Jon Blank is a grappling competitor and a black belt under the 10th Planet Academy system, a rank attributed by coaches JM Holland and Zach Maslany at the team’s Bethlehem, PA, gym. Jon earned recognition the recognition of his peers in the submission-only circuit while competing in events such as the Ultimate Mat Warriors, Finishers Only and Fight 2 Win, though his breakthrough tournament performance took place at the Combat EBI middleweight Invitational, a title conquered by Blank in 2018.
Jon Blank Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Jon Blank
Nickname: Jon is often referenced as “Thor”, a name that derives from his youth, a time when he had long blond hair, much like the famous imagery of the Scandinavian god of thunder.
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Hélio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > JJ Machado > Eddie Bravo > JM Holland / Zach Maslany > Jon Blank
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place Combat EBI 185 lbs Invitational (2018)
- 1st Place Ultimate Mat Warriors 2 170 lbs (2018)
- 3rd Place ADCC USA Trials (2019)
- 4th Place ADCC World Championship (2019)
Favorite Position/Technique: Leg Locks
Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)
Team/Association: 10th Planet
Jon Blank Biography
Jon Blank was born on December 29, 1993, in Bethlehem, a city in Lehigh and Northampton counties in the Lehigh Valley region of the eastern portion of the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.
Blank’s addiction to grappling sports started during his pre-teens, as a 10-year-old when he joined his school’s wrestling team program. He would later be part of the Notre Dame High School wrestling team, for which he became a District 11 champion and a 2x state tournament qualifier.
Not armed with the financial means to pursue his academic aspirations, after high-school Blank decided to become an electrician. This profession allowed Jon the freedom to train jiu-jitsu, a sport/martial art that had always fascinated Blank.
At the time of Jon’s decision to join a grappling school (2014), the 10th Planet Bethlehem Academy had just opened its doors. Blank was well aware of the 10P brand, having heard of it through popular figures such as Eddie Bravo, Joe Rogan, and Renato Laranja – all well-known members of the martial arts community, and decided to join a class.
JM Holland and Zach Maslany became Blank’s first and only instructors at the 10th Planet gym, developing the young talent and feeding Jon’s competitive drive. Climbing the ranks at a tremendous pace, while conquering several regional and international level shows, Blank’s recognition grew inside the grappling community, particularly after Jon’s win at the Combat EBI middleweight tournament (2018). A well-publicized event with a worldwide audience, which combined grappling with limited strikes. Conquering this tournament, placed Blank on the map as one of the top athletes in sub-only / Combat EBI rules.
Blank’s long list of accolades would lead to his black belt promotion, a ceremony that took place on December 29, 2018 – Jon’s 25th anniversary day. 6 months later, in July 2019 Jon announced the opening of his own team affiliate gym, in 10th Planet Allentown.
Jon Blank Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
1 (13%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
5 (63%)
-
BY DECISION
2 (25%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
5 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
3 (50%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
3 (50%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Jon Blank Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|18742
|Josh HingerJosh Hinger
|L
|Pts: 4x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|88KG
|SF
|2019
|19382
|Kaynan DuarteKaynan Duarte
|L
|Pts: 9x0
|Kasai 5
|93KG
|RR
|2019
|19384
|Craig JonesCraig Jones
|L
|RNC
|Kasai 5
|93KG
|RR
|2019
|21319
|Craig JonesCraig Jones
|L
|RNC
|ADCC
|88KG
|SF
|2019
|21321
|Josh HingerJosh Hinger
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC
|88KG
|3RD
|2019
|21332
|Aaron JohnsonAaron Johnson
|L
|Straight ankle lock
|ADCC
|ABS
|R1
|2019
|18737
|Ryan Gabey
|W
|Guillotine
|ADCC WC Trials
|88KG
|R1
|2019
|18739
|Sloan Climber
|W
|Pts: 18x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|88KG
|R2
|2019
|18741
|Wes Levigne
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC WC Trials
|88KG
|4F
|2019
|18744
|R. Jimenez
|W
|Outside heel hook
|ADCC WC Trials
|88KG
|3RD
|2019
|19364
|Anton Berzin
|W
|Referee Decision
|F2W Pro 108
|85KG
|SPF
|2019
|19386
|P. Marinho
|W
|Armlock
|Kasai 5
|93KG
|RR
|2019
|21276
|Rustam Chsiev
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC
|88KG
|R1
|2019
|21283
|Murilo SantanaMurilo Santana
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADCC
|88KG
|4F
|2019
