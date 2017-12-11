Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Felipe Pena “Preguiça”
Felipe Pena “Preguiça”

Felipe Pena, also known as Felipe “Preguiça” is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competitor and representative of the Gracie Barra – Belo Horizonte academy, as well as a black belt under Marcelo Azevedo. Pena is widely regarded as one of the top jiu jitsu competitors of his generation, a status cemented through his many wins in events such as the ADCC, Copa Pódio’s HW GP, Brazilian Nationals (Brasileiro) and Abu Dhabi Pro championship. Preguiça is also the younger brother of another well known grappler: Augusto “Tio Chico” Carsalade.

Felipe “Preguiça” Pena Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Felipe Carsalade Pena

Nickname: “Preguiça” means lazy, or sloth. The nickname was given by Vinicus “Draculino” when Felipe Pena started practising jiu jitsu as a teenager, the reason being he was very lazy and slow from being overweight. The nickname ended up motivating Felipe to train harder.

Lineage:  Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Vinicius Magalhães > Marcelo Azevedo > Felipe Pena

Main Achievements:

  • ADCC Champion (2017*)
  • IBJJF World Champion (2014 black, 2012 brown, 2011** purple)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2015**)
  • IBJJF Pan American Champion (2012 brown, 2011 purple)
  • IBJJF European Open Champion (2016* black, 2012 brown)
  • UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2017/2016*/2015)
  • UAEJJF Grand Slam – Tokyo Champion (2016)
  • UAEJJF Grand Slam – Rio de Janeiro Champion (2016)
  • Copa Podio HW Champion (2015/2014)
  • Marianas Invitational Champion (2017**/2016)
  • IBJJF South American Champion (2012**/2011** brown)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2014** black, 2012 brown)
  • ADCC Brazilian Trials Champion (2015)
  • ADCC Finals Runner-up (2015)
  • IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2012* brown)
  • CBJJ Brazilian Championship Runner-up (2010 purple)
  • IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2017)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute
2014 Stripped of title

Favorite Technique/Position: Open guard & Back Attacks

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88kg/194lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Felipe Pena “Preguiça” Biography

Felipe Pena was born on October 19, 1991 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

At the age of 14 – influenced by his older brother Augusto Vieira Carsalade, Preguiça started training jiu jitsu. Felipe’s first coach was Mauro Gerald, the man in charge of the kids program at Gracie Barra Belo Horizonte. Once Pena reached the blue belt level his tuition was taken over by both Marcelo “Uirapuru” and Sérgio Benini, leaders of the adult team.

Training in a very competition focused academy such as Gracie Barra BH, Felipe Preguiça was also driven to the many tournament outlets available throughout the year. His repeated success on the mats led to Pena’s decision of following a career as a professional grappler.

Through his own hard work, dedication and natural talent, Felipe quickly started making his mark in the sport by winning important tournaments at purple belt and brown belt. While piling-up gold medals, Felipe trained not only at the Belo Horizonte headquarters, but also travelled to the United States on many occasions to work with another BJJ legend in Romulo Barral, at Gracie Barra Northridge (California).

Pena’s repeated success led to his black belt by the end of 2012 from the hands of head GB-BH instructor Vinícius “Draculino” and Marcelo Azevedo (Uirapuru).

On May 2015 Felipe Pena was suspended by the IBJJF (international jiu jitsu federation) for a failed banned substances test during the World Championship. After the 1 year suspension Preguiça returned stronger than ever, conquering tournaments such as the European Open, the Abu Dhabi Pro, Marianas Open, UAEJJF Tokio and Rio de Janeiro Grand Slams to name a few.

These aforementioned victories while competing in jiu jitsu’s professional circuit throughout 2016, earned him the #1 spot as BJJ’s top earner. This according to an assessment published by BJJ Heroes on December that year.

Felipe Pena Grappling Record

105 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    44 (42%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    5 (5%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    54 (51%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (2%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

54 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Choke from back
35
19
RNC
15
8
Bow and arrow
7
4
Armbar
6
3
Arm in guillotine
4
2
Toe hold
4
2
Choke
4
2
Darce choke
4
2
Triangle
4
2
Submission
2
1
Triangle/armbar
2
1
Botinha
2
1
Reverse triangle
2
1
Kneebar
2
1
Ezekiel
2
1
Mounted guillotine
2
1
Injury
2
1
Guillotine
2
1
Calf slicer
2
1
54
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
15 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    6 (40%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    4 (27%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (20%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (13%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Armbar
67
2
Footlock
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Felipe Pena Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
4546Renato CardosoRenato CardosoLPointsPan American88KGR12013
4813Murilo SantanaMurilo SantanaLArmbarBrasileiro CBJJE88KGNA2013
4866Leandro LoLeandro LoLPts: 0x0, AdvRio OpenABSSF2013
5046Eduardo TellesEduardo TellesLPts: 6x2NoGi Worlds88KGF2013
5233Andre GalvaoAndre GalvaoLPts: 4x2Pan AmericanABSSF2014
5624Marcus AlmeidaMarcus AlmeidaLFootlockWorld Champ.ABS4F2014
7035Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusLPts: 2x2, AdvWorld ProABS4F2015
7162V. HonorioLPts: 0x0, AdvCopa Podio95KGGP2015
7744Rodolfo VieiraRodolfo VieiraLReferee DecisionADCC99KGF2015
9408Erberth SantosErberth SantosLPts: 7x0World Pro94KGF2016
9802Jackson SousaJackson SousaLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.94KG4F2016
9857Marcus AlmeidaMarcus AlmeidaLArmbarWorld Champ.ABS4F2016
9936Joao RochaJoao RochaLPts: 4x4, AdvIBJJF Pro GPABS4F2016
12693Andre GalvaoAndre GalvaoLPts: 2x0World Champ.88KGSF2017
13308Yuri SimoesYuri SimoesLPts: 2x0ADCC99KGF2017
4628Alexandre CeconiAlexandre CeconiWPts: 7x0Copa Podio88KGGP2013
4636Davi RamosDavi RamosWChoke from backCopa Podio88KGGP2013
4642Diogo SampaioDiogo SampaioWTriangleCopa Podio88KGGP2013
4644Travis StevensWPts: 9x2Copa Podio88KGSF2013
4646Diogo SampaioDiogo SampaioWPts: 4x2Copa Podio88KGF2013
4863Rodrigo FajardoRodrigo FajardoWPts: 7x0Rio Open88KGF2013
5216UnknownWBow and arrowPan AmericanABSR22014
5226Jackson SousaJackson SousaWSubmissionPan AmericanABSR32014
5228Diego HertzogWPointsPan AmericanABS4F2014
5438Lucas LepriLucas LepriWPointsBrasileiroABSSF2014
5456Renato CardosoRenato CardosoWAdvBrasileiro88KGF2014
5610Giovanne DeallemaWChoke from backWorld Champ.ABSR22014
5620L. PanzaWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.ABSR32014
5737J. JordanWPts: 42x2World Champ.94KGRDS2014
5740N. OliveiraWTriangle/armbarWorld Champ.94KG4F2014
5743D. SouzaWChoke from backWorld Champ.94KGSF2014
5744A. GalvaoWPts: 6x4World Champ.94KGF2014
6081Gregor GracieGregor GracieWPts: 10x0Copa Podio85KGGP2014
6084Erberth S.WPts: 5x0Copa Podio85KGGP2014
6088Thiago SaThiago SaWChoke from backCopa Podio85KGGP2014
6095Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansWPts: 7x2Copa Podio85KGSF2014
6096Luiz PanzaLuiz PanzaWPts: 2x2, AdvCopa Podio85KGF2014
6200Marlon MorcegoWBotinhaThe Team85KGRR2014
6837Paulo CesarWRNCADCC RJ88KGR12015
6838Emanuel NetoWRNCADCC RJ88KGR22015
6842Marlon JoseWRNCADCC RJ88KG8F2015
6845Delson HelenoDelson HelenoWRNCADCC RJ88KG4F2015
6846Victor EstimaVictor EstimaWPts: 2x0ADCC RJ88KGSF2015
6847I. BahienseWRNCADCC RJ88KGF2015
6979Erberth SantosErberth SantosWPts: 7x2World Pro95KGR12015
6983Felipe MotaFelipe MotaWTriangleWorld Pro95KG4F2015
6985Luiz PanzaLuiz PanzaWPts: 4x2World Pro95KGSF2015
6986Jackson SousaJackson SousaWPts: 8x2World Pro95KGF2015
7023Luiz PanzaLuiz PanzaWToe holdWorld ProABSR12015
7034Marcelo BernardoWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld ProABSR22015
7150Maks WiśniewskiWChoke from backCopa Podio95KGGP2015
7153Eduardo InojosaWChoke from backCopa Podio95KGGP2015
7156Delson HelenoDelson HelenoWPts: 7x3Copa Podio95KGGP2015
7164Tim SpriggsTim SpriggsWPts: 2x0Copa Podio95KGSF2015
7168V. HonorioWChoke from backCopa Podio95KGF2015
7733Roberto AlencarRoberto AlencarWPts: 3x0ADCC99KGR12015
7738Jimmy FriedrichWReverse triangleADCC99KG4F2015
7743Joao AssisJoao AssisWPts: 9x0ADCC99KGSF2015
8257Roberto TorralbasWKneebarNoGi Worlds94KG4F2015
8259Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaWEzekielNoGi Worlds94KGSF2015
8261Jackson SousaJackson SousaWPts: 2x0NoGi Worlds94KGF2015
8292Wilson ReisWilson ReisWMounted guillotineNoGi WorldsABSR12015
8294Patrick GaudioPatrick GaudioWArmbarNoGi WorldsABSR22015
8302Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaWToe HoldNoGi WorldsABS4F2015
8305DJ JacksonDJ JacksonWRNCNoGi WorldsABSSF2015
8307Matheus DinizMatheus DinizWPts: 10x2NoGi WorldsABSF2015
8351Yuri SimoesYuri SimoesWPts: 4x2Berkut 2ABSSPF2015
8761Josh HingerJosh HingerWChoke from backEuropean OpenABSR12016
8774Manoel NetoManoel NetoWChokeEuropean OpenABSR22016
8779Alan FinfouAlan FinfouWChoke from backEuropean OpenABS4F2016
8782Erberth SantosErberth SantosWChoke from backEuropean OpenABSSF2016
9239Guilherme AugustoGuilherme AugustoWPts: 2x0Marianas OpenABS4F2016
9241Terrence AflagueWArmbarMarianas OpenABSSF2016
9243Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusWPts: 4x2Marianas OpenABSF2016
9290Marcio AndreMarcio AndreWPts: 4x0World ProABSR22016
9298Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansWPts: 4x2World ProABS8F2016
9306Dany GerardDany GerardWInjuryWorld ProABS4F2016
9311Alexander TransAlexander TransWPts: 2x0World ProABSSF2016
9312Jose JuniorJose JuniorWN/AWorld ProABSF2016
9405Alexandro CeconiWPts: 2x0World Pro94KG4F2016
9407Andre GalvaoAndre GalvaoWPts: 4x0World Pro94KGSF2016
9796Eduardo InojosaWN/AWorld Champ.94KGR12016
9835Many DiazWPts: 2x0World Champ.ABSR22016
9855Alexander TransAlexander TransWPts: 2x0World Champ.ABS8F2016
10091Jackson SousaJackson SousaWChoke from backBerkut 3ABSSPF2016
10208Paulo GabrielWChoke from backBrasileiro Equipes94KGR12016
10513Alan FidelisWChoke from backGrand Slam Tokyo94KGSF2016
10514Alexandre RibeiroAlexandre RibeiroWPts: 4x2Grand Slam Tokyo94KGF2016
10782Igor MarquesWChoke from backGrand Slam RJ94KGR12016
10788Gustavo SaraivaWChoke from backGrand Slam RJ94KG4F2016
10791Marcus FernandesWBow and arrowGrand Slam RJ94KGSF2016
10793Alexandre RibeiroAlexandre RibeiroWPts: 2x0Grand Slam RJ94KGF2016
10863Samuel MoninWBow and arrowRoyal Rumble94KGSPF2016
11018Gordon RyanGordon RyanWRNCStudio 540 SPFABSSPF2016
12161Maciel TrindadeWChoke from backWP BR Qualifier94KG4F2017
12164Vicente CavalcantiWDarce chokeWP BR Qualifier94KGSF2017
12165Helton JoseHelton JoseWPts: 2x0WP BR Qualifier94KGF2017
12223Abdurakhman B.WPts: 8x2World Pro94KG4F2017
12225Alexandre RibeiroAlexandre RibeiroWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Pro94KGSF2017
12227Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiWChoke from backWorld Pro94KGF2017
12379Jacob GuerreoWChokeMarianasO82KG4F2017
12380Tanner RiceTanner RiceWPts: 7x2MarianasO82KGSF2017
12381Nick CalvaneseNick CalvaneseWChoke from backMarianasO82KGF2017
12382Isaque BahienseIsaque BahienseWDarce chokeMarianasABSSPF2017
12435Igor SilvaIgor SilvaWGuillotineACBJJ 595KG4F2017
12437Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiWPointsACBJJ 595KGSF2017
12438Erberth SantosErberth SantosWChoke from backACBJJ 595KGF2017
12675Henrique LimaWPts: 12x0World Champ.88KGR12017
12684Horlando MonteiroHorlando MonteiroWBow and arrowWorld Champ.88KG8F2017
12691Renato CardosoRenato CardosoWPts: 4x4, AdvWorld Champ.88KG4F2017
13293Y. OzawaWArmbarADCC99KGE12017
13301A. BilarovWPts: 5x0ADCC99KG4F2017
13305Rafael LovatoRafael LovatoWReferee DecisionADCC99KGSF2017
13359Celso ViniciusCelso ViniciusWPts: 6x0ADCCABSE12017
13367Victor HonorioVictor HonorioWPts: 12x0ADCCABS4F2017
13371Marcus AlmeidaMarcus AlmeidaWRNCADCCABSSF2017
13373Gordon RyanGordon RyanWPts: 6x0ADCCABSF2017
13924Gutemberg PereiraGutemberg PereiraWCalf slicerACB JJ 995KG4F2017
13927Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaWArm in guillotineACB JJ 995KGSF2017
13928Abdurakhman BilarovWArm in guillotineACB JJ 995KGF2017

Felipe Pena vs Felipe Sagat

Felipe Pena vs Charles Negromonte

Felipe Pena vs Thiago Almeida

 

