Danilo Moreira is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Luiz “Majorzão” Oliveira, who also worked extensively with Marcelo Carvalho Moreira (father), Osvaldo Moizinho and Samir Chantre. Moreira built his reputation as one of the leading athletes of his generation while competing in the colored belt divisions of the sport, later cementing his status as a black belt while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit where he conquered numerous International events.

Danilo Moreira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Danilo Soares Moreira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Luiz França > Oswaldo Fadda > Sebastião Ricardo > Wendell Alexander > André Marola > Luiz Major > Danilo Moreira

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Floripa Winter Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Floripa Winter Open NoGi (2019)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJE World Championship (2018 brown)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, LDN (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF London Winter Open (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Sao Paulo BJJ Pro (2019 brown, 2016 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2019 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 brown, 2016 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Modern JJ

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Ares JJ

Danilo Moreira Biography

Danilo Moreira was born on July 19, 1997, in Teresina a city located in the northwestern Brazilian state of Piauí, growing up in the neighboring Parnaíba where he walked his first steps in jiu-jitsu as an 8-year-old.

Danilo’s father was a believer that nothing good could come from leaving children unoccupied while the parents worked, this being the reason he decided to sign Moreira for jiu-jitsu classes at Ariel Soares Teles’ gym (Delta Gold Team).

For two years young Moreira trained at DGT, but as he left his hometown he was forced to abandon the team, then joining a social project named Projeto Social Quartel General da Luta (PSQGL), a workgroup led by Luiz Majorzão. Another strong supporter of Danilo’s path in jiu-jitsu was his father Marcelo Carvalho Moreira, who himself became a BJJ black belt in the meantime.

Dude to the smaller status of the PSQGL as a team in the international jiu-jitsu circuit, Danilo represented a few different teams while traveling the world, competing across Europe and North America. Closer to the end of his colored belt cycle, Moreira started touring as an Ares Jiu-Jitsu Academy competitor, due to the strong connection between his local team and Ares.

On July 20, 2019, Danilo Moreira was promoted to the black belt rank by his longtime coach Luiz Majorzão. This was the first belt for which Danilo’s father could not co-host the ceremony due to illness, but a special moment for the young athlete nonetheless. Moreira would conquer his first gold medal as a black belt only 2 weeks later, at the IBJJF Floripa Winter Open.