius Pereira by Points
M.Leonison def. Gabriel Rollo by Toe hold
Bruno Bressan def. Yan Lucas by Points
Matheus Costa def. Vitor Moraes by Botinha
Semi-finals
Ygor Rodrigues def. M.Leonison by 4-0
Matheus Costa def. Bruno Bressan by 9-2
Finals
Ygor Rodrigues def. Matheus Costa by 2-0
MIDDLEWEIGHT
1/4 Finals
Claudio Calasans def. Jonas Bruno by 7-0
Marcos Martins def. Caio Caetano by Choke
Otavio Sousa def. Igor Verissimo by Advantages
Ronieri Silva def. Romualdo Lucas by Armlock
Semi-finals
Otavio Sousa def. Ronieri Silva by Short choke
Claudio Calasans def. Marcos Martins by 4-0
Finals
Otavio Sousa def. Claudio Calasans by DQ
MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT
1/4 Finals
Carlos Eduardo def. Matheus Spirandeli by 6-4
Henrique Cardoso def. Ruan Oliveira by Choke from back
Rudson Mateus def. A. Vieira by Armbar
Henrique Moreira def. Joao Oliveira by Points
Semi-finals
Henrique Cardoso def. Carlos Eduardo by Choke from back
Rudson Mateus def. Henrique Moreira by Ref. Decision
Finals
Rudson Mateus def. Henrique Cardoso by Armbar
HEAVYWEIGHT
1/4 Finals
Dimitrius Souza def. Pedro Agrizzi by Points
Vinicius Trator def. Kaynan Duarte by Ref. Decision
Horlando Monteiro def. Fernando Reis by Points
Gerard Labinski def. Daniel Alves by Toe hold
Semi-finals
Dimitrius Souza def. Horlando Monteiro by Choke from back
Vinicius Trator def. Gerard Labinski by Split decision
Finals
Dimitrius Souza close out with Vinicius Trator
SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT
1/4 Finals
Nicholas Meregali def. Hugo Leonardo by Submission
Rodrigo Ribeiro def. Igor Schneider by Kneebar
Guilherme Augusto def. Helton Jose by 2-2, Advantages
Fellipe Andrew didn’t have an opponent as both athletes on the 2nd round of his bracket were DQ’ed for stalling
Semi-finals
Fellipe Andrew def. Guilherme Augusto by Botinha
Nicholas Meregali def. Rodrigo Ribeiro by 0-0, Advantages
Finals
Nicholas Meregali def. Fellipe Andrew by Choke from back
ULTRA-HEAVYWEIGHT
1/4 Finals
Otavio Nalati def. Wesley Sousa by Choke
Felipe Bezerra def. Guilherme Cordiviola by Injury
Eduardo Lopes def. Antonio Asseff by 0-0, Advantages
Victor Honorio def. Andre Lobato by 0-0, Advantages
Semi-finals
Felipe Bezerra def. Otavio Nalati by 3-0
Eduardo Lopes def. Victor Honorio by 2-0
Finals
Eduardo Lopes def. Felipe Bezerra by Shoulder pressure
ABSOLUTE
1/4 Finals:
Kaynan Duarte def. Fellipe Andrew by RNC
Nicholas Meregali def. Pedro Elias by double collar choke from the back
Eduardo Lopes def. Victor Honório by DQ (stalling)
Rudson Mateus def. Igor Schneider by double collar choke from the back
Semi-Finals:
Rudson Mateus def. Eduardo Lopes 0x0, 2×1 adv
Nicholas Meregali def. Kaynan Duarte by double collar choke from the back
Final (set for tomorrow):
Nicholas Meregali vs Rudson Mateus by DQ
FEMALE DIVISIONS
LIGHT FEATHER WEIGHT
Final
Dyna Sena def. Mayssa Bastos by 00ref decision
FEATHER WEIGHT
Final
Ffion Davis def. Ana Carolina Schmitt by Choke from back
LIGHT WEIGHT
Final
Bianca Basilio def. Luciane Silva by Toe hold
MIDDLE WEIGHT
Final
Beatriz Mesquita def. Renata Marinho by Kimura
MEDIUM-HEAVY WEIGHT
Final
Rafaela Pires def. Sabatha Lais by Points
HEAVY WEIGHT
Final
Fernanda Mazzeli def. Claudia DoVal by Referee decision
SUPER-HEAVY WEIGHT
Final
Carina Santi def. Izadora Cristina by Choke from back
ULTRA-HEAVYWEIGHT
Final
Jessica Flowers closed out with Joaquina Bomfim
ABSOLUTE
Final
Beatriz Mesquita def. Sabatha Lais by Bow and arrow
Leave A Reply