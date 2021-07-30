Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Alan Sanchez

Alan Sanchez is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Adam “Big Red” Sachnoff and a representative of the 10th Planet team. Competing almost exclusively in grappling’s no-gi circuit, Sanchez gained notoriety while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and in submission-only events where he conquered important medals, including trophies in the Finishers Sub-Only, Emerald City Invitational, and IBJJF World No-Gi Championships (2019 brown belt).

Alan Sanchez Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Alan Sanchez Perez

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Hélio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Júnior > Jean Jaques Machado > Eddie Bravo > Denny Prokopos > Adam Sachnoff > Alan Sanchez

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place Finishers Sub-Only Tournament (2020)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2021*)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Austin Open NOGI (2021)
  • 2nd Place Emerald City Invitational (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2019 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF British Nationals NOGI (2016 blue)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2016** blue)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF British Nationals NOGI (2016* blue)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard

Weight Division: Peso Médio (79.5 kg /175.5 lbs [no-gi])

Team/Association: 10th Planet

Alan Sanchez Biography

Alan Sanchez was born on June 17, 1996, in the San Francisco Bay Area, in California, USA.

Although a soccer (football) practitioner during his childhood, Alan wasn’t particularly sporty while growing up, and his sporting endeavors were merely recreational. It wasn’t until his late teens that Sanchez decided to pick up grappling as an extra-curricular activity.

The desire to start jiu-jitsu derived from Sanchez’s love for mixed martial arts – the UFC in particular. In trying to find a martial art that provided good notions of self-defense with a proven record in cage-fighting, Alan discovered grappling – a fun and realistic combat style that provided the added bonus of not including punches to the face.

At the age of 18, in October 2014, Alan joined a 10th Planet affiliate gym in San Mateo, CA, where he met coach Adam “Big Red” Sachnoff. Adam became a big reference in Sanchez’s jiu-jitsu development, and the person responsible for the young Californian’s promotions from white to black belt (the latter earned in 2020).

Alan Sanchez Grappling Record

14 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (14%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (57%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    4 (29%)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Triangle
38
3
#86e620
Katagatame
13
1
#5AD3D1
RNC
13
1
#d1212a
Guillotine
13
1
#fad11b
Inside heel hook
13
1
#f58822
Dead orchard
13
1
8
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
7 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    3 (43%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (14%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (29%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (14%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Inside heel hook
50
1
#86e620
Kimura
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Alan Sanchez Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
23576Benji SilvaLReferee DecisionJitz King84KGR12020
24029PJ BarchPJ BarchLInside heel hookSin City Series77KGF2020
25532PJ BarchPJ BarchLKimuraEmerald City84KGF2021
26322Ross KeepingLPts: 4x0Boise NGO79KGF2021
26448Victor SilverioVictor SilverioLPts: 0x0, AdvAmerican NGN79KG4F2021
26479Fellipe TrovoFellipe TrovoLPts: 5x0American NGNABSF2021
26686Kieran KichukKieran KichukLPts: 4x2Austin NGO79KGF2021
23625Ralph SebexenWKatagatameF2W 14682KGSPF2020
23879Justin RenickWEBI/OTSUG 18N/ASPF2020
24024James CannonWTriangleSin City Series77KGR12020
24025Tolu AderinwaleWRNCSin City Series77KG4F2020
24027James CannonWTriangleSin City Series77KGSF2020
25525K. FadlallahWEBI/OTEmerald City84KGR12021
25529A. TackettWEBI/OTEmerald City84KG4F2021
25531JZ CavalcanteWEBI/OTEmerald City84KGSF2021
26320Donald StonerWPts: 6x0Boise NGO79KGSF2021
26471Rhehan SilvaWTriangleAmerican NGNABSR12021
26475Francisco CuneoWN/AAmerican NGNABS4F2021
26478Joseph WatsonWGuillotineAmerican NGNABSSF2021
26683Leo SilvaLeo SilvaWInside heel hookAustin NGO79KG4F2021
26685Saul ViayraWDead orchardAustin NGO79KGSF2021
