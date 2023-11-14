Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Javier Barter

BJJ Heroes,
313 0
Javier Barter is a jiu-jitsu athlete from Panama and a regular face in grappling’s professional circuit. Barter first made waves in the sport as a brown belt, a time when he conquered several important medals from the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, including at the World, Pan-American, & European Championships, while playing a crowd-friendly game with which he earned many fans. He maintained this level of gamesmanship as a pro, becoming widely regarded as one of the most fun competitors to follow in the sport.

Javier Barter Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Javier Arturo Barter

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Renzo Gracie > John Danaher>

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Open NOGI (2023)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Open NOGI (2023*)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJ (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Open (2022 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 brown)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2021 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94kg/207lbs)

Team/Association: Fernando Moya Jiu-Jitsu

Javier Barter Biography

Javier Barter was born on January 6, 1999, in Panama City, Panama, where he grew up.

As a young person, Barter was encouraged to be competitive by his older brother, playing several sports despite not taking any of those too seriously. During his mid-teens, Javier started practicing jiu-jitsu with a few friends as an after-school activity. Quickly, the sport of grappling became too important to work solely as a playful project and he decided to join a BJJ academy.

As soon as he started training jiu-jitsu, Javier also included mixed martial arts (MMA) into his schedule—18 months into his training, Javier decided to train on an open mat from a different team. The experience would lead him to believe his gym’s quality of training was far inferior, to the extent that he felt defrauded. The feeling led to the decision to change academy, opting for Kevin Blackman’s team.

Barter remained under Blackman’s guidance, later traveling to Costa Rica where he trained with Fernando Moya and earned his black belt in May of 2022.

Javier Barter Grappling Record

26 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    7 (27%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (4%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    18 (69%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

18 SUBMISSIONS WINS

18
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
13 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    13 (100%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Javier Barter Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
34045Gabriel HenriqueGabriel HenriqueLPts: 6x0Grand Slam RJ94KG4F2022
34049Pedro MachadoPedro MachadoLPts: 6x3Grand Slam RJ94KGRPC2022
36388Bruno LimaBruno LimaLPts: 11x2World Pro94KGSF2022
36392Vinicius LiberatiVinicius LiberatiLPts: 6x2World Pro94KGRPC2022
37574Paulo MerlinLPts: 4x2Atlanta WO100KGF2023
37753Caio ViniciusCaio ViniciusLPts: 6x4Memphis OpenABSSF2023
38318Dimitrius SouzaDimitrius SouzaLPts: 16x0Pan AmericanABS4F2023
38454Paulo MerlinLPts: 10x4Pan American100KGR12023
39533Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLPts: 14x0Brasileiro94KG4F2023
40355Rider ZuchiRider ZuchiLPts: 4x0World Champ.94KG8F2023
40671Vinicius LiberatiVinicius LiberatiLPts: 3x1Grand Slam RJ94KGSF2023
43655Matthew SecorLPts: 8x0ADCC ECTrials99KGR22023
44189Heikki JussilaLPts: 2x0European NoGiABSF2023
34040Alberto RamosWPts: 21x0Grand Slam RJ94KGR12022
36386S. VarshavskiyWArmbarWorld Pro94KG4F2022
37571Michael LeightonWArmbarAtlanta WO100KG4F2023
37572Paulo LanzillottiWPts: 7x0Atlanta WO100KGSF2023
37580Chris PassarrelloWChoke from backAtlanta WOABSR12023
37586Paulo LanzillottiWPts: 0x0, AdvAtlanta WOABS4F2023
37587Enderson DiasEnderson DiasWToe holdAtlanta WOABSSF2023
37588Lucas LisboaLucas LisboaWToe holdAtlanta WOABSF2023
37738Felipe CostaFelipe CostaWChoke from backMemphis Open100KGSF2023
37739Gabriel KasparyWArmbarMemphis Open100KGF2023
37747Vinicius CoimbraWCross chokeMemphis OpenABSR12023
37749Clay MayfieldWN/AMemphis OpenABS4F2023
38314Yatan BuenoYatan BuenoWPts: 2x0Pan AmericanABS8F2023
39530Matheus HenriqueiWBow and arrowBrasileiro94KGR12023
40342Felipe PimentelWPts: 6x4World Champ.94KGR12023
40661Patrick GaudioPatrick GaudioWRNCGrand Slam RJ94KG8F2023
40667Vinicius LessaVinicius LessaWPts: 6x3Grand Slam RJ94KG4F2023
40675Matheus MarquesWRNCGrand Slam RJ94KGRPC2023
40676Davi SouzaWSubmissionGrand Slam RJ94KG3RD2023
43647Alex BrownWRNCADCC ECTrials99KGR12023
44154Nikola PerovicWArmbarEuropean NoGi91KG4F2023
44158Santeri LiliusSanteri LiliusWPts: 4x2European NoGi91KGSF2023
44159Tyler FreemanWArmbarEuropean NoGi91KGF2023
44176Jakub NajdekWRNCEuropean NoGiABS8F2023
44183Santeri LiliusSanteri LiliusWShoulder lockEuropean NoGiABS4F2023
44188Freddy VosgroneWRNCEuropean NoGiABSSF2023
