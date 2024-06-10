ADGS Istanbul Results 2024

JUNE 10, 2024, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, yesterday the jiu-jitsu world had the privilege of witnessing the AJP Tour bring one of the biggest tournaments of its circuit, the Grand Slam, into another important region, the famous Turkish capital of Istanbul, a move that represents a large investment for the federation and a clear sign of its ever-growing reach in a region of the world with a lot of potential for our sport.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam (ADGS) of the AJP brought forth many of the league’s top performers in the professional circuit. Athletes like Jefferson Fagundes, Bruno Lima, Uanderson Ferreira, Pablo Mantovani, Thiago Macedo, Lucas Protasio, Jefferson Goteu, Julia Alves, and Felipe Bezerra, to name a few of the athletes who put on many fun matches for the fans. Uanderson Ferreira and Bruno Lima, in particular, had a fantastic run in the 85-kg weight class, culminating in a superb final between the Brazilian and the Portuguese talent.

Below are the results of the main matches and a report on each weight class of the professional category of the AJP Istanbul Grand Slam.

56-KILO, MALE

SEMI-FINALS:

Omar Alsuwaidi def. Lucas Feitosa via 6×3

Kalel Santos def. Marko Oikarainen via submission

FINAL:

Kalel Santos def. Omar Alsuwaidi via decision

3RD PLACE:

Welison Fernandes def. Lucas Feitosa via 5×3

62-KILO, MALE

SEMI-FINALS:

Jefferson Fagundes def. Tommy Yip via 5×3

Pablo Mantovani def. Yuri Hendrex via 2×0

FINAL:

Jefferson Fagundes def. Pablo Mantovani via 4×4

3RD PLACE:

Yuri Hendrex def. Giorgi Razmadze via 1×1

69-KILO, MALE

SEMI-FINALS:

Thiago Marques def. Omar Alfadhli via Armbar

Thiago Macedo def. Isaac Rossi via Submission

FINAL:

Thiago Macedo def. Thiago Marques via 1×0

3RD PLACE:

Omar Alfadhli def. Dzhimsher Razmadze via 2×0

77-KILO, MALE

SEMI-FINALS:

Jefferson Goteu def. Ali Monfaradi via 15×6

Lucas Protasio def. Allan Souza via 12×0

FINAL:

Lucas Protasio def. Jefferson Goteu via 2×0

3RD PLACE:

Artem Kaygarodov def. Thiago Luiz via footlock

85-KILO, MALE

SEMI-FINALS:

Bruno Lima def. David Cartwright via 7×0

Uanderson Ferreira def. Pedro Cadete via 4×2

FINAL:

Uanderson Ferreira def. Bruno Lima via 6×3

3RD PLACE:

Pedro Cadete def. Pedro Veras via choke

94-KILO, MALE

SEMI-FINALS:

Jackson Sousa def. Henrique Betta via 8×6

Marcos Carrozzino def. Clemer Canario via 6×5

FINAL:

Marcos Carrozzino def. Jackson Sousa via 7×6

3RD PLACE:

Henrique Betta def. Clemer Canario via 1×1

120-KILO, MALE

SEMI-FINALS:

Matheus Felipe def. Thiago Pessoa via decision

Felipe Bezerra def. Wallace Costa via 9×0

FINAL:

Matheus Felipe def. Felipe Bezerra via 3×1

3RD PLACE:

Wallace Costa def. Paulo Brasil via 4×3

49-KILO, FEMALE

SEMI-FINALS:

Diana Teixeira def. Anaelle Chassac via submission

Flavia Soares def. Kaisa Paunu via 14×0

FINAL:

Diana Teixeira def. Flavia Soares via collar choke

3RD PLACE:

Anaelle Chassac def. Kaisa Paunu via submission

55-KILO, FEMALE

SEMI-FINALS:

Alexa Yanes def. Laurie Oliveira via 2×1

Asma Alhosani def. Olesia Zhuravleva via 3×2

FINAL:

Asma Alhosani def. Alexa Yanes via 2×1

3RD PLACE:

Laurie Rocha def. Olesia Zhuravleva via submission

62-KILO, FEMALE

SEMI-FINALS:

Julia Alves def. Yara Kakish via 3×0

Rafaela Bertolot def. Violeta Angelova via submission

FINAL:

Rafaela Bertolot def. Julia Alves via choke

3RD PLACE:

Tamara Toros def. Dayane Bazzoni via wristlock

70-KILO, FEMALE

SEMI-FINALS:

Raquel Santos def. Emily Eyles via 10×0

Anna Remneva def. Nia Blackman via Straight ankle lock

FINAL:

Raquel Santos def. Anna Remneva via 4×2

3RD PLACE:

Nia Blackman def. Emily Eyles via 26×0

95-KILO, FEMALE

FINAL:

Yara Soares def. Marwa Alhosani via 6×0