Jonata Gomes is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Ricardo Vieira as well as a representative of the Checkmat Team in the sport’s global circuit. Jonata became widely recognized as one of BJJs rising Brazilian athletes after his performances in the colored belt divisions where he earned important medals in events such as the World and Pans Championships as well as the Brazilian Nationals and European Open with the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF). Jonatas Gomes is also the son of Antonio Carlos (instructor at Fightzone – Rio de Janeiro) and the older brother of Jansen Gomes (international BJJ athlete).

Jonata Gomes Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jonata Gomes Ramos

Nickname: Gomes is often called “Bê”, which is short for Bebê (Baby) a name that started when he was a toddler.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Ricardo Vieira > Jonata Gomes

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2015 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2014 blue, 2017 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals Juvenile (2013)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile (2014)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2016 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2016 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2014 blue)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2014 blue)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2016 purple)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2019 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Passing

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Jonata Gomes Biography

Jonata Gomes was born on April 23, 1996, in the Cantagalo community, near Pavão and Pavãozinho – a group of favelas in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, located between the Ipanema and Copacabana neighborhoods.

Growing up Jonata was always connected with sports, playing football, basketball, surfing, and jiu-jitsu, the latter of which he started at the age of 6 by the influence of his father – Antonio Carlos, who also grappled and later became an influential black belt in the Rio de Janeiro region.

Jonata very first coach was Rafael Fidelis, also known as “Jhow” who founded a social project that kept the local children occupied after school, a project named Amigos do Morro. Jhow promoted Gomes to yellow belt, after which another coach took named “Gilson” took over. Lastly, as a green belt, Jonata joined Ricardo “Rico” Vieira‘s social project in Cantagalo, training both at the project and with Vieira’s gym in Copacabana – Fightzone Rio de Janeiro.

Under the umbrella of Fightzone – Checkmat, Jonata became widely recognized as one of the top talents in the country, a reputation cemented with his medals in the top events of jiu-jitsu, performances that earned him his black belt from Rico Vieira, in the presence of his father, on December 16, 2019.

Jonata Gomes vs Jose Ramirez (ABS)