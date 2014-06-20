Larissa Paes is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Paulo Avolio, and one of the main representatives of the Gordo JJ Association, a team she represents in the sport’s international circuit. Paes first made waves in grappling competing in the purple belt division, when she conquered every tournament she entered – with the sole exception of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Championship. Larissa Paes is also an active coach in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and one of the top athletes on the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation tour.

Larissa Paes Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Larissa Paes da Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Roberto Corrêa > Paulo Avolio > Larissa Paes

Main Achievements:

1st Place UAEJJF Nas Pro (2019**)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, Tokyo (2018)

1st Place UAEJJF Russia National Pro (2018)

2nd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, London (2019)

#1 Ranked UAEJJF Athlete 2017-2018

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Juvenile Nationals (2013 blue)

1st Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2016 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2014 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2015 purple)

2nd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, Rio de Janeiro (2016 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Juvenile Championship (2012 / 2013** blue)

3rd Place UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro (2018 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Gordo JJ

Larissa Paes Biography

Larissa Paes was born on April 10, 1996, in São Gonçalo, spending her childhood years in between São Gonçalo and Itaboraí, Brazil. She would move with her family to Rio de Janeiro at the age of 12.

Having in her parents two jiu-jitsu black belt school owners, Larissa Paes grew up on the mats and BJJ became part of her life from her very infancy. Her first formal classes, however, were undertaken by both her mother, Daniela Paes, and aunt Emilia.

Although invested in jiu-jitsu at an early age, during her formative years, Larissa had the freedom to play other sports such as judo and football (soccer), being particularly successful on the pitch, where she conquered a Rio de Janeiro state championship title.

Paulo Avolio, Larissa’s stepfather, and the paternal presence in her life took the reigns of Paes’ grappling development during her formative years. Avolio had been an important student of Roberto Corrêa (Gordo), having passed on the same training systems taught at the world famous Gordo JJ Academy.

Larissa’s talent for jiu-jitsu was unquestionable and by the time she was 16, Paes was already dedicating herself to this martial art on a full-time schedule. Spending her time between training, coaching and competing.

In 2016 Paulo Avolio received an invitation to go teach jiu-jitsu in the United Arab Emirates, an offer he accepted. After settling in the country, Mr. Avolio called on his family to join him. This included a reluctant Larissa, who, at first, opposed the move due to her personal life being strongly rooted in Rio de Janeiro. Nonetheless, Larissa moved to the UAE that year and adapted to her new life. The fact that she was more financially independent helped her travel de world in pursuit of the #1 ranking of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, an achievement she accomplished during the 2017-2018 season, as a brown belt, competing in the mixed brown/black belt divisions.

Her vast list of accomplishments at the highest level led to her black belt promotion in 2018, a ceremony led by Mr. Avolio.

Larissa Paes vs Julia Wiebe



Larissa Paes vs Alessandra Andre

