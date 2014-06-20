Larissa Campos Carvalho, commonly known as Lari Campos is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Thiago de Guimarães, being also a strong representative of the Gracie Reunion academy in the international BJJ circuit – a team located in the remote Reunion Island, off the coast of Africa. Lari Campos became one of the most recognizable faces in the female light-featherweight category while competing in the lower belt divisions of this sport/martial art, after she conquered two (2) International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) world titles.

Larissa Campos Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Larissa Campos Carvalho

Nickname: “Lari” which is short for Larissa.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie> Hélio Gracie > Royler Gracie> Wellington Dias > Thiago de Guimarães > Larissa Campos Carvalho

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2017 purple, 2018 brown)

IBJJF European Open Champion (2015/2016 blue)

IBJJF British National Champion (2016** blue, 2017** purple)

IBJJF British National No-Gi Champion (2016** blue, 2017** purple)

IBJJF Spanish National No-Gi Champion (2017 purple)

IBJJF Rome Open Champion (2017 purple)

IBJJF London Winter Open Champion (2018 brown)

IBJJF London Fall Open Champion (2018** brown)

IBJJF London Fall o-Gi Open Champion (2018** brown)

IBJJF Pan American 2nd Place (2017 purple, 2018 brown)

IBJJF European Open 2nd Place (2017 purple, 2018 brown)

IBJJF Rome Open 2nd Place (2017* purple)

IBJJF Spanish National 3rd Place (2017 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Triangle + Hip-bump Sweep

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (53,50 kg/118.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Humaitá / Gracie Reunion

Larissa Campos Biography

Larissa Campos was born on October 24, 1994, in Araraquara, a city located inside the Brazilian state of São Paulo, where she grew up.

Larissa met and befriended Thiago de Guimarães on May 2013. Thiago was a jiu-jitsu black belt who had, back in 2000, introduced jiu-jitsu to the famous Réunion Island, a French department in the Indian Ocean, off the coast of Africa.

Campos and Guimarães got along very well from the get-go and by August, that same year, Larissa decided to move to “Réunion” and live with her, soon-to-be, husband. After 1 month on the island, Larissa began learning jiu-jitsu herself. Even though Campos didn’t have experience with other sports, she quickly fell in love with BJJ and started practicing diligently.

Larissa’s hard work on the mats brought her great competitive success as well as the trust of her coach and partner, who would later give Campos the chance to run her own class coaching women and children. A schedule she started as a blue belt.

On December 2018, after a stellar career in the colored belt divisions of BJJ where Lari earned numerous international titles, Campos earned her black belt from Thiago de Guimarães. A path from white to black belt that took a mere 5 years and 3 months.

Lari Campos

