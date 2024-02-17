José Julián Espinosa Flores, commonly known as Julián Espinosa is a professional grappler from Costa Rica and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Arturo Wesson and Rolles Gracie who broke through as one of the most promising athletes in the sport back in 2022 as a brown belt when he conquered two important medals of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, the European No-Gi (gold) & World No-Gi (silver) Championships. Espinosa would maintain his good form in his debut year as a black belt (2023), cementing his status as an important figure on the global circuit.
Julian Espinosa Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: José Julián Espinosa Flores
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Renzo Gracie > John Danaher > Arturo Wesson > Julián Espinosa
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2023)
- 1st Place IBJJF JJ CON NOGI (2023)
- 1st Place Finishers, Money In The Bank (2023)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2023)
- 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2023)
- 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2022 brown)
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 brown)
Favorite Position/Technique: Lower Limb Submissions
Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)
Team/Association: Renzo Gracie Academy
Julian Espinosa Biography
Julian Espinosa was born on August 24, 2000, in Costa Rica where he was raised, being the son of a Costa Rican and a Panamanian.
Espinosa played some volleyball at school as a child, but his love for sports only took over his day-to-day life once he discovered jiu-jitsu at 9. A sport that appeared in young Julian’s life through the influence of a family friend who practiced this martial art at the time.
Espinosa’s path in the sport started with Juan Barrantes’ kids’ program and, later, with Javier Valenciano. As a brown belt, Julian shifted training camps and moved to Arturo Wesson’s Renzo Gracie school in Costa Rica. Wesson graded Julian Espinosa to the black belt rank on December 16, 2022, in a promotion led by Arturo and Rolles Gracie.
Julian Espinosa Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
9 (20%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
1 (2%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
32 (71%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY EBI/OT
3 (7%)
32 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
4 (44%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
4 (44%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (11%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Julian Espinosa Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|37007
|B. Dubbelman
|L
|Pts: 2x1
|Polaris CTR
|NA
|NA
|2023
|37014
|Dominic Mejia
|L
|RNC
|ADCC Mexico
|65KG
|R1
|2023
|41280
|Huthayfah Penney
|L
|Katagatame
|American NNG
|67KG
|F
|2023
|43101
|Ismael SantosIsmael Santos
|L
|Pts: 9x0
|Brasileiro NoGi
|67KG
|4F
|2023
|43325
|Gianni GrippoGianni Grippo
|L
|Pts: 6x2
|NoGi Pan
|67KG
|F
|2023
|43611
|Ethan CrelinstenEthan Crelinsten
|L
|Kneebar
|ADCC ECTrials
|66KG
|8F
|2023
|45646
|Diego OliveiraDiego Oliveira
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|NoGi World
|67KG
|SF
|2023
|45873
|L. Mclendon
|L
|Referee Decision
|ADCC Austin
|70KG
|SF
|2023
|46601
|Eric PhanEric Phan
|L
|Armlock
|Miami Open
|70KG
|SF
|2024
|37002
|Roberto Callejas
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Battle Royal
|NA
|4F
|2023
|37003
|Andres Fernandez
|W
|Reverse triangle
|Battle Royal
|NA
|SF
|2023
|37004
|David Figueroa
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Battle Royal
|NA
|F
|2023
|37005
|John Woodwan
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Polaris CTR
|NA
|NA
|2023
|37006
|NA
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Polaris CTR
|NA
|NA
|2023
|37008
|Brandon Gonzalez
|W
|Armbar
|Liga BJJ Open
|75KG
|4F
|2023
|37009
|Isai Rios
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Liga BJJ Open
|75KG
|SF
|2023
|37010
|Diego Fonseca
|W
|Choke from back
|Liga BJJ Open
|83KG
|F
|2023
|37011
|Adrian Flores
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|Liga BJJ Open
|ABS
|4F
|2023
|37012
|Andre Licks
|W
|Pts: 7x2
|Liga BJJ Open
|ABS
|SF
|2023
|37013
|Jose Araya
|W
|Pts: 2x2
|Liga BJJ Open
|ABS
|F
|2023
|41276
|Edward Kang
|W
|Pts: 8x0
|American NNG
|67KG
|4F
|2023
|41279
|Luan Gomes
|W
|Inside heel hook
|American NNG
|67KG
|SF
|2023
|41332
|A. Papadopoulos
|W
|RNC
|ADCC Austria
|65KG
|4F
|2023
|41333
|Ali Aliyeb
|W
|Outside heel hook
|ADCC Austria
|65KG
|SF
|2023
|41334
|Michal Travnicec
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC Austria
|65KG
|F
|2023
|41335
|Cesar Seco
|W
|RNC
|Lutador Open
|NA
|SPF
|2023
|42343
|Frank RosenthalFrank Rosenthal
|W
|EBI/OT
|FSM Bash
|NA
|SPF
|2023
|42347
|Diego Lopez
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Integracion SF
|NA
|4F
|2023
|42348
|Jose Araya
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Integracion SF
|NA
|SF
|2023
|42349
|Jose Calvo
|W
|Choke from back
|Integracion SF
|NA
|F
|2023
|42433
|Huthayfah Penney
|W
|Outside heel hook
|JJ Con NG
|67KG
|SF
|2023
|42434
|Emilio HernandezEmilio Hernandez
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|JJ Con NG
|67KG
|F
|2023
|43313
|Guilherme FernandesGuilherme Fernandes
|W
|Inside heel hook
|NoGi Pan
|67KG
|R1
|2023
|43320
|Charles Murdock
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|NoGi Pan
|67KG
|4F
|2023
|43323
|Damion OrandayDamion Oranday
|W
|Inside heel hook
|NoGi Pan
|67KG
|SF
|2023
|43567
|Kyvann Gonzalez
|W
|Pts: 7x0
|ADCC ECTrials
|66KG
|R1
|2023
|43583
|Tristan Sainz
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC ECTrials
|66KG
|R2
|2023
|43599
|David Barnes
|W
|Reverse triangle
|ADCC ECTrials
|66KG
|R3
|2023
|43605
|Joey Diehl
|W
|Armlock
|ADCC ECTrials
|66KG
|R4
|2023
|44172
|Danny Pla
|W
|Inside heel hook
|European NoGi
|67KG
|8F
|2023
|44177
|Kamil Wilk
|W
|North south choke
|European NoGi
|67KG
|4F
|2023
|44180
|Konstantinos Lampos
|W
|Pts: 10x0
|European NoGi
|67KG
|SF
|2023
|44181
|Sam McNallySam McNally
|W
|Inside heel hook
|European NoGi
|67KG
|F
|2023
|45637
|Thomas HalpinThomas Halpin
|W
|Pts: 11x0
|NoGi World
|67KG
|R1
|2023
|45644
|Anthony Oliveira
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|NoGi World
|67KG
|4F
|2023
|45866
|A. Waddell
|W
|Buggy choke
|ADCC Austin
|70KG
|R1
|2023
|45870
|Jordan Holy
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC Austin
|70KG
|4F
|2023
|45919
|Trevor Price
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Finishers
|NA
|R1
|2023
|45920
|Mason Klein
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Finishers
|NA
|4F
|2023
|45921
|Anthony Molina
|W
|EBI/OT
|Finishers
|NA
|SF
|2023
|45922
|A. Degraff
|W
|EBI/OT
|Finishers
|NA
|F
|2023
|45923
|Allan Solano
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Center RFT
|NA
|SPF
|2023
|46596
|Matheus Onda
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Miami Open
|70KG
|4F
|2024
|46631
|Suraj Budhram
|W
|Inside heel hook
|Miami NGO
|67KG
|F
|2024