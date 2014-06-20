Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Lachlan Giles
Lachlan Giles

Lachlan Giles is an Australian grappler and black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under John Simon, having also worked extensively with Tyrone Crosse as well as Thiago Stefanutti. Known as one of the top Aussie competitors of his generation – a reputation earned through podium placements in prestigious tournaments which include the IBJJF World No-Gi Championship, Pan Pacific Championship, Boa Super 8 and Eddie Bravo Invitational, Lachlan Giles is also revered for his work as a grappling coach, aiding athletes such as Livia Gluchowska and Craig Jones.

Lachlan Giles Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Lachlan Sven McDonald Giles

Nickname: Giles is sometimes referenced by his training partners as Velachiraptor. A mixture or Lachlan and velociraptor.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio GracieCarlos Gracie Jr > Jean Jacques Machado / Rigan Machado > John Will > John Simon > Lachlan Giles

Main Achievements:

  • ADCC Asia & Oceania Trials Champion (2015/2017)
  • IBJJF Pan Pacific Champion (2016**/2017**)
  • IBJJF Pan Pacific No-Gi Champion (2016**/2017**)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2017)
  • Boa Super 8 1st Edition 2nd Place (2015)
  • Boa Super 8 2nd Edition 2nd Place (2015)
  • EBI 5 3rd Place (2015)

Favorite Position/Technique: Crucifix Armbar/Inside Heel-Hook

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Absolute MMA

Lachlan Giles Biography

Lachlan Giles was born on June 17, in Melbourne the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria.

Inspired by Jet Li’s martial arts films, during his teens Lachlan joined a kung fu class. About 1 year into his martial arts training Giles saw a tape on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC I) and was immediately in awe of Royce Gracie‘s jiu jitsu technique. Believing this was the best form of self defense for himself, 15 year old Lachlan decided to join a BJJ academy, slowly distancing himself from kung fu throughout the months that followed to focus solely on his grappling.

Giles’ first BJJ instructor was Tyrone Crosse, a coach that developed the young Australian from white to purple belt. Unfortunately for Lachlan, this was a time when he was forced to stop his training due to a severe knee injury. Upon his return (one year later) his local club had suffered a few changes and there was a new coach taking care of the workgroup, his name was John Simon.

Simon awarded Lachlan his brown and black belts (2012), but was forced to retire due to an injury soon after. At the time Giles had already initiated his coaching career, a job he started in early 2013 at Renegade MMA (1 class per week). His new vocation quickly progressed to a regular morning classes at the Absolute MMA academy located in the Melbourne City Center (CBD), a gym that had Thiago Stefanutti as a head coach – Thiago quickly became a strong influence in Lachlan’s jiu jitsu game, awarding him his first BB degree.

After showing his talents as a jiu jitsu coach at CBD, when the Absolute MMA association opened a second branch in St Kilda (2014) they invited Giles to be the instructor. An offer accepted by Lachlan.

From the St Kilda location Lachlan worked with numerous successful grapplers, including big names such as Livia Gluchowska and Craig Jones. While developing his well praised jiu jitsu program at Absolute MMA and growing himself as a competitor – particularly in the no-gi mainstream circuit, Giles also achieved a Phd in physiotherapy, complete on December 2016, having 4 peer reviewed publications focusing on patellofemoral pain.

Lachlan Giles Grappling Record

19 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    7 (37%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (16%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (42%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (5%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Lachlan Giles Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
6524William DiasLAdvBoa Super 885KG4F2015
6533Roberto SatoshiRoberto SatoshiLChokeBoa Super 877KGF2015
7775Gilbert BurnsGilbert BurnsLArmbarADCC77KGR12015
7859Leon AmancioLPts: 2x0Boa Super 870KGF2015
9759JT TorresJT TorresLChoke from backWorld Champ.76KGR22016
10659Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeLPts: 8x4NoGi Worlds79KG4F2016
12722Otavio SousaOtavio SousaLMounted X chokeWorld Champ.82KG8F2017
13401JT TorresJT TorresLPts: 3x0ADCC77KGE12017
14083AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmLPts: 2x0NoGi Worlds73KGSF2017
14172Flavio ViannaLPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam AD77KGF2018
6529Marcio LemosWCrucifix armbarBoa Super 877KG4F2015
6531Leo ArrudaWReferee DecisionBoa Super 877KGSF2015
7857Edwin NajmiEdwin NajmiWPts: 4x4, AdvBoa Super 870KG4F2015
7858Peter VelaWArmbarBoa Super 870KGSF2015
8581Nathan OrchardWPointsEBI 570KGR12015
9753Renan BorgesWAmericanaWorld Champ.76KGR12016
9898William DiasWChoke from backPan Pacific82KGRR2016
9899William DiasWPts: 4x2Pan Pacific82KGF2016
12713Samuel SnowWPts: 5x0World Champ.82KGR12017
13463Tyrone CoppedgeWAnaconda chokePan Pacific82KGSF2017
13464Diego ColinoWPts: 10x0Pan Pacific82KGF2017
13465Michael TohmeWCrucifix armbarPan PacificABSSF2017
13466Robert FriasWRNCPan PacificABSF2017
14073David GarmoWCrucifix armbarNoGi Worlds73KGR12017
14081Frederico AugustoWPts: 6x2NoGi Worlds73KG4F2017
14170Raphael MelloWPts: 4x0Grand Slam AD77KG4F2018
14171Julio AnjosJulio AnjosWPts: 2x2, AdvGrand Slam AD77KGSF2018
14625Renato SilvaWPts: 3x0Continental Pro85KGRR2018
14626Burak SarmanWPts: 2x2, AdvContinental Pro85KGF2018

Lachlan Giles vs Edwin Najmi

