Felipe Pena, also known as Felipe “Preguiça” is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competitor and representative of the Gracie Barra – Belo Horizonte academy, as well as a black belt under Marcelo Azevedo. Pena is widely regarded as one of the top jiu jitsu competitors of his generation, a status cemented through his many wins in events such as the ADCC, Copa Pódio’s HW GP, Brazilian Nationals (Brasileiro) and Abu Dhabi Pro championship. Preguiça is also the younger brother of another well known grappler: Augusto “Tio Chico” Carsalade.

Felipe “Preguiça” Pena Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Felipe Carsalade Pena

Nickname: “Preguiça” means lazy, or sloth. The nickname was given by Vinicus “Draculino” when Felipe Pena started practising jiu jitsu as a teenager, the reason being he was very lazy and slow from being overweight. The nickname ended up motivating Felipe to train harder.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Vinicius Magalhães > Marcelo Azevedo > Felipe Pena

Main Achievements:

ADCC Champion (2017*)

IBJJF World Champion ( 2014 black, 2012 brown, 2011** purple)

black, 2012 brown, 2011** purple) IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2015**)

IBJJF Pan American Champion (2012 brown, 2011 purple)

IBJJF European Open Champion (2016* black, 2012 brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2017/2016*/2015)

UAEJJF Grand Slam – Tokyo Champion (2016)

UAEJJF Grand Slam – Rio de Janeiro Champion (2016)

Copa Podio HW Champion (2015/2014)

Marianas Invitational Champion (2017**/2016)

IBJJF South American Champion (2012**/2011** brown)

CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2014** black, 2012 brown)

ADCC Brazilian Trials Champion (2015)

ADCC Finals Runner-up (2015)

IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2012* brown)

CBJJ Brazilian Championship Runner-up (2010 purple)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2017)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

2014 Stripped of title

Favorite Technique/Position: Open guard & Back Attacks

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88kg/194lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Felipe Pena “Preguiça” Biography

Felipe Pena was born on October 19, 1991 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

At the age of 14 – influenced by his older brother Augusto Vieira Carsalade, Preguiça started training jiu jitsu. Felipe’s first coach was Mauro Gerald, the man in charge of the kids program at Gracie Barra Belo Horizonte. Once Pena reached the blue belt level his tuition was taken over by both Marcelo “Uirapuru” and Sérgio Benini, leaders of the adult team.

Training in a very competition focused academy such as Gracie Barra BH, Felipe Preguiça was also driven to the many tournament outlets available throughout the year. His repeated success on the mats led to Pena’s decision of following a career as a professional grappler.

Through his own hard work, dedication and natural talent, Felipe quickly started making his mark in the sport by winning important tournaments at purple belt and brown belt. While piling-up gold medals, Felipe trained not only at the Belo Horizonte headquarters, but also travelled to the United States on many occasions to work with another BJJ legend in Romulo Barral, at Gracie Barra Northridge (California).

Pena’s repeated success led to his black belt by the end of 2012 from the hands of head GB-BH instructor Vinícius “Draculino” and Marcelo Azevedo (Uirapuru).

On May 2015 Felipe Pena was suspended by the IBJJF (international jiu jitsu federation) for a failed banned substances test during the World Championship. After the 1 year suspension Preguiça returned stronger than ever, conquering tournaments such as the European Open, the Abu Dhabi Pro, Marianas Open, UAEJJF Tokio and Rio de Janeiro Grand Slams to name a few.

These aforementioned victories while competing in jiu jitsu’s professional circuit throughout 2016, earned him the #1 spot as BJJ’s top earner. This according to an assessment published by BJJ Heroes on December that year.

