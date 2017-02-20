Sergio Ardila-Ibarra is a former freestyle wrestler and a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Roan Carneiro, specialising in the no-gi facet of the sport. Born in Bucaramanga – Colombia, Ardila-Ibarra managed to achieve important titles in both wrestling and jiu jitsu becoming an All American collegiate athlete and an IBJJF No-Gi World Champion as a purple belt (2014) while working full time as a lawyer, also earning podium placements at the prestigious ADCC US Trials. Sergio is also the older brother of Paul Ardila-Ibarra, another accomplished grappler. Sergio Ardila-Ibarra Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Sergio Ardila-Ibarra Nickname: N/A Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Murilo Bustamante > Roan Carneiro > Sergio Ardila-Ibarra Main Achievements: IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2014 purple) IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Champion (2012 purple) IBJJF World No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2015 brown) ADCC US Trials 3rd Place (2015/2014) Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Passing/Knee Slide Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs) Team/Association: American Top Team (ATT) Sergio Ardila-Ibarra Biography Sergio Ardila-Ibarra was born on June 23, 1989 in Bucaramanga, Colombia the country where he lived the first 11 years of his life. Throughout his childhood and early teenage years Sergio was tremendously focused on his studies choosing not to play sports competitively. That would change at 17, during his senior year at highschool when he joined his school’s wrestling team. By his own admission Ardila became obsessed with wrestling, training/drilling anywhere and everywhere he could. His hard work paid off when he was classed as his school’s “Most Improved Wrestler” that year. His love for wrestling would later earn him the label of NCWA All American, and an SEC title. Sergio’s first college year was attended at a school without a wrestling program. Being fully embedded in the sport, he looked for an alternative that presented itself in the form of Brazilian jiu jitsu. Adrila explained: “One day, I saw some people doing what looked a lot like wrestling without shoes in the college’s martial arts room. I needed an outlet to channel my newfound passion & obsession with grappling. I would think about techniques and moves all day, and I wanted to be able to apply them. I went in and found out they were practising no-gi jiu jitsu.” – Sergio Ardila-Ibarra (2017 interview to BJJ Heroes). With an increased interest in jiu jitsu, Sergio started researching the sport and its different outlets, particularly mixed martial arts (MMA) on television. He decided to look into finding an adequate program, locking in on that of former UFC fighter Junior Assunção. 6 months into his BJJ training he joined Roan Carneiro’s (Jucão) American Top Team gym – another former UFC title contender, who became his mentor from there on. After 1 year training regularly submission grappling Sergio moved towns to pursue his freestyle wrestling goals. He remained away for 5 years, though still keeping regular access to Roan’s teachings and being graded by Jucão. During these 5 years Ardila-Ibarra carried on training and competing in both sports regularly, while working towards a law degree (and later practising law as well). His intense schedule earned Sergio his black belt in BJJ on December 2015. Sergio Ardila Grappling Record 5 WINS BY POINTS 1 (20%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 2 (40%) BY DECISION 2 (40%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 2 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Botinha 100 2 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 1 LOSSES BY POINTS 0 (0%) BY ADVANTAGES 1 (100%) BY SUBMISSION 0 (0%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Sergio Ardila Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 10367Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeLPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Worlds79KGR120166895Eddie FyvieWBotinhaADCC US Trials77KGR120156897Jason PatinoWReferee DecisionADCC US Trials77KG1/8F20156901AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmWPts: 2x0ADCC US Trials77KG1/4F20156903Jonathan SatavaJonathan SatavaWBotinhaADCC US Trials77KG3RD20156904Nathan OrchardD---Kakuto Challenge77KGRR20156905Ruben AlvarezD---Kakuto Challenge77KGRR201510775Rafael RosendoWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 2077KGSPF2017 Sergio Ardila ADCC Trials 2014