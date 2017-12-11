Felipe Pena, also known as Felipe “Preguiça” is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competitor and representative of the Gracie Barra – Belo Horizonte academy, as well as a black belt under Marcelo Azevedo. Pena is widely regarded as one of the top jiu jitsu competitors of his generation, a status cemented through his many wins in events such as the ADCC, Copa Pódio’s HW GP, Brazilian Nationals (Brasileiro) and Abu Dhabi Pro championship. Preguiça is also the younger brother of another well known grappler: Augusto “Tio Chico” Carsalade. Felipe “Preguiça” Pena Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Felipe Carsalade Pena Nickname: “Preguiça” means lazy, or sloth. The nickname was given by Vinicus “Draculino” when Felipe Pena started practising jiu jitsu as a teenager, the reason being he was very lazy and slow from being overweight. The nickname ended up motivating Felipe to train harder. Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Vinicius Magalhães > Marcelo Azevedo > Felipe Pena Main Achievements: ADCC Champion (2017*) IBJJF World Champion (2014 black, 2012 brown, 2011** purple) IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2015**) IBJJF Pan American Champion (2012 brown, 2011 purple) IBJJF European Open Champion (2016* black, 2012 brown) UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2017/2016*/2015) UAEJJF Grand Slam – Tokyo Champion (2016) UAEJJF Grand Slam – Rio de Janeiro Champion (2016) Copa Podio HW Champion (2015/2014) Marianas Invitational Champion (2017**/2016) IBJJF South American Champion (2012**/2011** brown) CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2014** black, 2012 brown) ADCC Brazilian Trials Champion (2015) ADCC Finals Runner-up (2015) IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2012* brown) CBJJ Brazilian Championship Runner-up (2010 purple) IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2017) * Absolute ** Weight and absolute 2014 Stripped of title Favorite Technique/Position: Open guard & Back Attacks Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88kg/194lbs) Team/Association: Gracie Barra Felipe Pena “Preguiça” Biography Felipe Pena was born on October 19, 1991 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. At the age of 14 – influenced by his older brother Augusto Vieira Carsalade, Preguiça started training jiu jitsu. Felipe’s first coach was Mauro Gerald, the man in charge of the kids program at Gracie Barra Belo Horizonte. Once Pena reached the blue belt level his tuition was taken over by both Marcelo “Uirapuru” and Sérgio Benini, leaders of the adult team. Training in a very competition focused academy such as Gracie Barra BH, Felipe Preguiça was also driven to the many tournament outlets available throughout the year. His repeated success on the mats led to Pena’s decision of following a career as a professional grappler. Through his own hard work, dedication and natural talent, Felipe quickly started making his mark in the sport by winning important tournaments at purple belt and brown belt. While piling-up gold medals, Felipe trained not only at the Belo Horizonte headquarters, but also travelled to the United States on many occasions to work with another BJJ legend in Romulo Barral, at Gracie Barra Northridge (California). Pena’s repeated success led to his black belt by the end of 2012 from the hands of head GB-BH instructor Vinícius “Draculino” and Marcelo Azevedo (Uirapuru). On May 2015 Felipe Pena was suspended by the IBJJF (international jiu jitsu federation) for a failed banned substances test during the World Championship. After the 1 year suspension Preguiça returned stronger than ever, conquering tournaments such as the European Open, the Abu Dhabi Pro, Marianas Open, UAEJJF Tokio and Rio de Janeiro Grand Slams to name a few. These aforementioned victories while competing in jiu jitsu’s professional circuit throughout 2016, earned him the #1 spot as BJJ’s top earner. This according to an assessment published by BJJ Heroes on December that year. Felipe Pena Grappling Record 105 WINS BY POINTS 44 (42%) BY ADVANTAGES 5 (5%) BY SUBMISSION 54 (51%) BY DECISION 2 (2%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 54 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Choke from back 35 19 #86e620 RNC 15 8 #5AD3D1 Bow and arrow 7 4 #d1212a Armbar 6 3 #fad11b Arm in guillotine 4 2 #f58822 Toe hold 4 2 #224aba Choke 4 2 #ff9124 Darce choke 4 2 #bf1f6c Triangle 4 2 #22c9a5 Submission 2 1 #fad223 Triangle/armbar 2 1 #03861f Botinha 2 1 #039a1f Reverse triangle 2 1 #03b41f Kneebar 2 1 #03c61f Ezekiel 2 1 #03d61f Mounted guillotine 2 1 #03f61f Injury 2 1 #82ff5f Guillotine 2 1 #a4ff5f Calf slicer 2 1 54 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 15 LOSSES BY POINTS 6 (40%) BY ADVANTAGES 4 (27%) BY SUBMISSION 3 (20%) BY DECISION 2 (13%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Armbar 67 2 #86e620 Footlock 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Felipe Pena Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 4546Renato CardosoRenato CardosoLPointsPan American88KGR120134813Murilo SantanaMurilo SantanaLArmbarBrasileiro CBJJE88KGNA20134866Leandro LoLeandro LoLPts: 0x0, AdvRio OpenABSSF20135046Eduardo TellesEduardo TellesLPts: 6x2NoGi Worlds88KGF20135233Andre GalvaoAndre GalvaoLPts: 4x2Pan AmericanABSSF20145624Marcus AlmeidaMarcus AlmeidaLFootlockWorld Champ.ABS4F20147035Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusLPts: 2x2, AdvWorld ProABS4F20157162V. HonorioLPts: 0x0, AdvCopa Podio95KGGP20157744Rodolfo VieiraRodolfo VieiraLReferee DecisionADCC99KGF20159408Erberth SantosErberth SantosLPts: 7x0World Pro94KGF20169802Jackson SousaJackson SousaLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.94KG4F20169857Marcus AlmeidaMarcus AlmeidaLArmbarWorld Champ.ABS4F20169936Joao RochaJoao RochaLPts: 4x4, AdvIBJJF Pro GPABS4F201612693Andre GalvaoAndre GalvaoLPts: 2x0World Champ.88KGSF201713308Yuri SimoesYuri SimoesLPts: 2x0ADCC99KGF20174628Alexandre CeconiAlexandre CeconiWPts: 7x0Copa Podio88KGGP20134636Davi RamosDavi RamosWChoke from backCopa Podio88KGGP20134642Diogo SampaioDiogo SampaioWTriangleCopa Podio88KGGP20134644Travis StevensWPts: 9x2Copa Podio88KGSF20134646Diogo SampaioDiogo SampaioWPts: 4x2Copa Podio88KGF20134863Rodrigo FajardoRodrigo FajardoWPts: 7x0Rio Open88KGF20135216UnknownWBow and arrowPan AmericanABSR220145226Jackson SousaJackson SousaWSubmissionPan AmericanABSR320145228Diego HertzogWPointsPan AmericanABS4F20145438Lucas LepriLucas LepriWPointsBrasileiroABSSF20145456Renato CardosoRenato CardosoWAdvBrasileiro88KGF20145610Giovanne DeallemaWChoke from backWorld Champ.ABSR220145620L. PanzaWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.ABSR320145737J. JordanWPts: 42x2World Champ.94KGRDS20145740N. OliveiraWTriangle/armbarWorld Champ.94KG4F20145743D. SouzaWChoke from backWorld Champ.94KGSF20145744A. GalvaoWPts: 6x4World Champ.94KGF20146081Gregor GracieGregor GracieWPts: 10x0Copa Podio85KGGP20146084Erberth S.WPts: 5x0Copa Podio85KGGP20146088Thiago SaThiago SaWChoke from backCopa Podio85KGGP20146095Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansWPts: 7x2Copa Podio85KGSF20146096Luiz PanzaLuiz PanzaWPts: 2x2, AdvCopa Podio85KGF20146200Marlon MorcegoWBotinhaThe Team85KGRR20146837Paulo CesarWRNCADCC RJ88KGR120156838Emanuel NetoWRNCADCC RJ88KGR220156842Marlon JoseWRNCADCC RJ88KG8F20156845Delson HelenoDelson HelenoWRNCADCC RJ88KG4F20156846Victor EstimaVictor EstimaWPts: 2x0ADCC RJ88KGSF20156847I. BahienseWRNCADCC RJ88KGF20156979Erberth SantosErberth SantosWPts: 7x2World Pro95KGR120156983Felipe MotaFelipe MotaWTriangleWorld Pro95KG4F20156985Luiz PanzaLuiz PanzaWPts: 4x2World Pro95KGSF20156986Jackson SousaJackson SousaWPts: 8x2World Pro95KGF20157023Luiz PanzaLuiz PanzaWToe holdWorld ProABSR120157034Marcelo BernardoWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld ProABSR220157150Maks WiśniewskiWChoke from backCopa Podio95KGGP20157153Eduardo InojosaWChoke from backCopa Podio95KGGP20157156Delson HelenoDelson HelenoWPts: 7x3Copa Podio95KGGP20157164Tim SpriggsTim SpriggsWPts: 2x0Copa Podio95KGSF20157168V. HonorioWChoke from backCopa Podio95KGF20157733Roberto AlencarRoberto AlencarWPts: 3x0ADCC99KGR120157738Jimmy FriedrichWReverse triangleADCC99KG4F20157743Joao AssisJoao AssisWPts: 9x0ADCC99KGSF20158257Roberto TorralbasWKneebarNoGi Worlds94KG4F20158259Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaWEzekielNoGi Worlds94KGSF20158261Jackson SousaJackson SousaWPts: 2x0NoGi Worlds94KGF20158292Wilson ReisWilson ReisWMounted guillotineNoGi WorldsABSR120158294Patrick GaudioPatrick GaudioWArmbarNoGi WorldsABSR220158302Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaWToe HoldNoGi WorldsABS4F20158305DJ JacksonDJ JacksonWRNCNoGi WorldsABSSF20158307Matheus DinizMatheus DinizWPts: 10x2NoGi WorldsABSF20158351Yuri SimoesYuri SimoesWPts: 4x2Berkut 2ABSSPF20158761Josh HingerJosh HingerWChoke from backEuropean OpenABSR120168774Manoel NetoManoel NetoWChokeEuropean OpenABSR220168779Alan FinfouAlan FinfouWChoke from backEuropean OpenABS4F20168782Erberth SantosErberth SantosWChoke from backEuropean OpenABSSF20169239Guilherme AugustoGuilherme AugustoWPts: 2x0Marianas OpenABS4F20169241Terrence AflagueWArmbarMarianas OpenABSSF20169243Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusWPts: 4x2Marianas OpenABSF20169290Marcio AndreMarcio AndreWPts: 4x0World ProABSR220169298Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansWPts: 4x2World ProABS8F20169306Dany GerardDany GerardWInjuryWorld ProABS4F20169311Alexander TransAlexander TransWPts: 2x0World ProABSSF20169312Jose JuniorJose JuniorWN/AWorld ProABSF20169405Alexandro CeconiWPts: 2x0World Pro94KG4F20169407Andre GalvaoAndre GalvaoWPts: 4x0World Pro94KGSF20169796Eduardo InojosaWN/AWorld Champ.94KGR120169835Many DiazWPts: 2x0World Champ.ABSR220169855Alexander TransAlexander TransWPts: 2x0World Champ.ABS8F201610091Jackson SousaJackson SousaWChoke from backBerkut 3ABSSPF201610208Paulo GabrielWChoke from backBrasileiro Equipes94KGR1201610513Alan FidelisWChoke from backGrand Slam Tokyo94KGSF201610514Alexandre RibeiroAlexandre RibeiroWPts: 4x2Grand Slam Tokyo94KGF201610782Igor MarquesWChoke from backGrand Slam RJ94KGR1201610788Gustavo SaraivaWChoke from backGrand Slam RJ94KG4F201610791Marcus FernandesWBow and arrowGrand Slam RJ94KGSF201610793Alexandre RibeiroAlexandre RibeiroWPts: 2x0Grand Slam RJ94KGF201610863Samuel MoninWBow and arrowRoyal Rumble94KGSPF201611018Gordon RyanGordon RyanWRNCStudio 540 SPFABSSPF201612161Maciel TrindadeWChoke from backWP BR Qualifier94KG4F201712164Vicente CavalcantiWDarce chokeWP BR Qualifier94KGSF201712165Helton JoseHelton JoseWPts: 2x0WP BR Qualifier94KGF201712223Abdurakhman B.WPts: 8x2World Pro94KG4F201712225Alexandre RibeiroAlexandre RibeiroWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Pro94KGSF201712227Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiWChoke from backWorld Pro94KGF201712379Jacob GuerreoWChokeMarianasO82KG4F201712380Tanner RiceTanner RiceWPts: 7x2MarianasO82KGSF201712381Nick CalvaneseNick CalvaneseWChoke from backMarianasO82KGF201712382Isaque BahienseIsaque BahienseWDarce chokeMarianasABSSPF201712435Igor SilvaIgor SilvaWGuillotineACBJJ 595KG4F201712437Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiWPointsACBJJ 595KGSF201712438Erberth SantosErberth SantosWChoke from backACBJJ 595KGF201712675Henrique LimaWPts: 12x0World Champ.88KGR1201712684Horlando MonteiroHorlando MonteiroWBow and arrowWorld Champ.88KG8F201712691Renato CardosoRenato CardosoWPts: 4x4, AdvWorld Champ.88KG4F201713293Y. OzawaWArmbarADCC99KGE1201713301A. BilarovWPts: 5x0ADCC99KG4F201713305Rafael LovatoRafael LovatoWReferee DecisionADCC99KGSF201713359Celso ViniciusCelso ViniciusWPts: 6x0ADCCABSE1201713367Victor HonorioVictor HonorioWPts: 12x0ADCCABS4F201713371Marcus AlmeidaMarcus AlmeidaWRNCADCCABSSF201713373Gordon RyanGordon RyanWPts: 6x0ADCCABSF201713924Gutemberg PereiraGutemberg PereiraWCalf slicerACB JJ 995KG4F201713927Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaWArm in guillotineACB JJ 995KGSF201713928Abdurakhman BilarovWArm in guillotineACB JJ 995KGF2017 Felipe Pena vs Felipe Sagat Felipe Pena vs Charles Negromonte Felipe Pena vs Thiago Almeida