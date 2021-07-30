Alan Sanchez is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Adam “Big Red” Sachnoff and a representative of the 10th Planet team. Competing almost exclusively in grappling’s no-gi circuit, Sanchez gained notoriety while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and in submission-only events where he conquered important medals, including trophies in the Finishers Sub-Only, Emerald City Invitational, and IBJJF World No-Gi Championships (2019 brown belt).

Alan Sanchez Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Alan Sanchez Perez

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Hélio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Júnior > Jean Jaques Machado > Eddie Bravo > Denny Prokopos > Adam Sachnoff > Alan Sanchez

Main Achievements:

1st Place Finishers Sub-Only Tournament (2020)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2021*)

2nd Place IBJJF Austin Open NOGI (2021)

2nd Place Emerald City Invitational (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF British Nationals NOGI (2016 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2016** blue)

2nd Place IBJJF British Nationals NOGI (2016* blue)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard

Weight Division: Peso Médio (79.5 kg /175.5 lbs [no-gi])

Team/Association: 10th Planet

Alan Sanchez Biography

Alan Sanchez was born on June 17, 1996, in the San Francisco Bay Area, in California, USA.

Although a soccer (football) practitioner during his childhood, Alan wasn’t particularly sporty while growing up, and his sporting endeavors were merely recreational. It wasn’t until his late teens that Sanchez decided to pick up grappling as an extra-curricular activity.

The desire to start jiu-jitsu derived from Sanchez’s love for mixed martial arts – the UFC in particular. In trying to find a martial art that provided good notions of self-defense with a proven record in cage-fighting, Alan discovered grappling – a fun and realistic combat style that provided the added bonus of not including punches to the face.

At the age of 18, in October 2014, Alan joined a 10th Planet affiliate gym in San Mateo, CA, where he met coach Adam “Big Red” Sachnoff. Adam became a big reference in Sanchez’s jiu-jitsu development, and the person responsible for the young Californian’s promotions from white to black belt (the latter earned in 2020).