Lachlan Giles is an Australian grappler and black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under John Simon, having also worked extensively with Tyrone Crosse as well as Thiago Stefanutti. Known as one of the top Aussie competitors of his generation – a reputation earned through podium placements in prestigious tournaments which include the IBJJF World No-Gi Championship, Pan Pacific Championship, Boa Super 8 and Eddie Bravo Invitational, Lachlan Giles is also revered for his work as a grappling coach, aiding athletes such as Livia Gluchowska and Craig Jones. Lachlan Giles Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Lachlan Sven McDonald Giles Nickname: Giles is sometimes referenced by his training partners as Velachiraptor. A mixture or Lachlan and velociraptor. Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Jean Jacques Machado / Rigan Machado > John Will > John Simon > Lachlan Giles Main Achievements: ADCC Asia & Oceania Trials Champion (2015/2017) IBJJF Pan Pacific Champion (2016**/2017**) IBJJF Pan Pacific No-Gi Champion (2016**/2017**) IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2017) Boa Super 8 1st Edition 2nd Place (2015) Boa Super 8 2nd Edition 2nd Place (2015) EBI 5 3rd Place (2015) Favorite Position/Technique: Crucifix Armbar/Inside Heel-Hook Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs) Team/Association: Absolute MMA Lachlan Giles Biography Lachlan Giles was born on June 17, in Melbourne the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria. Inspired by Jet Li’s martial arts films, during his teens Lachlan joined a kung fu class. About 1 year into his martial arts training Giles saw a tape on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC I) and was immediately in awe of Royce Gracie‘s jiu jitsu technique. Believing this was the best form of self defense for himself, 15 year old Lachlan decided to join a BJJ academy, slowly distancing himself from kung fu throughout the months that followed to focus solely on his grappling. Giles’ first BJJ instructor was Tyrone Crosse, a coach that developed the young Australian from white to purple belt. Unfortunately for Lachlan, this was a time when he was forced to stop his training due to a severe knee injury. Upon his return (one year later) his local club had suffered a few changes and there was a new coach taking care of the workgroup, his name was John Simon. Simon awarded Lachlan his brown and black belts (2012), but was forced to retire due to an injury soon after. At the time Giles had already initiated his coaching career, a job he started in early 2013 at Renegade MMA (1 class per week). His new vocation quickly progressed to a regular morning classes at the Absolute MMA academy located in the Melbourne City Center (CBD), a gym that had Thiago Stefanutti as a head coach – Thiago quickly became a strong influence in Lachlan’s jiu jitsu game, awarding him his first BB degree. After showing his talents as a jiu jitsu coach at CBD, when the Absolute MMA association opened a second branch in St Kilda (2014) they invited Giles to be the instructor. An offer accepted by Lachlan. From the St Kilda location Lachlan worked with numerous successful grapplers, including big names such as Livia Gluchowska and Craig Jones. While developing his well praised jiu jitsu program at Absolute MMA and growing himself as a competitor – particularly in the no-gi mainstream circuit, Giles also achieved a Phd in physiotherapy, complete on December 2016, having 4 peer reviewed publications focusing on patellofemoral pain. Lachlan Giles Grappling Record 19 WINS BY POINTS 7 (37%) BY ADVANTAGES 3 (16%) BY SUBMISSION 8 (42%) BY DECISION 1 (5%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 8 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Crucifix armbar 38 3 #86e620 Armbar 13 1 #5AD3D1 Americana 13 1 #d1212a Choke from back 13 1 #fad11b Anaconda choke 13 1 #f58822 RNC 13 1 8 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 10 LOSSES BY POINTS 4 (40%) BY ADVANTAGES 2 (20%) BY SUBMISSION 4 (40%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Choke 25 1 #86e620 Armbar 25 1 #5AD3D1 Choke from back 25 1 #d1212a Mounted X choke 25 1 4 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Lachlan Giles Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 6524William DiasLAdvBoa Super 885KG4F20156533Roberto SatoshiRoberto SatoshiLChokeBoa Super 877KGF20157775Gilbert BurnsGilbert BurnsLArmbarADCC77KGR120157859Leon AmancioLPts: 2x0Boa Super 870KGF20159759JT TorresJT TorresLChoke from backWorld Champ.76KGR2201610659Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeLPts: 8x4NoGi Worlds79KG4F201612722Otavio SousaOtavio SousaLMounted X chokeWorld Champ.82KG8F201713401JT TorresJT TorresLPts: 3x0ADCC77KGE1201714083AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmLPts: 2x0NoGi Worlds73KGSF201714172Flavio ViannaLPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam AD77KGF20186529Marcio LemosWCrucifix armbarBoa Super 877KG4F20156531Leo ArrudaWReferee DecisionBoa Super 877KGSF20157857Edwin NajmiEdwin NajmiWPts: 4x4, AdvBoa Super 870KG4F20157858Peter VelaWArmbarBoa Super 870KGSF20158581Nathan OrchardWPointsEBI 570KGR120159753Renan BorgesWAmericanaWorld Champ.76KGR120169898William DiasWChoke from backPan Pacific82KGRR20169899William DiasWPts: 4x2Pan Pacific82KGF201612713Samuel SnowWPts: 5x0World Champ.82KGR1201713463Tyrone CoppedgeWAnaconda chokePan Pacific82KGSF201713464Diego ColinoWPts: 10x0Pan Pacific82KGF201713465Michael TohmeWCrucifix armbarPan PacificABSSF201713466Robert FriasWRNCPan PacificABSF201714073David GarmoWCrucifix armbarNoGi Worlds73KGR1201714081Frederico AugustoWPts: 6x2NoGi Worlds73KG4F201714170Raphael MelloWPts: 4x0Grand Slam AD77KG4F201814171Julio AnjosJulio AnjosWPts: 2x2, AdvGrand Slam AD77KGSF201814625Renato SilvaWPts: 3x0Continental Pro85KGRR201814626Burak SarmanWPts: 2x2, AdvContinental Pro85KGF2018 Lachlan Giles vs Edwin Najmi