Laurah Hallock is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Vitor Henrique Oliveira and a member of the GF Team in jiu-jitsu’s competitive circuit, who also worked extensively with Rafael and Guilherme Mendes at the AOJ gym. Regarded as one of the best athletes of her generation, with medals in the top tournaments of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), Hallock is also a standard-bearer for victims of abuse in this sport, having survived a dangerous relationship and lived to tell her story as a warning to others.

Laurah Hallock Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Laurah Elizabeth Hallock

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Adilson Bitta > Vitor Oliveira > Laurah Hallock

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Washington DC Spring Open (2019**)

1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Winter Open (2016**)

1st Place IBJJF Charlotte Open (2017**)

1st Place IBJJF Cincinnati Open (2017**)

1st Place IBJJF Orlando Spring Open (2019)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019)

2nd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2016)

3rd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2016)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

2nd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2014 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2013 purple, 2014 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2013 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Triangle

Weight Division: Peso Médio (69,00 kg / 152.5 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Laurah Hallock Biography

Laurah Hallock was born on April 23, 1991, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

A sporty kid from a young age, Laurah started taking swimming lessons at the age of 5, an activity she practiced until her mid-teens, and competed extensively.

As she entered her teenage years, Hallock dwelled in the fears and insecurities felt by many other teenagers and by 2007 she accepted a friend’s invitation to a “Self Defense” class at a local BJJ academy. Most of the moves shown had a strong grappling emphasis and Laurah thoroughly enjoyed it, deciding to join a jiu-jitsu class shortly after. She was 15 years old at the time.

ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP IN BJJ

Unfortunately for Laurah, the positive effects jiu-jitsu had in her life were negated by the poor conduct of her instructor during the early stages of her involvement in the sport. “I was 15yrs old when I started BJJ and at that age, I was definitely vulnerable and easily manipulated,” said Hallock in an interview with BJJ Heroes in July 2019. “He developed an attraction towards me and I wasn’t as strong as I am now to prevent anything from happening. He was 18/19yrs older than me I think.”

Psychological abuse started almost immediately in Laurah’s relationship with her coach: “He had to know where I was every minute of every day. I had to report everything to him. Many times being followed where I went.” she said. The objective appears to be obvious when assessing his behavior from the outside, the man – whose name we will keep anonymous, was trying to create a distance between Hallock and every other connection she had in her life, to make himself indispensable and establish absolute authority over the teenager. “Friends, family, even work were all distanced and he had control over every relation I had. He would reward good behavior with gifts and shopping sprees.”

One thing that appears to be a trend in relationship abuse is that what starts with emotional exploitation, eventually turns into physical abuse. Laurah confirmed this during the interview: “If I did something wrong, at first, it would just mean getting my ass kicked on the mats, but later developed to physical abuse at home. I was sexually abused, manipulated and even drugged. Many times I would wake up to him tearing off my clothes in the middle of the night. It did not matter if I said ‘no’ which at first I did many times to realize it meant nothing. Many times crying in the middle of sex. Getting into this relationship at such a young age, I had no idea how abnormally wrong many of these things were…I had nothing to compare it to and I felt like I couldn’t talk to anyone at the time to discover otherwise.”

This relationship continued for 5 years, with a few futile attempts to leave. Every time she tried “nothing would stop him from finding me and manipulating back into thinking I have no other option.” As Hallock matured and gained more confidence she found a way out. “My turning point was actually quite special“, Laurah explained. “After a very bad argument that involved knives, shattered dishes, and lots of screaming, I was looking for any option. At this time my aunt had passed away from a long battle with cancer in California. My uncle was living in the house alone and running a business by himself. I asked him if I could move to Cali and help him with his business. He so kindly said yes. This move to California was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done. As much as I hated my abuser I felt extremely torn. I couldn’t have done this without the support of my 2 best friends. The only people that knew my situation. They gave me so much strength“.

POST CONVITIUM

Free from the shackles that bound her to her assailant, Laurah had a path wide open to choose her life. Interestingly, Laurah decided to remain in jiu-jitsu: “Typically when you have this experience in other sports you’d never want to do it again. I thought about it. I almost did quit many times. There is truly something special about BJJ. I wanted to change my experience with jiu-jitsu. With the help of friends, teammates, and therapy I did. After moving I trained at AOJ [Art Of Jiu-Jitsu] which gave me a totally different experience and perspective of the art. I learned to love BJJ entirely different even after many years otherwise.”

Laurah’s new life opened her eyes to different sporting possibilities and soon a new challenge ensued bodybuilding. The transition to “bikini” competition was rather gradual. Hallock started lifting weights with the intent of improving her strength for jiu-jitsu and the gym where she practiced had a few competitors in this sport. Sharing the lifting room with some of these athletes captured the black belt’s curiosity and soon she found herself competing alongside her friends and doing well, placing on a few important shows.

In California, Laurah had the chance to transform her life and train in the epicenter of jiu-jitsu, though life would have her move to Ohio after a few years in Orange County. In her new location, Hallock joined GF Team and continued her jiu-jitsu career with great impact on an international level, under the guidance of Vitor Oliveira.

Laurah Hallock vs Caitlin Huggins

Laurah Hallock vs Deborah Santos