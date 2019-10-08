Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Jon Blank

Jon Blank is a grappling competitor and a black belt under the 10th Planet Academy system, a rank attributed by coaches JM Holland and Zach Maslany at the team’s Bethlehem, PA, gym. Jon earned recognition the recognition of his peers in the submission-only circuit while competing in events such as the Ultimate Mat Warriors, Finishers Only and Fight 2 Win, though his breakthrough tournament performance took place at the Combat EBI middleweight Invitational, a title conquered by Blank in 2018.

Jon Blank Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jon Blank

Nickname: Jon is often referenced as “Thor”, a name that derives from his youth, a time when he had long blond hair, much like the famous imagery of the Scandinavian god of thunder.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Hélio GracieCarlos Gracie Jr > JJ Machado > Eddie Bravo > JM Holland / Zach Maslany > Jon Blank

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place Combat EBI 185 lbs Invitational (2018)
  • 1st Place Ultimate Mat Warriors 2 170 lbs (2018)
  • 3rd Place ADCC USA Trials (2019)
  • 4th Place ADCC World Championship (2019)

Favorite Position/Technique: Leg Locks

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: 10th Planet

Jon Blank Biography

Jon Blank was born on December 29, 1993, in Bethlehem, a city in Lehigh and Northampton counties in the Lehigh Valley region of the eastern portion of the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.

Blank’s addiction to grappling sports started during his pre-teens, as a 10-year-old when he joined his school’s wrestling team program. He would later be part of the Notre Dame High School wrestling team, for which he became a District 11 champion and a 2x state tournament qualifier.

Not armed with the financial means to pursue his academic aspirations, after high-school Blank decided to become an electrician. This profession allowed Jon the freedom to train jiu-jitsu, a sport/martial art that had always fascinated Blank.

At the time of Jon’s decision to join a grappling school (2014), the 10th Planet Bethlehem Academy had just opened its doors. Blank was well aware of the 10P brand, having heard of it through popular figures such as Eddie Bravo, Joe Rogan, and Renato Laranja – all well-known members of the martial arts community, and decided to join a class.

JM Holland and Zach Maslany became Blank’s first and only instructors at the 10th Planet gym, developing the young talent and feeding Jon’s competitive drive. Climbing the ranks at a tremendous pace, while conquering several regional and international level shows, Blank’s recognition grew inside the grappling community, particularly after Jon’s win at the Combat EBI middleweight tournament (2018). A well-publicized event with a worldwide audience, which combined grappling with limited strikes. Conquering this tournament, placed Blank on the map as one of the top athletes in sub-only / Combat EBI rules.

Blank’s long list of accolades would lead to his black belt promotion, a ceremony that took place on December 29, 2018 – Jon’s 25th anniversary day. 6 months later, in July 2019 Jon announced the opening of his own team affiliate gym, in 10th Planet Allentown.

Jon Blank Grappling Record

8 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    1 (13%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (63%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (25%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Inside heel hook
40
2
#86e620
Guillotine
20
1
#5AD3D1
Outside heel hook
20
1
#d1212a
Armlock
20
1
5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
6 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    3 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
RNC
67
2
#86e620
Straight ankle lock
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Jon Blank Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
18742Josh HingerJosh HingerLPts: 4x0ADCC WC Trials88KGSF2019
19382Kaynan DuarteKaynan DuarteLPts: 9x0Kasai 593KGRR2019
19384Craig JonesCraig JonesLRNCKasai 593KGRR2019
21319Craig JonesCraig JonesLRNCADCC88KGSF2019
21321Josh HingerJosh HingerLPts: 3x0ADCC88KG3RD2019
21332Aaron JohnsonAaron JohnsonLStraight ankle lockADCCABSR12019
18737Ryan GabeyWGuillotineADCC WC Trials88KGR12019
18739Sloan ClimberWPts: 18x0ADCC WC Trials88KGR22019
18741Wes LevigneWInside heel hookADCC WC Trials88KG4F2019
18744R. JimenezWOutside heel hookADCC WC Trials88KG3RD2019
19364Anton BerzinWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 10885KGSPF2019
19386P. MarinhoWArmlockKasai 593KGRR2019
21276Rustam ChsievWInside heel hookADCC88KGR12019
21283Murilo SantanaMurilo SantanaWReferee DecisionADCC88KG4F2019

