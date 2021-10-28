Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Francisco Cuneo

BJJ Heroes,
Francisco Cuneo is an Argentinian grappler and a black belt in both judo and jiu-jitsu. Hailed as one of the top judo competitors in South America and a former member of Argentina’s National Judo Squad (2005-2014), Cuneo would later transition to BJJ, competing extensively in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit and earning a black belt under Master Ricardo De La Riva while working also with Murilo Santana and Eduardo Santos.

Francisco Cuneo Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Francisco Cuneo

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Ricardo De La Riva > Francisco Cuneo

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Floripa Winter Open (2018)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Charleston Open NOGI (2021)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Salvador Spring Open NOGI (2018)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Salvador Fall Open (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Curitiba Spring Open NOGI (2018)

Main Achievements (Judo):

  • 2nd Place Pan American Games (2011)
  • 3rd Place Brazil World Cup (2008)
  • 3rd Place PJC World Cup (2012)
  • 3rd Place Olympic Festival (2014)

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Favorite Position/Technique: Wrestle-up Sweeps

Team/Association: Gentle Art / Unity JJ

Francisco Cuneo Biography

Francisco Cuneo was born on October 21, 1984, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, growing up in the Caballito neighborhood.

The first sport Cuneo fell in love with was judo, an activity he started at the age of 16, with sensei Pablo Diaz Soto at a local judo venue named Club Italiano. Deeply embedded in judo culture from the get-go, and supported by coach Diaz Soto, a former instructor at the Argentinian National Judo Squad, Cuneo started making waves in the tournament circuit early on.

In 2004, three years into his judo training, Francisco Cuneo conquered his first Argentinian National title. Unlike jiu-jitsu, judo has only one belt division where all ranks meet. Cuneo was a brown belt at the time and earned his black belt rank after his excellent performance at the nationals.

Cuneo’s performance at the 2004 Nationals also earned him a place on Argentina’s National Team, a position Francisco kept from 2005-to-2014, there working with sensei Tigran Karhanyan and Paula Pareto.

Although a judoka at heart, Francisco was interested in jiu-jitsu from early in his grappling career, seeing it as a path to a more complete game. A more technical ground approach to complete Cuneo’s world-class stand-up skills.

Early on Francisco Cuneo started visiting the jiu-jitsu academies of Sebastian Munoz and Francisco Questa, two BJJ pioneers in Argentina. Following the jiu-jitsu federation’s protocol for top-tier judo players, instructors Munoz and Questa promoted Cuneo to purple belt. During these times, Cuneo also trained at Lotus Jiu-Jitsu with Mariano Grana, although the majority of Cuneo’s development in BJJ took place through his own research.

In 2014 Francisco Cuneo started a jiu-jitsu class of his own as a De La Riva team affiliate. Although a purple belt in BJJ at the time, Cuneo was already a celebrated judoka with a wealth of experience competing in both rulesets. After continuous visits to Brazil to train, Francisco earned his black belt from Ricardo De La Riva. The promotion took place in late 2016.

With time, Francisco’s interest in jiu-jitsu drove him away from judo. He became a full-time BJJ practitioner in 2019, after earning an invite from Eduardo Santos of the Gentle Art Studio (Lotus Club New York) to travel to America. While in New York City, Francisco worked with both Gentle Art and Unity Jiu-Jitsu.

Francisco Cuneo Grappling Record

37 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    23 (62%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    5 (14%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (22%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (3%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS

(100%) SUBMISSIONS
32 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    19 (59%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (9%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (28%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (3%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Francisco Cuneo Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
17039Gabriel BrasilLPointsVitoria NGO73KGSF2018
17046Fabio CaloiFabio CaloiLStraight ankle lockVitoria NGOABSSF2018
17853Aquila de PaulaLPointsCuritiba SPO76KGSF2018
17880Luciano BernertLPointsCuritiba SPNGO73KGF2018
18372Anselmo GomesLKneebarSalvador SPO.76KGF2018
18552Frederico SilvaLPts: 2x2, AdvNoGi Worlds73KG4F2018
19674Servio TulioServio TulioLRNCADCC SP Trials77KGR12019
19750Leonilson FerreiraLPointsRio Fall Open82KGSF2019
19768Ygor RodriguesYgor RodriguesLPointsRio Fall NGO79KGF2019
19771Andre AguiarLPointsRio Fall NGOABSF2019
20459Romario TeodoroLPointsSalvador FO82KGF2019
20470Romario TeodoroLPointsSalvador FNGO79KGF2019
22579Pedro VerasPedro VerasLToe holdNYC Fall NGO73KGSF2019
24294Ronaldo JuniorRonaldo JuniorLTriangleAtlanta OpenABS4F2020
24326Rodrigo FrancioniLPts: 2x0No Gi Pan Am.73KGSF2020
24376Kaynan DuarteKaynan DuarteLArmbarNo Gi Pan Am.ABS8F2020
25072Ali MonfaradiAli MonfaradiLPts: 5x2Dallas NGO73KGSF2021
25090Oliver TazaOliver TazaLPts: 6x2Dallas NGOABS4F2021
25294Mauricio BobadillaLN/AOrlando NGO73KGSF2021
25313Giancarlo BodoniGiancarlo BodoniLStraight ankle lockOrlando NGOABS4F2021
25665Luan AndreiLuan AndreiLPts: 4x0Houston NGO73KGSF2021
25856Kieran KichukKieran KichukLTriangleN.Orleans NGO73KGF2021
25868Matheus GabrielMatheus GabrielLPts: 4x0N.Orleans NGOABSSF2021
25942Joao MendesJoao MendesLPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Pan Am.73KG8F2021
26111JZ CavalcanteLArmbarMiami NGO79KGF2021
26386Sergio ArdilaSergio ArdilaLPts: 0x0, AdvAtlanta NGO79KGSF2021
26399Diego RamalhoDiego RamalhoLPts: 2x0Atlanta NGOABSF2021
26543Luan AndreiLuan AndreiLPts: 2x0American NGN79KGSF2021
26827Luan AndreiLuan AndreiLPts: 4x0Orlando NGO79KGF2021
26838Helton JoseHelton JoseLReferee DecisionOrlando NGOABSSF2021
26875Michael SalazarLPointsPhoenix NGO79KGF2021
27176Dante LeonDante LeonLPts: 9x0Charleston SNGABSSF2021
17038Italo GulesWNorth south chokeVitoria NGO73KG4F2018
17044Juan VianaWKatagatameVitoria NGOABS4F2018
17136Luciano BernertWPointsFloripa W. NGO73KGSF2018
17137Osmar TellesWRNCFloripa W. NGO73KGF2018
17847Andre NagaishiWPointsCuritiba SPO76KGR12018
17850Matheus LinharesWPointsCuritiba SPO76KG4F2018
17879Alexandre VieiraAlexandre VieiraWPointsCuritiba SPNGO73KGSF2018
18370Lucas RoccoWPointsSalvador SPO.76KG4F2018
18371Pedro AsevedoWPointsSalvador SPO.76KGSF2018
18377Bruno SantosWPointsSalvador SPNGO73KGSF2018
18378Deyvid MatosWGuillotineSalvador SPNGO73KGF2018
18547Rafael DomingosWKimuraNoGi Worlds73KGR12018
18551Dustin AkbariWPointsNoGi Worlds73KG8F2018
19748Giovani BernardoWPointsRio Fall Open82KG4F2019
19766Antonio PalaganoWPointsRio Fall NGO79KGSF2019
19769Marcos GoulartWPointsRio Fall NGOABS4F2019
19770Christofer FeijoWPointsRio Fall NGOABSSF2019
20456Afonso SilvaWPointsSalvador FO82KG4F2019
20457Alisson FerrazWPointsSalvador FO82KGSF2019
20469Lucas LimaWPointsSalvador FNGO79KGSF2019
22578Matthew KocalWArmbarNYC Fall NGO73KG4F2019
24322Adam BenayounAdam BenayounWReferee DecisionNo Gi Pan Am.73KG4F2020
25070Todd WallingWPointsDallas NGO73KG4F2021
25292Marco TeranWN/AOrlando NGO73KG4F2021
25663Daniel DinizWAdvHouston NGO73KG4F2021
25866Robert DunnWPts: 12x0N.Orleans NGOABS4F2021
26026Lucas NoratLucas NoratWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Pan Am.ABSR12021
26110Giann MoramarcoWPointsMiami NGO79KGSF2021
26397Damion OrandayDamion OrandayWPointsAtlanta NGOABSSF2021
26538Juan ArmendarizWPts: 0x0, AdvAmerican NGN79KG8F2021
26540Saul VirayaWPts: 2x2, AdvAmerican NGN79KG4F2021
26826Adolfo AriasWPointsOrlando NGO79KGSF2021
26836Adolfo SuarezWPointsOrlando NGOABS4F2021
26874Jeremiah VanceWPts: 6x0Phoenix NGO79KGSF2021
27166Rodrigo GortariWPts: 0x0, AdvCharleston SNG79KGSF2021
27167Tyler ScalisiWGuillotineCharleston SNG79KGF2021
27173Charles McGuireWArmbarCharleston SNGABS4F2021
