Fellipe Trovo is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under André Ushirobira, being also a representative of Rômulo Barral and his branch of the Gracie Barra team in this sport/martial art’s international circuit, a team he joined in 2018. Pointed out as one of the rising stars in São Paulo by BJJ Heroes (2017) Fellipe is widely regarded as one of the most talented BJJ competitors of his generation, a reputation he earned through his many important wins on the mats, particularly at the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pans and Brazilian Nationals as a brown belt.

Fellipe Trovo Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Fellipe Ubaiz Trovo

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > André Pederneiras > Robson Moura > André Ushirobira > Fellipe Trovo

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Mexico City Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF Mexico City Open 3rd Place (2018*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF Pans Champion (2015 brown)

CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF São Paulo Champion (2017/2016 brown)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2015** brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard and Crucifix Position

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Fellipe Trovo Biography

Fellipe Trovo was born on February 9, 1995 in Ribeirão Preto – a municipality located in the northeastern region of São Paulo state, Brazil where he grew up.

Throughout his childhood and preadolescence Fellipe’s life was embedded in more traditional sporting activities such as football (soccer) and swimming, however he had never heard of jiu jitsu. In his mid teens Trovo heard of a BJJ academy located in his neighborhood and decided to give it a try, enjoying the martial art from his very first class.

André Ushirobira‘s gym was where Fellipe started, which by coincidence was organizing it’s yearly internal tournament on the week that he joined. Being a natural born competitor Trovo signed on to the competition, and although he only had one week to prepare, he ended up winning his belt/weight class – an achievement that further galvanized Trovo’s interest in grappling.

From the very start Fellipe’s focus in developing his jiu jitsu skills was unrivaled at the gym, training regularly 5 to 6 hours per day. His hard work always well supported by his instructor, coach Ushirobira who was tireless in providing support to the young athlete.

Trovo climbed the ranks of jiu jitsu while earning numerous medals at a state, national and international level. The work led him to his black belt, earned on December 2017 after 3 hard fought years in the brown belt division.

After receiving his black belt Fellipe Trovo felt that in order to be successful in the sport’s toughest division, he needed to exceed his limits. Something that was very hard to achieve if training at a small gym such as Andre Ushirobira’s academy. The young black belt was a great fan of Rômulo Barral, both his game as an athlete and his work as a coach at Gracie Barra. Believing his gym would be the perfect environment to push him towards his goals, Trovo decided to swap teams in 2018.

Fellipe Trovo Grappling Record 3 WINS BY POINTS

1 ( 33 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 67 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Armbar 50 1 #86e620 Choke 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 2 LOSSES BY POINTS

2 ( 100 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Fellipe Trovo Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 14427 Igor Schneider Igor Schneider L Pts: 7x0 ACB S. American O95KG 4F 2018 14552 Sergio Rios L Points Mexico Winter Open ABS SF 2018 14425 Unknown W Armbar ACB S. American O95KG R1 2018 14547 Rodrigo Kim W Pts: 9x0 Mexico Winter Open 100KG F 2018 14550 Eduardo Botega W Choke Mexico Winter Open ABS 4F 2018

Fellipe Trovo vs Cleyton Rafael

