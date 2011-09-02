Demian Maia is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt and a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, having been at the top of the game in both sports with titles such as World Cup Champion (BJJ – 2002 & 2003), ADCC Champion (submission wrestling – 2007) and two failed title attempts in the UFC’s middleweight (April 2010) and welterweight (July 2017) divisions. Demian is also known for having one of UFC’s longest successful submission win streaks (5). In the context of jiu jitsu history, Maia was at the heart of the early 2000’s Alliance Academy‘s turmoil, a case that ended in the team splitting, givingbirth to the Brasa, TT and Master academies. Demian Maia Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Demian Maia Baptista Nickname: n/a Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fabio Gurgel > Demian Maia Main Achievements (BJJ/MMA/Grappling): ADCC Champion (2007) CBJJ Brazilian Team National Champion (2003) IBJJF World Champion (2000 purple belt) ADCC 2nd Place (2005) CBJJO World Cup Champion (2002/2003*/2005) * Absolute ** Weight and absolute Favorite Technique/Position: Triangle Choke Weight Division: BJJ – Médio (Middleweight) 82Kg-181Lbs MMA – Middleweight & welterweight Team/Association: Brasa Clube de Jiu Jitsu Demian Maia Biography Demian Maia was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil on the 6th of November 1977. His fist contact with the Martial Arts world was through Judo at the tender age of 4, a sport that he practiced for 2 years. After an inactivity period, he started taking Karate and Kung-Fu classes by his own initiative. He was 12 and he trained in both these sports until he was 19, when he picked up BJJ. The decision to drop the more traditional martial arts (Karate and Kung Fu), came after he watched an MMA event in the town of Ibrabuera, Brazil, were all 3 of the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu representatives easily won their respective fights without much effort. He picked up BJJ at the same time he entered University to study Journalism, and his first Jiu Jitsu academy was Fabio Araujo’s place (who was a Brown Belt at the time under Carlson Gracie). Demian decided to move away from this gym after making the decision to dedicate his time to BJJ and possibly becoming a professional athlete (even though he continued his studies in Journalism). He seeked Fabio Gurgel and his Alliance team academy in Sao Paulo’s Centre, with whom he stayed until graduating as Black Belt in a staggering 4 years and 7 months. Although this is an amazingly short period to reach black belt, Demian Maia was training BJJ 2 to 3 times per day and competing in all the main Tournaments (and winning), earning the World Title in the lower belts (purple and Brown) two years on a row. Before earning his Black belt, Demian Maia had his first MMA experience at the “Tormenta Del Ring” tournament in Venezuela (2001). Demian was also at the centre of a revolution that almost caused Alliance team’s demise when in 2002 him and a few others decided to fight in CBJJO’s (Confederacao de Jiu Jitsu Olimpico) World Cup, just a few days prior to the World Championships (CBJJ) against Fabio Gurgel and Jacare Romero’s instructions. The reason these fighters fought in the Cup was because CBJJO offered a prize money, which the World Championships didn’t and Demian along with the others (Rodrigo Comprido, Leo Vieira, Terere and “Rico” Vieira) believed a fighter should get paid for his hard work. After the refusal to take Gurgel’s orders, the fighters were penalized and denied entrance the World Championships under the Alliance Banner as well as refused entrance in their gym for undetermined time. Being given these orders the fighters led by Leozinho Vieira decided to go ahead with their own team, and so “Brasa” was formed. Demian continued to fight for Brasa until he decided to pick MMA as his main activity, sport in which he has been very successful. Going through a series of minor shows throughout Brazil and even Finland, he joined the biggest MMA organization of all, the UFC were he had a fantastic run, winning several “Submission of the Night” bonus prizes. You can see him now in a UFC event near you, and we advise you not to miss him. Demian Maia Grappling Record 24 WINS BY POINTS 13 (54%) BY ADVANTAGES 2 (8%) BY SUBMISSION 7 (29%) BY DECISION 1 (4%) BY PENALTIES 1 (4%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 7 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Armbar 29 2 #86e620 Triangle 29 2 #5AD3D1 Choke from back 29 2 #d1212a Omoplata 14 1 7 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 11 LOSSES BY POINTS 6 (55%) BY ADVANTAGES 2 (18%) BY SUBMISSION 1 (9%) BY DECISION 1 (9%) BY PENALTIES 1 (9%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Brabo choke 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION Demian Maia Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 703Alexandre DantasAlexandre DantasLPointsBrasileiroABS4F2002716Roger Graci.LPointsTeam NationalsO88KGF2002737Roger GracieRoger GracieLPointsTeam NationalsO88KG4F2003935Fabio NascimentoFabio NascimentoLPointsWorld Cup88KGSF20031191Ronaldo SouzaRonaldo SouzaLPts: 0x0, PenADCC88KGF20051297Braulio EstimaBraulio EstimaLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.88KGSF20051387Alexandre RibeiroAlexandre RibeiroLPts: 0x0, AdvPan AmericanABS4F20061466Roberto AbreuRoberto AbreuLPts: 4x0World Champ.ABS4F20061496Romulo BarralRomulo BarralLBrabo chokeBrasileiro88KGSF20061509Marcelo GarciaMarcelo GarciaLPts: 2x0BrasileiroABSF20061811Luiz TheodoroLReferee DecisionSuper ChallengeABS4F2007742Leandro BorgoWPts: 5x0Team NationalsO88KGF2003943Ricardo TozziWTriangleWorld CupABSR12003945Fabio NascimentoFabio NascimentoWChoke from backWorld CupABS4F2003946Fernando ParadedaFernando ParadedaWPointsWorld CupABSSF2003947Gabriel NapãoWPointsWorld CupABSF20031183Marko HelenWPts: 3x0ADCC88KGR120051186David AvellanWPts: 3x0ADCC88KG4F20051188Saulo RibeiroSaulo RibeiroWPts: 0x0, PenADCC88KGSF20051250Paulo JacareWPts: 8x0World Cup88KGSF20051251Ronaldo SouzaRonaldo SouzaWAdvWorld Cup88KGF20051293Rodrigo PnheiroWPts: 4x4, AdvWorld Champ.88KGR120051294Antonio BorgesWChoke from backWorld Champ.88KG4F20051367Paulo GazzePaulo GazzeWTrianglePan American88KG4F20061368Romulo BarralRomulo BarralWPts: 4x2Pan American88KGSF20061369Givanildo SantanaGivanildo SantanaWPointsPan American88KGF20061379Rafael BarbosaRafael BarbosaWArmbarPan AmericanABSR120061460Rodolfo SilvaWPointsWorld Champ.ABSR120061505Romulo BarralRomulo BarralWReferee DecisionBrasileiroABS4F20061508Fernando PieroFernando PieroWOmoplataBrasileiroABSSF20061690Yushin OkamiWPointsADCC88KGR120071696Rafael LovatoRafael LovatoWPointsADCC88KG4F20071698Tarsis HumphreysTarsis HumphreysWPointsADCC88KGSF20071701Flavio AlmeidaFlavio AlmeidaWArmbarADCC88KGF20071804Bruno BastosBruno BastosWPts: 3x0Super ChallengeABSR12007 Demian Maia BJJ Highlight Demian Maia vs Jacare Romulo Barral vs Demian Maia