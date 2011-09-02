Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Demian Maia
Demian Maia

BJJ Fighter Database
Demian Maia is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt and a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, having been at the top of the game in both sports with titles such as World Cup Champion (BJJ – 2002 & 2003), ADCC Champion (submission wrestling – 2007) and two failed title attempts in the UFC’s middleweight (April 2010) and welterweight (July 2017) divisions. Demian is also known for having one of UFC’s longest successful submission win streaks (5). In the context of jiu jitsu history, Maia was at the heart of the early 2000’s Alliance Academy‘s turmoil, a case that ended in the team splitting, givingbirth to the Brasa, TT and Master academies.

Demian Maia Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Demian Maia Baptista

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fabio Gurgel > Demian Maia

Main Achievements (BJJ/MMA/Grappling):

  • ADCC Champion (2007)
  • CBJJ Brazilian Team National Champion (2003)
  • IBJJF World Champion (2000 purple belt)
  • ADCC 2nd Place (2005)
  • CBJJO World Cup Champion (2002/2003*/2005)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Technique/Position: Triangle Choke

Weight Division:

  • BJJ – Médio (Middleweight) 82Kg-181Lbs
  • MMA – Middleweight & welterweight

Team/Association: Brasa Clube de Jiu Jitsu

Demian Maia Biography

Demian Maia was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil on the 6th of November 1977. His fist contact with the Martial Arts world was through Judo at the tender age of 4, a sport that he practiced for 2 years. After an inactivity period, he started taking Karate and Kung-Fu classes by his own initiative. He was 12 and he trained in both these sports until he was 19, when he picked up BJJ. The decision to drop the more traditional martial arts (Karate and Kung Fu), came after he watched an MMA event in the town of Ibrabuera, Brazil, were all 3 of the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu representatives easily won their respective fights without much effort.

He picked up BJJ at the same time he entered University to study Journalism, and his first Jiu Jitsu academy was Fabio Araujo’s place (who was a Brown Belt at the time under Carlson Gracie). Demian decided to move away from this gym after making the decision to dedicate his time to BJJ and possibly becoming a professional athlete (even though he continued his studies in Journalism).

He seeked Fabio Gurgel and his Alliance team academy in Sao Paulo’s Centre, with whom he stayed until graduating as Black Belt in a staggering 4 years and 7 months. Although this is an amazingly short period to reach black belt, Demian Maia was training BJJ 2 to 3 times per day and competing in all the main Tournaments (and winning), earning the World Title in the lower belts (purple and Brown) two years on a row. Before earning his Black belt, Demian Maia had his first MMA experience at the “Tormenta Del Ring” tournament in Venezuela (2001).

Demian was also at the centre of a revolution that almost caused Alliance team’s demise when in 2002 him and a few others decided to fight in CBJJO’s (Confederacao de Jiu Jitsu Olimpico) World Cup, just a few days prior to the World Championships (CBJJ) against Fabio Gurgel and Jacare Romero’s instructions. The reason these fighters fought in the Cup was because CBJJO offered a prize money, which the World Championships didn’t and Demian along with the others (Rodrigo Comprido, Leo Vieira, Terere and “Rico” Vieira) believed a fighter should get paid for his hard work.

After the refusal to take Gurgel’s orders, the fighters were penalized and denied entrance the World Championships under the Alliance Banner as well as refused entrance in their gym for undetermined time. Being given these orders the fighters led by Leozinho Vieira decided to go ahead with their own team, and so “Brasa” was formed. Demian continued to fight for Brasa until he decided to pick MMA as his main activity, sport in which he has been very successful. Going through a series of minor shows throughout Brazil and even Finland, he joined the biggest MMA organization of all, the UFC were he had a fantastic run, winning several “Submission of the Night” bonus prizes. You can see him now in a UFC event near you, and we advise you not to miss him.

Demian Maia Grappling Record

24 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    13 (54%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    7 (29%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (4%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (4%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

7 SUBMISSIONS WINS

11 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    6 (55%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (18%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (9%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (9%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (9%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Demian Maia Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
703Alexandre DantasAlexandre DantasLPointsBrasileiroABS4F2002
716Roger Graci.LPointsTeam NationalsO88KGF2002
737Roger GracieRoger GracieLPointsTeam NationalsO88KG4F2003
935Fabio NascimentoFabio NascimentoLPointsWorld Cup88KGSF2003
1191Ronaldo SouzaRonaldo SouzaLPts: 0x0, PenADCC88KGF2005
1297Braulio EstimaBraulio EstimaLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.88KGSF2005
1387Alexandre RibeiroAlexandre RibeiroLPts: 0x0, AdvPan AmericanABS4F2006
1466Roberto AbreuRoberto AbreuLPts: 4x0World Champ.ABS4F2006
1496Romulo BarralRomulo BarralLBrabo chokeBrasileiro88KGSF2006
1509Marcelo GarciaMarcelo GarciaLPts: 2x0BrasileiroABSF2006
1811Luiz TheodoroLReferee DecisionSuper ChallengeABS4F2007
742Leandro BorgoWPts: 5x0Team NationalsO88KGF2003
943Ricardo TozziWTriangleWorld CupABSR12003
945Fabio NascimentoFabio NascimentoWChoke from backWorld CupABS4F2003
946Fernando ParadedaFernando ParadedaWPointsWorld CupABSSF2003
947Gabriel NapãoWPointsWorld CupABSF2003
1183Marko HelenWPts: 3x0ADCC88KGR12005
1186David AvellanWPts: 3x0ADCC88KG4F2005
1188Saulo RibeiroSaulo RibeiroWPts: 0x0, PenADCC88KGSF2005
1250Paulo JacareWPts: 8x0World Cup88KGSF2005
1251Ronaldo SouzaRonaldo SouzaWAdvWorld Cup88KGF2005
1293Rodrigo PnheiroWPts: 4x4, AdvWorld Champ.88KGR12005
1294Antonio BorgesWChoke from backWorld Champ.88KG4F2005
1367Paulo GazzePaulo GazzeWTrianglePan American88KG4F2006
1368Romulo BarralRomulo BarralWPts: 4x2Pan American88KGSF2006
1369Givanildo SantanaGivanildo SantanaWPointsPan American88KGF2006
1379Rafael BarbosaRafael BarbosaWArmbarPan AmericanABSR12006
1460Rodolfo SilvaWPointsWorld Champ.ABSR12006
1505Romulo BarralRomulo BarralWReferee DecisionBrasileiroABS4F2006
1508Fernando PieroFernando PieroWOmoplataBrasileiroABSSF2006
1690Yushin OkamiWPointsADCC88KGR12007
1696Rafael LovatoRafael LovatoWPointsADCC88KG4F2007
1698Tarsis HumphreysTarsis HumphreysWPointsADCC88KGSF2007
1701Flavio AlmeidaFlavio AlmeidaWArmbarADCC88KGF2007
1804Bruno BastosBruno BastosWPts: 3x0Super ChallengeABSR12007

Demian Maia BJJ Highlight

Demian Maia vs Jacare

Romulo Barral vs Demian Maia

