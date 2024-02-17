Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Julian Espinosa

José Julián Espinosa Flores, commonly known as Julián Espinosa is a professional grappler from Costa Rica and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Arturo Wesson and Rolles Gracie who broke through as one of the most promising athletes in the sport back in 2022 as a brown belt when he conquered two important medals of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, the European No-Gi (gold) & World No-Gi (silver) Championships. Espinosa would maintain his good form in his debut year as a black belt (2023), cementing his status as an important figure on the global circuit.

Julian Espinosa Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: José Julián Espinosa Flores

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Renzo Gracie > John Danaher > Arturo Wesson > Julián Espinosa

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2023)
  • 1st Place IBJJF JJ CON NOGI (2023)
  • 1st Place Finishers, Money In The Bank (2023)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2023)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2023)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2022 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Lower Limb Submissions

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Renzo Gracie Academy

Julian Espinosa Biography

Julian Espinosa was born on August 24, 2000, in Costa Rica where he was raised, being the son of a Costa Rican and a Panamanian.

Espinosa played some volleyball at school as a child, but his love for sports only took over his day-to-day life once he discovered jiu-jitsu at 9. A sport that appeared in young Julian’s life through the influence of a family friend who practiced this martial art at the time.

Espinosa’s path in the sport started with Juan Barrantes’ kids’ program and, later, with Javier Valenciano. As a brown belt, Julian shifted training camps and moved to Arturo Wesson’s Renzo Gracie school in Costa Rica. Wesson graded Julian Espinosa to the black belt rank on December 16, 2022, in a promotion led by Arturo and Rolles Gracie.

Julian Espinosa Grappling Record

45 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    9 (20%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (2%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    32 (71%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    3 (7%)

32 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Inside heel hook
44
14
#86e620
Straight ankle lock
16
5
#5AD3D1
Reverse triangle
6
2
#d1212a
Armbar
6
2
#fad11b
Choke from back
6
2
#f58822
RNC
6
2
#224aba
Outside heel hook
6
2
#ff9124
Armlock
3
1
#bf1f6c
North south choke
3
1
#22c9a5
Buggy choke
3
1
32
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
9 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (44%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (44%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (11%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
RNC
25
1
#86e620
Katagatame
25
1
#5AD3D1
Kneebar
25
1
#d1212a
Armlock
25
1
4
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Julian Espinosa Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
37007B. DubbelmanLPts: 2x1Polaris CTRNANA2023
37014Dominic MejiaLRNCADCC Mexico65KGR12023
41280Huthayfah PenneyLKatagatameAmerican NNG67KGF2023
43101Ismael SantosIsmael SantosLPts: 9x0Brasileiro NoGi67KG4F2023
43325Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 6x2NoGi Pan67KGF2023
43611Ethan CrelinstenEthan CrelinstenLKneebarADCC ECTrials66KG8F2023
45646Diego OliveiraDiego OliveiraLPts: 2x0NoGi World67KGSF2023
45873L. MclendonLReferee DecisionADCC Austin70KGSF2023
46601Eric PhanEric PhanLArmlockMiami Open70KGSF2024
37002Roberto CallejasWInside heel hookBattle RoyalNA4F2023
37003Andres FernandezWReverse triangleBattle RoyalNASF2023
37004David FigueroaWPts: 2x0Battle RoyalNAF2023
37005John WoodwanWInside heel hookPolaris CTRNANA2023
37006NAWInside heel hookPolaris CTRNANA2023
37008Brandon GonzalezWArmbarLiga BJJ Open75KG4F2023
37009Isai RiosWStraight ankle lockLiga BJJ Open75KGSF2023
37010Diego FonsecaWChoke from backLiga BJJ Open83KGF2023
37011Adrian FloresWPts: 4x0Liga BJJ OpenABS4F2023
37012Andre LicksWPts: 7x2Liga BJJ OpenABSSF2023
37013Jose ArayaWPts: 2x2Liga BJJ OpenABSF2023
41276Edward KangWPts: 8x0American NNG67KG4F2023
41279Luan GomesWInside heel hookAmerican NNG67KGSF2023
41332A. PapadopoulosWRNCADCC Austria65KG4F2023
41333Ali AliyebWOutside heel hookADCC Austria65KGSF2023
41334Michal TravnicecWArmbarADCC Austria65KGF2023
41335Cesar SecoWRNCLutador OpenNASPF2023
42343Frank RosenthalFrank RosenthalWEBI/OTFSM BashNASPF2023
42347Diego LopezWStraight ankle lockIntegracion SFNA4F2023
42348Jose ArayaWStraight ankle lockIntegracion SFNASF2023
42349Jose CalvoWChoke from backIntegracion SFNAF2023
42433Huthayfah PenneyWOutside heel hookJJ Con NG67KGSF2023
42434Emilio HernandezEmilio HernandezWPts: 0x0, AdvJJ Con NG67KGF2023
43313Guilherme FernandesGuilherme FernandesWInside heel hookNoGi Pan67KGR12023
43320Charles MurdockWStraight ankle lockNoGi Pan67KG4F2023
43323Damion OrandayDamion OrandayWInside heel hookNoGi Pan67KGSF2023
43567Kyvann GonzalezWPts: 7x0ADCC ECTrials66KGR12023
43583Tristan SainzWInside heel hookADCC ECTrials66KGR22023
43599David BarnesWReverse triangleADCC ECTrials66KGR32023
43605Joey DiehlWArmlockADCC ECTrials66KGR42023
44172Danny PlaWInside heel hookEuropean NoGi67KG8F2023
44177Kamil WilkWNorth south chokeEuropean NoGi67KG4F2023
44180Konstantinos LamposWPts: 10x0European NoGi67KGSF2023
44181Sam McNallySam McNallyWInside heel hookEuropean NoGi67KGF2023
45637Thomas HalpinThomas HalpinWPts: 11x0NoGi World67KGR12023
45644Anthony OliveiraWStraight ankle lockNoGi World67KG4F2023
45866A. WaddellWBuggy chokeADCC Austin70KGR12023
45870Jordan HolyWInside heel hookADCC Austin70KG4F2023
45919Trevor PriceWInside heel hookFinishersNAR12023
45920Mason KleinWInside heel hookFinishersNA4F2023
45921Anthony MolinaWEBI/OTFinishersNASF2023
45922A. DegraffWEBI/OTFinishersNAF2023
45923Allan SolanoWInside heel hookCenter RFTNASPF2023
46596Matheus OndaWPts: 2x0Miami Open70KG4F2024
46631Suraj BudhramWInside heel hookMiami NGO67KGF2024
