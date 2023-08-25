Kevin Gabriel Mascarenhas Alencar, commonly known as Kevin Gabriel is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt under Isaque Bahiense, who represents team Dream Art in the sport’s global circuit. Kevin Gabriel first made waves in the sport while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league as a colored belt, where he earned his first world title (2023 brown belt division).

Kevin Gabriel Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Kevin Gabriel Mascarenhas Alencar

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Fernando Tererê > Rubens Charles > Michael Langhi > Isaque Bahiense > Kevin Gabriel

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 purple, 2023 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017 blue, 2021 purple, 2023 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 purple)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Dream Art

Kevin Alencar Biography

Kevin Gabriel was born on November 17, 1999, in Conceição do Coite, a town in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

Although not particularly sporty as a child, a jiu-jitsu demonstration at his school swayed Kevin to try a BJJ class, which he did under the guidance of coach Helieudes Matheus Ramos. Gabriel went from the white belt to the blue belt level under the guidance of Ramos, but opted to move to Cassio Francis‘ team, in Minas Gerais, as a blue belt. At the time the Cassão Team was affiliated with Gracie Barra and was widely regarded as one of the top grappling programs in the country and one of the main producers of Team GB’s elite performers.

Kevin earned his purple belt from coach Francis (Cassao Team) but once he heard of Dream Art, a professional workgroup that was starting at the time and offered a very big infrastructure with an array of advantages for athletes outside of the traditional training, bed, & lodging, as well as a competitive training environment, Gabriel opted to send the team his curriculum and apply for a vacancy there, a request accepted by the management and its head coach, Isaque Bahiense.

While representing team Dream Art, Kevin Gabriel truly broke out as one of the top prospects in the world, winning a world title and two Pan-American gold medals before earning his black belt from Bahiense in June 2023.