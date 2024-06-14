Polaris Invitational Returns This Weekend!

This weekend, June 15, 2024, the Polaris Jiu-Jitsu Invitational returns to the spotlight with the 28th edition of its well-known grappling show. P28 will take place in Doncaster, one of the largest cities in South Yorkshire, England, with the streaming of the show being broadcasted by UFC Fight Pass.

Headlining the event will be a clash of takedown artists between former UFC middleweight contender and Olympic silver medal in freestyle wrestling for Cuba, Yoel Romero vs former ADCC European Trials winner Owen Livesey of England. Neither athlete has ever pulled guard in their careers, so expect some high-amplitude throws for this one.

Although many MMA fans will likely be tuning in for the Romero vs Livesey takedown feast, grappling connoisseurs will possibly have their sights on the co-main event, a battle of technical ground magicians between berimbolo specialist Levi Jones-Leary and the footlock sniper Mateusz Szczeciński. Levi has had a terrific 2024 thus far, winning the Australia & Asia ADCC Trials and reaching the finals of the Polaris welterweight tournament while Mateusz’s run has been equally fun to follow as of late. After earning silver at the IBJJF European No-Gi Championship, the Polish athlete had a fantastic performance at the AIGA Qualifiers, winning all matches via submission, and another solid performance at the ADCC Trials. This could be a modern-day classic between a back attack specialist and a footlocker.

The event will also feature other interesting European talents such as Ben Bennet vs Santeri Lilius, as well as USA’s grappling teen sensation Helena Crevar, one of submission grappling’s finest (in the undercard) Julian Espinosa, and more. Check the main card of P28 below.

POLARIS INVITATIONAL 28 CARD

Julian Espinosa vs Jack Sear

Shane Fishman vs Shane Curtis

Sam Quinn vs Ellis Younger

Stevie Ray vs Jed Hue

Ben Bennet vs Santeri Lilius

Jessika Tortilla vs Helena Crevar

Levi Jones-Leary vs Mateusz Szczeciński

Yoel Romero vs Owen Livesey