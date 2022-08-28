F2W 209 Results, Cisneros Dominates Krikorian, Agazarm Gears Up For ADCC

AUGUST 26, 2022, witnessed the return of Fight 2 Win’s return to San Diego, California, with an outstanding card featuring some of the sport’s top athletes, gathering many of the local and outside talent which included ADCC medalists AJ Agazarm & Baret Yosida, CBJJ Brazilian Nationals champion Jhonny Loureiro & Mariana Rolszt, IBJJF Pan American medalist Francisco Sinistro & Josh Cisneros, ADCC Trials winner Keith Krikorian, and many more.

The event had in Agazarm x Zindler one of its best matches, a back and forward bout that saw a more submission-oriented AJ than we have seen in the past. Agazarm dominated most of the exchanges with takedowns and top control while also getting close to the submission with some lower limb attacks, a sign that the veteran athlete is in good shape ahead of the ADCC World Championships next month.

Also exciting was the main event clash between the two 2022 ADCC West Coast Trials finalists, Keith Krikorian and Josh Cisneros, a match that came out with a very different outcome from their previous duel. Cisneros came out with an alternative passing strategy this time around against the dangerous leg-locker, Krikorian, passing mostly from his knees where he exposed some big deficiencies in Keith’s guard retention, something that other ADCC 66-kg challengers were most definitely paying attention to as well. In the end, a dominant victory via decision for Josh.

Below are the night’s main match results.

F2W 209 RESULTS

– Leticia Cardozo def. Sarah Blochowsky via bow and arrow choke (gi)

– Miha Perhavec def. Kevin Crane via decision (no-gi)

– Eric Geib def. Antonio Zuazo via decision (no-gi)

– Mariana Rolszt def. Nora Mora via armbar (no-gi)

– Osamah Almarwai def. Ron Henderson via decision (no-gi)

– Francisco Iturralde def. Johnny Loureiro via decision (gi)

– Baret Yoshida def. Tim Mendoza via crucifix choke (gi)

– AJ Agazarm def. Mikey Zindler via decision (no-gi)

– Josh Cisneros def. Keith Krikorian via decision (no-gi)