Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Andy Varela

BJJ Heroes,
164 0
B Team Instructional

Andy Varela is a grappler and a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter who holds the rank of black belt in jiu-jitsu under Casey Halstead of the 10th Planet team. Varela first made waves in the sport of grappling while competing in the Submission Underground (SUG) event, a promotion led by former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen. Varela would later cement his claim as one of the top 170 lbs (77 kg) competitors in the sport after a superb performance at the 2022 ADCC West Coast Trials.

Andy Varela Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Andrea Varela

Nickname: “Andy”

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Hélio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Júnior > Jean Jaques Machado > Eddie Bravo > Casey Halstead > Andy Varela

Main Achievements:

  • 2nd Place ADCC USA West Coast Trials (2022)

Favorite Position/Technique: RNC

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: 10th Planet

Andy Varela Biography

Andy Varela was born on March 20, 1992, in El Paso, Texas, where he grew up.

As a child, Andy played a variety of sports with basketball being the one he was most fond of, and the one that sparked his interest in physical activities. Varela also had basic combat training given by his father, who was a mixed martial artist himself, but it wasn’t until high school that the young Texan started officially working with a team, that team being the J.M. Hanks High School wrestling squad. Despite joining Hanks HS wrestling training room as a junior, Andy only competed for the team as a sophomore due to his poor grades.

Two years after he finished high school, 19-year-old Varela joined an MMA gym, making his amateur debut one year into his training – around the same time he joined his first jiu-jitsu class. Varela would go on to win the KOTC at the age of 22 and turn pro at 23.

Despite being well-known as a representative of the 10th Planet gym in Las Vegas, Varela started his grappling career in his hometown under Cristobal Davila at 10th Planet El Paso and earned all his belts up to brown from another well-known member of the 10P family, Mr. Victor Davila. Once he moved to Las Vegas, Andy Varela joined Vegas’ 10P affiliate under coach Casey Halstead who promoted him to black belt on November 24, 2019.

Although a black belt under the 10th Planet system, Varela is known in the grappling world for having a style of grappling that greatly differs from the traditional 10P methodology. When asked about how he developed his approach to grappling while climbing the ranks of the sport, Varela explained:

My style comes from watching a lot of different guys in the sport. Although I came up white to black under 10P, since I wrestled I always studied other players online that best fit my style or liking, athletes like Marcelo Garcia, Rafa Mendes, GSP, Jordan boroughs, etc. I traveled to compete and trained often at other gyms so it was easy to soak up different information from every style.

Andy Varela Grappling Record

16 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (25%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (31%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (19%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (6%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    3 (19%)

5 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
RNC
80
4
#86e620
Choke
20
1
5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
5 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    1 (20%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (20%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (20%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    2 (40%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

#214eb8
Guillotine
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Andy Varela Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
23740Kody SteeleKody SteeleLEBI/OTSUG 15ABS4F2020
25880Mason FowlerMason FowlerLEBI/OTSUG 22ABSSPF2021
26899Pedro MarinhoPedro MarinhoLGuillotineSUG 25ABSSPF2021
28625Jeferson GuaresiJeferson GuaresiLReferee Decision3CG Underdogs84KG4F2021
31319William TackettWilliam TackettLPts: 4x2ADCC WC Trials77KGF2022
22912Amos RamosWRNCSub HunterN/ASPF2020
23836Alex LarmeyWReferee DecisionF2W 150N/ASPF2020
24030Nick RonanWEBI/OTSUG 18N/ASPF2020
24937Cris LencioniWEBI/OTSUG 19N/ASPF2020
24942Ben EgliWChokeSUG 20ABSSPF2020
25423Satoshi IshiiWEBI/OTSUG 21ABSSPF2021
26219Rafael DomingosWRNCSUG 23ABSSPF2021
28619Gabriel SantosWPoints3CG Underdogs84KGR12021
31064Oliver TazaOliver TazaWReferee DecisionF2W198N/ASPF2022
31262Ryan HooverWRNCADCC WC Trials77KGR12022
31280Joel GedersWRNCADCC WC Trials77KGR22022
31292Josiah IwamizuWPts: 3x0ADCC WC Trials77KGR32022
31303Nasif McPhersonWPts: 2x0ADCC WC Trials77KGR42022
31305Magid HageWPts: 3x0ADCC WC Trials77KG8F2022
31316Alan SanchezAlan SanchezWPts: 0x0, PenADCC WC Trials77KG4F2022
31317PJ BarchPJ BarchWReferee DecisionADCC WC Trials77KGSF2022
Craig Jones Brand New Instructional

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....