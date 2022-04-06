Matias Estévez is an Argentinian grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Eduardo Duarte (Dudu) of Nova União Argentina. Despite competing mostly at a national level, Estévez made waves in 2022 as he joined the global circuit of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) – after an absence from competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic – where he beat some of the world’s toughest competitors while earning gold medals in important tournaments in the United States.

Matias Estévez Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Matías Daniel Estévez

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie >Andre Pederneiras > Eduardo Duarte > Matias Estévez

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Charleston Open (2022)

1st Place IBJJF Dallas Open (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place AJP Argentina National Pro (2016 / 2017** purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Team Nationals (2016 purple)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 brown)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Rio Winter Open (2018 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 brown)

3rd Place CBJJE World Championship (2014 blue)

Favorite Position/Technique: Back Taker, DLR Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Nova União

Matías Estévez Biography

Matías Estévez was born on November 6th, 1994, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, growing up in the Ciudad Autonoma neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

As a child, Estévez was anything but quiet. His restless nature led his parents to test him in a variety of physical activities while looking for the right fit. These included football (soccer), basketball, volleyball, karate, taekwondo, judo, ceramic art classes, and many more, all to no avail as the young Argentinian quickly became bored of such activities and quit or caused too much of a problem in class for the coaches and instructors to allow him back.

Estévez eventually found an activity that suited his needs in Rink Hockey, a sport already played by one of his older brothers, and one of Argentina’s most popular sports. Matias played hockey competitively up until his 12th birthday, a time when he shifted his focus to handball, playing all throughout high school for his school’s team.

As a teenager, Matias gained an interest in mixed martial arts, particularly the Strikeforce promotion. Out of the love for martial arts as entertainment came the interest in testing the mats, leading him to jiu-jitsu at the Team 360 of coach Eduardo Amarante in Belgrano, Buenos Aires, when he was 17YO.

At Team 360, Matias met many of the future big names of Argentinian jiu-jitsu, including Pablo Lavaselli, Joaquin Rodriguez, and Lucas Galbusera. Matias earned his blue belt from Amarante but eventually decided to leave the squad, later joining Nova União with coach Eduardo Duarte (Dudu) and Miguel Angel Alderete.

Under the guidance of Dudu, Estévez’s jiu-jitsu grew exponentially and the young athlete started competing successfully at the national and international levels. All of Matias’ promotions from blue onwards were earned at Nova União, including his black belt which took place in August 2019. It was also at NU’s headquarters in Argentina (United Fight Center) that Matias started his coaching career.