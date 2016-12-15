Adam Wardziński is a Polish grappler and black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu under Alan “Finfou” do Nascimento. Widely regarded as a top medium heavyweight (88,30 kg/195.0 lbs) competitor in the sport of BJJ, Adam Wardziński is also one of the first big names to emerge from Poland, a country that has long history in combat sports, often referenced as one of the top submission grappling countries in Europe.

Adam Wardziński Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Adam Wardziński

Nickname: Adam is often referenced as “Megatron”. This started as a result of his goofy mannerism and “geeky” personality, particularly one episode which occurred while travelling with his team for a competition, when Wardziński spent most of the trip pretending to shoot his friends with a toy Megatron (from the Transformers franchise), while on the bus.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Ricardo Vieira > Alan Finfou > Adam Wardziński

Main Achievements:

European Open Champion (2016/2015 brown)

European Open No-Gi Champion (2015 brown)

Abu-Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour, London Champion (2016 brown weight + absolute)

Polish National Champion (2016 black weight + absolute, 2013/2012 purple)

Polish National No-Gi Champion (2016/2015 brown, 2012 blue)

Spain National Pro Champion (2016 black)

London International Open Champion (2014 brown)

London International No-Gi Open Champion (2014 brown)

Rome International Open Champion (2014/2013 purple)

Copenhagen International Open Champion (2014 purple)

Paris International Open Champion (2014 purple belt)

Poznań Open Champion (2014/2013 purple, 2012 blue)

European No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2013 purple)

European Open Championship 3rd Place (2013 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Butterfly Guard

Weight Division: Peso Meio Pesado (88,30 kg/195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Adam Wardziński was born on April 22, 1991 in Western Poland, where he grew up.

Wardziński’s first contact with martial arts occurred at the age of 14, through aikido – an activity chosen by Adam’s parents. Although he trained for an extensive period, as he grew older he lost interest in aikido due to its lack of hand-to-hand combat effectiveness and competition between practitioners.

Long before Adam started training jiu jitsu he was already following the sport through YouTube, having been fascinated by every form of mainstream grappling from his mid teens. Aside from the technical component of jiu jitsu, Wardziński also aspired to compete and when the opportunity to train arose Adam grabbed it with both hands.

Wardziński started training jiu jitsu as an 18 year old with Karol Matuszczak, a grappling pioneer in Poland and a black belt under Roy Harris and Joe Moreira. Matuszczak of Combat Zone Poznan was Adam’s coach from white to brown belt.

As a blue belt Adam started coaching a small group of students in in Poznań – Western Poland. That group continued to grow with the passing of time, leading Wardziński to join forces with a good friend and savvy instructor – Andrzej Stolzmann.

As a brown belt Adam got to known Alan do Nascimento, commonly known as Finfou. A world renowned black belt, Finfou taught jiu jitsu in Sweden – which was not too far from Poland. For that reason Wardziński contacted and invited the Brazilian native to come to Poland for a seminar. After the workshop Adam was very impressed by Alan’s coaching skills and requested that he become affiliated with his association, training under Finfou’s guidance from then on.

On October 2016 Alan Finfou promoted Adam Wardziński to black belt, in a ceremony also attended by World open weight champion Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida.

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Adam Wardzinski Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 10671 Nelton Pontes L Referee Decision Spain Nat. Pro ABS F 2016 10657 Burak Biter W Submission Greece Nat. Pro 94KG SF 2016 10658 Piotr Wojtkowski W Points Greece Nat. Pro 94KG F 2016 10659 Marian Klosowski W Arm in ezekiel Polish Nationals 94KG 1/4F 2016 10660 Radoslaw Turek W RNC Polish Nationals 94KG SF 2016 10661 Piotr Baginski W Points Polish Nationals 94KG F 2016 10662 Pawel Nedzi W RNC Polish Nationals ABS 1/4F 2016 10663 Tomasz Skorkowski W Injury Polish Nationals ABS SF 2016 10664 Maciej Kałuszewski W Points Polish Nationals ABS F 2016 10665 Adam Niedzwiedz W RNC Poznan Gala ABS SPF 2016 10666 Tomasz Skorowski W Ezekiel Octopus Cup III 94KG F 2016 10667 Nelton Pontes W Points Spain Nat. Pro 94KG SF 2016 10668 Arturo Salas W Points Spain Nat. Pro 94KG F 2016 10669 Antonio Junior W Points Spain Nat. Pro ABS 1/4F 2016 10670 Arturo Salas W Points Spain Nat. Pro ABS SF 2016

