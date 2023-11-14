Javier Barter is a jiu-jitsu athlete from Panama and a regular face in grappling’s professional circuit. Barter first made waves in the sport as a brown belt, a time when he conquered several important medals from the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, including at the World, Pan-American, & European Championships, while playing a crowd-friendly game with which he earned many fans. He maintained this level of gamesmanship as a pro, becoming widely regarded as one of the most fun competitors to follow in the sport.

Javier Barter Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Javier Arturo Barter

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Renzo Gracie > John Danaher>

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF European Open NOGI (2023)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open NOGI (2023*)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJ (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 brown)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2021 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94kg/207lbs)

Team/Association: Fernando Moya Jiu-Jitsu

Javier Barter Biography

Javier Barter was born on January 6, 1999, in Panama City, Panama, where he grew up.

As a young person, Barter was encouraged to be competitive by his older brother, playing several sports despite not taking any of those too seriously. During his mid-teens, Javier started practicing jiu-jitsu with a few friends as an after-school activity. Quickly, the sport of grappling became too important to work solely as a playful project and he decided to join a BJJ academy.

As soon as he started training jiu-jitsu, Javier also included mixed martial arts (MMA) into his schedule—18 months into his training, Javier decided to train on an open mat from a different team. The experience would lead him to believe his gym’s quality of training was far inferior, to the extent that he felt defrauded. The feeling led to the decision to change academy, opting for Kevin Blackman’s team.

Barter remained under Blackman’s guidance, later traveling to Costa Rica where he trained with Fernando Moya and earned his black belt in May of 2022.