Jon Blank is a grappling competitor and a black belt under the 10th Planet Academy system, a rank attributed by coaches JM Holland and Zach Maslany at the team’s Bethlehem, PA, gym. Jon earned recognition the recognition of his peers in the submission-only circuit while competing in events such as the Ultimate Mat Warriors, Finishers Only and Fight 2 Win, though his breakthrough tournament performance took place at the Combat EBI middleweight Invitational, a title conquered by Blank in 2018.

Jon Blank Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jon Blank

Nickname: Jon is often referenced as “Thor”, a name that derives from his youth, a time when he had long blond hair, much like the famous imagery of the Scandinavian god of thunder.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Hélio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > JJ Machado > Eddie Bravo > JM Holland / Zach Maslany > Jon Blank

Main Achievements:

1st Place Combat EBI 185 lbs Invitational (2018)

1st Place Ultimate Mat Warriors 2 170 lbs (2018)

3rd Place ADCC USA Trials (2019)

4th Place ADCC World Championship (2019)

Favorite Position/Technique: Leg Locks

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: 10th Planet

Jon Blank Biography

Jon Blank was born on December 29, 1993, in Bethlehem, a city in Lehigh and Northampton counties in the Lehigh Valley region of the eastern portion of the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.

Blank’s addiction to grappling sports started during his pre-teens, as a 10-year-old when he joined his school’s wrestling team program. He would later be part of the Notre Dame High School wrestling team, for which he became a District 11 champion and a 2x state tournament qualifier.

Not armed with the financial means to pursue his academic aspirations, after high-school Blank decided to become an electrician. This profession allowed Jon the freedom to train jiu-jitsu, a sport/martial art that had always fascinated Blank.

At the time of Jon’s decision to join a grappling school (2014), the 10th Planet Bethlehem Academy had just opened its doors. Blank was well aware of the 10P brand, having heard of it through popular figures such as Eddie Bravo, Joe Rogan, and Renato Laranja – all well-known members of the martial arts community, and decided to join a class.

JM Holland and Zach Maslany became Blank’s first and only instructors at the 10th Planet gym, developing the young talent and feeding Jon’s competitive drive. Climbing the ranks at a tremendous pace, while conquering several regional and international level shows, Blank’s recognition grew inside the grappling community, particularly after Jon’s win at the Combat EBI middleweight tournament (2018). A well-publicized event with a worldwide audience, which combined grappling with limited strikes. Conquering this tournament, placed Blank on the map as one of the top athletes in sub-only / Combat EBI rules.

Blank’s long list of accolades would lead to his black belt promotion, a ceremony that took place on December 29, 2018 – Jon’s 25th anniversary day. 6 months later, in July 2019 Jon announced the opening of his own team affiliate gym, in 10th Planet Allentown.

Jon Blank Grappling Record 8 WINS BY POINTS

1 ( 13 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

5 ( 63 %)

BY DECISION

2 ( 25 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

5 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Inside heel hook 40 2 #86e620 Guillotine 20 1 #5AD3D1 Outside heel hook 20 1 #d1212a Armlock 20 1 5 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 6 LOSSES BY POINTS

3 ( 50 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

3 ( 50 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 RNC 67 2 #86e620 Straight ankle lock 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS Jon Blank Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 18742 Josh Hinger Josh Hinger L Pts: 4x0 ADCC WC Trials 88KG SF 2019 19382 Kaynan Duarte Kaynan Duarte L Pts: 9x0 Kasai 5 93KG RR 2019 19384 Craig Jones Craig Jones L RNC Kasai 5 93KG RR 2019 21319 Craig Jones Craig Jones L RNC ADCC 88KG SF 2019 21321 Josh Hinger Josh Hinger L Pts: 3x0 ADCC 88KG 3RD 2019 21332 Aaron Johnson Aaron Johnson L Straight ankle lock ADCC ABS R1 2019 18737 Ryan Gabey W Guillotine ADCC WC Trials 88KG R1 2019 18739 Sloan Climber W Pts: 18x0 ADCC WC Trials 88KG R2 2019 18741 Wes Levigne W Inside heel hook ADCC WC Trials 88KG 4F 2019 18744 R. Jimenez W Outside heel hook ADCC WC Trials 88KG 3RD 2019 19364 Anton Berzin W Referee Decision F2W Pro 108 85KG SPF 2019 19386 P. Marinho W Armlock Kasai 5 93KG RR 2019 21276 Rustam Chsiev W Inside heel hook ADCC 88KG R1 2019 21283 Murilo Santana Murilo Santana W Referee Decision ADCC 88KG 4F 2019

.