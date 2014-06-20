Lachlan Giles is an Australian grappler and black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under John Simon, having also worked extensively with Tyrone Crosse as well as Thiago Stefanutti. Known as one of the top Aussie competitors of his generation – a reputation earned through podium placements in prestigious tournaments which include the IBJJF World No-Gi Championship, Pan Pacific Championship, Boa Super 8 and Eddie Bravo Invitational, Lachlan Giles is also revered for his work as a grappling coach, aiding athletes such as Livia Gluchowska and Craig Jones.

Lachlan Giles Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Lachlan Sven McDonald Giles

Nickname: Giles is sometimes referenced by his training partners as Velachiraptor. A mixture or Lachlan and velociraptor.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Jean Jacques Machado / Rigan Machado > John Will > John Simon > Lachlan Giles

Main Achievements:

ADCC Asia & Oceania Trials Champion (2015/2017)

IBJJF Pan Pacific Champion (2016**/2017**)

IBJJF Pan Pacific No-Gi Champion (2016**/2017**)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2017)

Boa Super 8 1st Edition 2nd Place (2015)

Boa Super 8 2nd Edition 2nd Place (2015)

EBI 5 3rd Place (2015)

Favorite Position/Technique: Crucifix Armbar/Inside Heel-Hook

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Absolute MMA

Lachlan Giles Biography

Lachlan Giles was born on June 17, in Melbourne the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria.

Inspired by Jet Li’s martial arts films, during his teens Lachlan joined a kung fu class. About 1 year into his martial arts training Giles saw a tape on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC I) and was immediately in awe of Royce Gracie‘s jiu jitsu technique. Believing this was the best form of self defense for himself, 15 year old Lachlan decided to join a BJJ academy, slowly distancing himself from kung fu throughout the months that followed to focus solely on his grappling.

Giles’ first BJJ instructor was Tyrone Crosse, a coach that developed the young Australian from white to purple belt. Unfortunately for Lachlan, this was a time when he was forced to stop his training due to a severe knee injury. Upon his return (one year later) his local club had suffered a few changes and there was a new coach taking care of the workgroup, his name was John Simon.

Simon awarded Lachlan his brown and black belts (2012), but was forced to retire due to an injury soon after. At the time Giles had already initiated his coaching career, a job he started in early 2013 at Renegade MMA (1 class per week). His new vocation quickly progressed to a regular morning classes at the Absolute MMA academy located in the Melbourne City Center (CBD), a gym that had Thiago Stefanutti as a head coach – Thiago quickly became a strong influence in Lachlan’s jiu jitsu game, awarding him his first BB degree.

After showing his talents as a jiu jitsu coach at CBD, when the Absolute MMA association opened a second branch in St Kilda (2014) they invited Giles to be the instructor. An offer accepted by Lachlan.

From the St Kilda location Lachlan worked with numerous successful grapplers, including big names such as Livia Gluchowska and Craig Jones. While developing his well praised jiu jitsu program at Absolute MMA and growing himself as a competitor – particularly in the no-gi mainstream circuit, Giles also achieved a Phd in physiotherapy, complete on December 2016, having 4 peer reviewed publications focusing on patellofemoral pain.

Lachlan Giles Grappling Record 19 WINS BY POINTS

7 ( 37 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

3 ( 16 %)

BY SUBMISSION

8 ( 42 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 5 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Crucifix armbar 38 3 #86e620 Armbar 13 1 #5AD3D1 Americana 13 1 #d1212a Choke from back 13 1 #fad11b Anaconda choke 13 1 #f58822 RNC 13 1 8 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 10 LOSSES BY POINTS

4 ( 40 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

2 ( 20 %)

BY SUBMISSION

4 ( 40 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Choke 25 1 #86e620 Armbar 25 1 #5AD3D1 Choke from back 25 1 #d1212a Mounted X choke 25 1 4 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS Lachlan Giles Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 6524 William Dias L Adv Boa Super 8 85KG 4F 2015 6533 Roberto Satoshi Roberto Satoshi L Choke Boa Super 8 77KG F 2015 7775 Gilbert Burns Gilbert Burns L Armbar ADCC 77KG R1 2015 7859 Leon Amancio L Pts: 2x0 Boa Super 8 70KG F 2015 9759 JT Torres JT Torres L Choke from back World Champ. 76KG R2 2016 10659 Francisco Iturralde Francisco Iturralde L Pts: 8x4 NoGi Worlds 79KG 4F 2016 12722 Otavio Sousa Otavio Sousa L Mounted X choke World Champ. 82KG 8F 2017 13401 JT Torres JT Torres L Pts: 3x0 ADCC 77KG E1 2017 14083 AJ Agazarm AJ Agazarm L Pts: 2x0 NoGi Worlds 73KG SF 2017 14172 Flavio Vianna L Pts: 0x0, Adv Grand Slam AD 77KG F 2018 6529 Marcio Lemos W Crucifix armbar Boa Super 8 77KG 4F 2015 6531 Leo Arruda W Referee Decision Boa Super 8 77KG SF 2015 7857 Edwin Najmi Edwin Najmi W Pts: 4x4, Adv Boa Super 8 70KG 4F 2015 7858 Peter Vela W Armbar Boa Super 8 70KG SF 2015 8581 Nathan Orchard W Points EBI 5 70KG R1 2015 9753 Renan Borges W Americana World Champ. 76KG R1 2016 9898 William Dias W Choke from back Pan Pacific 82KG RR 2016 9899 William Dias W Pts: 4x2 Pan Pacific 82KG F 2016 12713 Samuel Snow W Pts: 5x0 World Champ. 82KG R1 2017 13463 Tyrone Coppedge W Anaconda choke Pan Pacific 82KG SF 2017 13464 Diego Colino W Pts: 10x0 Pan Pacific 82KG F 2017 13465 Michael Tohme W Crucifix armbar Pan Pacific ABS SF 2017 13466 Robert Frias W RNC Pan Pacific ABS F 2017 14073 David Garmo W Crucifix armbar NoGi Worlds 73KG R1 2017 14081 Frederico Augusto W Pts: 6x2 NoGi Worlds 73KG 4F 2017 14170 Raphael Mello W Pts: 4x0 Grand Slam AD 77KG 4F 2018 14171 Julio Anjos Julio Anjos W Pts: 2x2, Adv Grand Slam AD 77KG SF 2018 14625 Renato Silva W Pts: 3x0 Continental Pro 85KG RR 2018 14626 Burak Sarman W Pts: 2x2, Adv Continental Pro 85KG F 2018

Lachlan Giles vs Edwin Najmi

