Caio Paganini is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Fábio Gurgel, who worked extensively with Michael Langhi, Max Trombini as well as Eduardo Leitão during his rise in the sport. A representative of the Alliance Academy in the international circuit, Caio is revered as one of jiu-jitsu’s most submission oriented athletes and respected for his success on the mats, which include titles in important tournaments of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF). Caio is also the brother of another important grappling figure, namely Rafael Paganini.

Caio Paganini Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Caio Fernando Lopes Paganini

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Caio Paganini

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Charlotte Open (2019**)

1st Place IBJJF BH Winter Open (2019**)

3rd Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2015 purple)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2015 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2014 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2017 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro (2016 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2019 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Closed Guard

Weight Division: Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Caio Paganini Biography

Caio Paganini was born on June 13, 1991, in São Paulo, Brazil.

While growing up Caio practiced a number of martial arts, namely judo, capoeira, and kung fu, though taking a ludic approach to all these activities. It was only as an 18-year-old, at a time when Paganini had grown into a sedentary pattern due to his studies, that he decided to reunite with his martial arts training. At first, Caio chose to take a few boxing lessons, but after watching a jiu-jitsu black belt’s practice at his boxing coach’s gym, Paganini decided to look for a grappling gym

At the time Caio Paganini joined the Cia Paulista Academy with coaches Max Trombini and Eduardo Leitão, two instructors who followed the young São Paulo athlete up to his purple belt.

As Caio finished college he was met with a dilemma, to pursue a corporate career or follow his heart and become a professional jiu-jitsu athlete. Paganini decided to choose the latter and to achieve his goal of becoming one of the top competitors in the game, Caio left Cia Paulista to join the Alliance team headquarters, with coaches Fábio Gurgel and Michael Langhi.

After one year of training with his new camp, at the age of 24, Caio won the 2015 Brazilian Nationals, closing the heavyweight purple-belt division with teammate Nicholas Meregali. This title was a major turning point for Paganini as it proved he had the talent necessary to make it in this highly competitive sport.

After a strong career in the brown belt division, in June 2019, Caio Paganini was awarded his black belt from the hands of Fábio Gurgel.