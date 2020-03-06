UAEJJF Pospones World Pro Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

MARCH 06, 2020 – In a recent press release by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) to jiu-jitsu’s media, the global grappling league announced all remaining events have been postponed until further notice due to the recent coronavirus global outbreak. Although this will not include this weekend’s London Grand Slam, it will likely include the federation’s biggest event, the Abu Dhabi World Pro.

The ADWP is one of the largest and most international events in the sport, with the biggest range of nationalities, one that is traditionally followed by the UAEJJF Awards Night Gala, an event that has been labeled by many as the “Oscars Of Jiu-Jitsu”. Both shows are fundamental pieces of the international grappling calendar and massive losses to the competitors and promoters involved in the overall season, as well as the overall grappling community as a whole. The Abu Dhabi World Pro was scheduled to run from April 11-18, and although nothing is certain at this point, it is suspected to take place later in 2020.

Below is the statement received by the UAEJJF: