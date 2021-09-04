Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ News

IBJJF Pans, Black Belts Day 1 Results, Ana Carolina Takes Out Pessanha, Andrey Sets FW Division On Fire

BJJ Heroes,
291 0
Marcelo Garcia Instructional

SEPTEMBER 04, 2021, on the 4th day of action at the Silver Spurs Arena, in Kissimmee, Florida, we finally found out who reached the quarter-finals of the Adult Male Black Belt Divisions, and the finals of the Adult Female Black Belt Divisions.

As expected, this has been a fun, high-level, high-pace tournament, with the biggest concentration of top-level talent this year, thus far. Dare we say the most talent-dense event since the start of the pandemic.

THE UPSET OF THE DAY

There have been a fair few upsets, but, we would argue, not with as much impact as the open weight victory of middleweight legend Ana Carolina Vieira over the rising super-heavyweight super-star, Gabrieli Pessanha via 4×2 points – albeit, a highly controversial match where Pessanha appeared to have not been given passing points. Pessanha came into the event as a heavy favorite to take home double gold, despite her young age but was stopped by the clever tactics of the experienced GF Team competitor.

BREAKTHROUGH TALENT

Arguably the most impressive athlete of the new generation of grappling talent, in the male category of the tournament thus far, was Fabrício Andrey of Fight Sports. A training partner of Mica Galvão in Manaus, and a student of coach Melqui Galvão, Andrey is a recent black belt whose shown tremendous potential over the past few years as a colored belt. Today he proved his worth again with two submission wins on his way to the quarter-finals of the featherweight division. Two subs against top-tier opposition such as Osvaldo Moizinho (Queixinho) and João Mendes (Bisnaga). Very impressive.

On the female side, Yara Soares continues to overwhelm her opponents, currently going on a 9 match winning streak. The former Guigo student, now with Dream Art, might be on her way to a double gold performance in her first Pan-American experience at black belt, having reached the finals of her weight class (super-heavy) and the absolute. In the open weight class, Yara went through a true “who-is-who” of elite grapplers, taking out Sarah Rice, Nathalie Ribeiro, and Bianca Basílio.

Below are the current tournament standings.

ROOSTERWEIGHT-MALE 1/4 FINALS

Willis Nunes vs Kevin Martincowski
Livio Ribeiro vs Lee Rosenfield
Estevan Martinez vs Roiter Lima
Hiago Gama advances to semi-finals (WO)

LIGHT-FEATHERWEIGHT-MALE 1/4 FINALS

Keven Carrasco vs Pedro Dias
Jordan Vaisman vs Marcus Beddor
Malachi Edmond vs Carlos Oliveira
Diego “Pato” vs Suraj Budhram

FEATHERWEIGHT-MALE 1/4 FINALS

Alex Sodré vs Isaac Doederlein
Gabriel Sousa vs Felipe Linhares
Fabrício Andrey vs Danilo Moreira
Jamil Hill-Taylor vs Richar Nogueira

LIGHTWEIGHT-MALE 1/4 FINALS

Jackson Nagai vs Daniel Quintana
– Fabrício Barbarotti vs Lucas Valente
Kevin Mahecha vs Rodrigo Freitas
Igor Feliz vs Johnatha Alves

MIDDLEWEIGHT-MALE 1/4 FINALS

Ronaldo Junior vs Eduardo Avelar
Tainan Dalpra vs Alexandre Jesus
Jonnatas Gracie vs Lucas Valle
Leonardo Lara vs Yago Souza

MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT-MALE 1/4 FINALS

– Rodrigo Martins vs Jaime Canuto
Pedro Marinho vs Gabriel Almeida
Manuel Ribamar vs Jeferson Guaresi
André Porfirio vs Murilo Santana

HEAVYWEIGHT-MALE 1/4 FINALS

Matt Leighton vs Chris Passarrello
Gustavo Batista vs Xavier Silva
Rafael Vasconcelos vs Adam Wardzinski
Vinicius “Trator” vs Nathan Mendelshon

SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT-MALE 1/4 FINALS

Guilherme Augusto vs Jackson Douglas
Devhonte Johnson vs Lucas Norat
Davi Cabral vs Jose Torres
Fellipe Andrew vs Igor Araújo

ULTRA-HEAVYWEIGHT-MALE 1/4 FINALS

Max Gimenez vs AJ Agazarm
Leo D’Avila vs Victor Hugo
Helton José vs Kharim Khalifa
Austin Baker vs Rodrigo Ribeiro

OPEN WEIGHT FINAL DECIDED

Fellipe Andrew vs Gustavo Batista

ROOSTERWEIGHT-FEMALE FINAL

Jessa Khan vs Lavinia Barbosa

LIGHT-FEATHERWEIGHT-FEMALE FINALS

Anna Rodrigues vs Mayssa Bastos

FEATHERWEIGHT-FEMALE FINALS

Bianca Basílio vs Gabi McComb

LIGHTWEIGHT-FEMALE FINALS

Margot Ciccarelli vs Nathalie Ribeiro

MIDDLEWEIGHT-FEMALE FINALS

Andressa Cintra vs Luiza Monteiro

MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT-FEMALE FINALS

Elisabeth Clay vs Ana Carolina Vieira

HEAVYWEIGHT-FEMALE FINALS

Melissa Cueto vs Maria Malyjasiak

SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT-FEMALE FINALS

Gabrieli Pessanha vs Yara Soares

OPEN WEIGHT FINAL

Ana Carolina Vieira vs Yara Soares

Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....