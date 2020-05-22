F2W 141 – Lovato and Najmi Return In New-Talent Filled Card

Fight To Win returns this weekend for its 141th event, an impressive number for any professional fights promotion, let alone a grappling one. This will be the third even set in Dallas, in a row, after 139 and 140, and, given the current social distancing measures due to COVID19, the event will be closed to live spectators.

Although the main attractions will be the Main and Co-Main events, this card is very strong and will have in brown belt matches – William Tackett vs Troy Russell and Samuel Nagai vs Mario Fonseca two serious contenders to the Match Of The Night award. Both Checkmat athletes, Tackett and Nagai are seen as the future of the sport and will have very capable opposition in Fonseca and Russel. More details below.

F2W 141 FULL CARD

Date: May 23, 2020

Start Time: 7PM

Main Event

Black Belt Light Heavy Weight Title

Rafael Lovato Jr (Lovato JJ) vs Arnaldo Maidana (Checkmat)

One of the most accomplished American grapplers to ever grace the earth, Rafael Lovato returns to the F2W stage after his much-debated forced retirement from MMA, due to a brain condition. This will be Lovato’s 6th appearance in Fight 2 Win, currently holding a 5-1 record and 3 submission wins.

On the other side of the mat will be Checkmat’s Arnaldo Maidana. Maidana’s career ran hot and cold last year, with a 20-7 record and a few high profile wins against Duzao Lopes, Max Gimenis, Rolando Samson and more, though the favoritism will undoubtedly be on the American side. If (big if) Arnaldo pulls of the win, it will likely be from his back, and it will be a big feather on Maidana’s hat.

Co-Main Event

175lbs Black Belt GI

Edwin Najmi (Gracie Barra) vs Ben Henderson (JCBJJ)

Fantastic co-main event stylistically, and fantastic to see the mega-talented Gracie Barra standout, Edwin Najmi back to his BJJ origins – the gi, after spending the majority of 2019 preparing for the ADCC. “The Kid” will have a very game opponent ahead of him in former UFC lightweight champ Benson Henderson, who always brings excitement to the mat.

Expect Ben to push the pace and Edwin to play on the counter, as he has done throughout his career. One interesting side of this clash is how Najmi will game-plan against Henderson, given that the Team GB athlete prefers to play from a top position and it is unlikely he will be able to take a wrestler of Ben’s caliber to the floor with ease.

205lbs Black Belt GI

Jean Panqueka (Alliance) vs Mike Anderson (Shebaro JJ)

165lbs Black Belt GI

Jason Bright (Genesis) vs Dylan Whyte (Soul Fighters)

Brown Belt Masters Middle Weight GI Title

Tyler Murrah (Ares) vs Bobby Alexander (Team Lutter)

Brown Belt NOGI Middle Weight Title

William Tackett (Brazilian Fight Factory) vs Troy Russell (Lovato JJ)

165lbs Brown Belt GI

Samuel Nagai (Checkmat) vs Mario Fonseca (Tripple Threat)

180lbs Purple Belt NOGI

Noah Villemarette (Gracie Gym) vs Aaron James Mckenzie (Lovato JJ)

145lbs Purple Belt GI

Erica Barnes (Genesis) vs Catherine Arnold (Mohler MMA)

155lbs Purple Belt GI

Aric Mercado (Tsunami BJJ) vs Dmitri Thompson (Lovato JJ)

230lbs Purple Belt GI

Kenny Gunter (Genesis) vs Michael Anthony Gonzalez (Shebaro)

175lbs Blue Belt NOGI

Robert Galan (Frequency BJJ) vs Colton Phoenix (Lovato JJ)